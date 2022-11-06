Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Bed of Roses - Bon Jovi

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Bed of Roses dari Bon Jovi.

Lagu Bed of Roses ini marupakan satu di antara lagu Bon Jovi yang masuk ke dalam album Keep the Faith.

Bed of Roses sendiri rilis tahun 1992.

Bed of Roses - Bon Jovi

[Verse 1]

Bb F

Sitting here wasted and wounded at this old piano

Bb F

Trying hard to capture the moment, this morning I don't know

Am Bb

'Cause a bottle of vodka's still lodged in my head and some

F Fsus4 F Bb

Blonde gave me nightmares, think that she's still in my bed

C F

As I dream about movies they won't make of me when I'm dead

Verse 2 same chord

With an iron-clad fist I wake up and french kiss the morning

While some marching band keeps its own beat in my head while we're talking

About all of the things that I long to believe

About love, the truth and what you mean to me

Bb C F

And the truth is, baby you're all that I need

[Chorus]

Dm C Bb F

I want to lay you down in a bed of roses

Dm C Bb F

For tonight I sleep on a bed of nails

Bb F Bb F

Oh, I wanna be just as close as the Holy Ghost is

Dm C Bb F

And lay you down on a bed of roses

[Verse 3]

Well I'm so far away, each step that I take's on my way home

A king's ransom in dimes, I'd give each night to see through

this payphone

Still I run out of time it's hard to get through

Till the bird on the wire flies me back to you

I'll just close my eyes, and whisper baby blind love is true

Go to Chorus

[Bridge]

C Bb C

Well this hotel bar's hangover whiskey's ran dry

F

The bar keeper's wig's crooked and she's givin' me the eye

Bb C F

Well I might have said yes, but I laughed, till I died

[Interlude]

Play 'Dm - C - Bb - F' four times in the same rhythm as the chorus

Bb F

Now as you close your eyes, you know I'll be thinking about you

Bb F

While my mistress, she calls me to stand in her spotlight again

Bb F

Tonight, I won't be alone, to know that don't mean I'm not lonely

Dm C Bb F

I've got nothin' to prove for it's you that I'd die to defend

[Chorus] 2x