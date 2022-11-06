Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Bed of Roses - Bon Jovi

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Bed of Roses dari Bon Jovi yang rilis tahun 1992

Lagu Bed of Roses ini marupakan satu di antara lagu Bon Jovi yang masuk ke dalam album Keep the Faith.

Bed of Roses sendiri rilis tahun 1992. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Bed of Roses dari Bon Jovi.

Lagu Bed of Roses ini marupakan satu di antara lagu Bon Jovi yang masuk ke dalam album Keep the Faith.

Bed of Roses sendiri rilis tahun 1992.

Bed of Roses - Bon Jovi

[Verse 1]

Bb                                                                    F
Sitting here wasted and wounded at this old piano
          Bb                                                                 F
Trying hard to capture the moment, this morning I don't know
               Am                            Bb
'Cause a bottle of vodka's still lodged in my head and some
F                                            Fsus4               F              Bb
Blonde gave me nightmares, think that she's still in my bed
                                               C                                          F
As I dream about movies they won't make of me when I'm dead

Verse 2 same chord

With an iron-clad fist I wake up and french kiss the morning
While some marching band keeps its own beat in my head while we're talking
About all of the things that I long to believe
About love, the truth and what you mean to me

Bb                                         C              F
And the truth is, baby you're all that I need

[Chorus]
            Dm         C            Bb            F
I want to lay you down in a bed of roses
      Dm          C            Bb         F
For tonight I sleep on a bed of nails
                 Bb               F               Bb       F
Oh, I wanna be just as close as the Holy Ghost is
        Dm C   Bb                         F
And lay you down on a bed of roses

[Verse 3]

Well I'm so far away, each step that I take's on my way home
A king's ransom in dimes, I'd give each night to see through
this payphone
Still I run out of time it's hard to get through
Till the bird on the wire flies me back to you
I'll just close my eyes, and whisper baby blind love is true

Go to Chorus

[Bridge]

C             Bb                                    C
Well this hotel bar's hangover whiskey's ran dry
                F
The bar keeper's wig's crooked and she's givin' me the eye
          Bb                                              C           F
Well I might have said yes, but I laughed, till I died

[Interlude]

Play 'Dm - C - Bb - F' four times in the same rhythm as the chorus

             Bb                                                                       F
Now as you close your eyes, you know I'll be thinking about you
                Bb                                                                     F
While my mistress, she calls me to stand in her spotlight again
                  Bb                                                                    F
Tonight, I won't be alone, to know that don't mean I'm not lonely
             Dm           C               Bb                              F
I've got nothin' to prove for it's you that I'd die to defend

[Chorus] 2x

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
