Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Bed of Roses - Bon Jovi

Lagu Bed of Roses ini marupakan satu di antara lagu Bon Jovi yang masuk ke dalam album Keep the Faith.
Bed of Roses sendiri rilis tahun 1992.
Bed of Roses - Bon Jovi
[Verse 1]
Bb F
Sitting here wasted and wounded at this old piano
Bb F
Trying hard to capture the moment, this morning I don't know
Am Bb
'Cause a bottle of vodka's still lodged in my head and some
F Fsus4 F Bb
Blonde gave me nightmares, think that she's still in my bed
C F
As I dream about movies they won't make of me when I'm dead
Verse 2 same chord
With an iron-clad fist I wake up and french kiss the morning
While some marching band keeps its own beat in my head while we're talking
About all of the things that I long to believe
About love, the truth and what you mean to me
Bb C F
And the truth is, baby you're all that I need
[Chorus]
Dm C Bb F
I want to lay you down in a bed of roses
Dm C Bb F
For tonight I sleep on a bed of nails
Bb F Bb F
Oh, I wanna be just as close as the Holy Ghost is
Dm C Bb F
And lay you down on a bed of roses
[Verse 3]
Well I'm so far away, each step that I take's on my way home
A king's ransom in dimes, I'd give each night to see through
this payphone
Still I run out of time it's hard to get through
Till the bird on the wire flies me back to you
I'll just close my eyes, and whisper baby blind love is true
Go to Chorus
[Bridge]
C Bb C
Well this hotel bar's hangover whiskey's ran dry
F
The bar keeper's wig's crooked and she's givin' me the eye
Bb C F
Well I might have said yes, but I laughed, till I died
[Interlude]
Play 'Dm - C - Bb - F' four times in the same rhythm as the chorus
Bb F
Now as you close your eyes, you know I'll be thinking about you
Bb F
While my mistress, she calls me to stand in her spotlight again
Bb F
Tonight, I won't be alone, to know that don't mean I'm not lonely
Dm C Bb F
I've got nothin' to prove for it's you that I'd die to defend
[Chorus] 2x