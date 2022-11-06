Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Die For You - Joji, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan dari C

Lagu Die For You dirilis Joji pada Jumat (4/11/2022) lalu. Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Die For You dari Joji dalam artikel ini.

Musisi Joji 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Die For You dari Joji dalam artikel ini.

Musisi asal Jepang, George Kusunoki Miller alias Joji baru merilis single terbarunya bertajuk Die For You.

Lagu Die For You dirilis Joji pada Jumat (4/11/2022) lalu.

Tembang Die For You  tergabung dalam album terbaru Joji bertajuk Smithereens.

Die for You ditulis oleh Dewain Whitmore, Jacob Ray, Patrick J. Que Smith, Taylor Dexter dan Wesley Singerman.

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Die For You - Joji:

Intro : C C Dm F

C

 swear i couldn't sleep a wink last night

C

 no point in turning off the lights

Dm

 not the same without your head on my shoulders

F

 growing pains, but i don't wanna get older

C

 almost like we left it all on read

C

 couple feelings never laid to rest

Dm

 didn't know that the party was over

F

 and it's true that i need you here closer..

F           Fm

 burning photos..

                     C

had to learn to let go..

          Am

i used to weep..

Dm                    Fm

 somebody in another skin.. (another skin)

Reff :

   C

 i heard that you're happy

    C

 without me

                 Dm

 and i hope it's true..

    F

 (i hope, i hope it's true)

    C

 it kills me a little

        C

 that's okay

                   Dm

 cause i'd die for you..

 F                         (C)

 you know i'd still die for you..

Int. C C Dm F

  C

i hopе you're getting evеrything you needed..

C

found the puzzle piece and feel completed..

     Dm

just wanted you to know every reason..

F

hope you really know that i mean that..

      C

i couldn't see..

                C

the forest from the trees..

          Dm               F

only time we speak.. is in my dreams..

F           Fm

 burning photos..

                     C

had to learn to let go..

          Am

i used to weep..

Dm                   Fm

 somebody in another skin.. (another skin)

Reff :

   C

 i heard that you're happy

    C

 without me

                 Dm

 and i hope it's true..

    F

 (i hope, i hope it's true)

    C

 it kills me a little

        C

 that's okay

                   Dm

 cause i'd die for you..

 F                         (C)

 you know i'd still die for you..

Outro : C C Dm F

        C C Dm F

