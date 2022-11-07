Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Matilda - Harry Styles: You Can Throw a Party Full of Everyone You Know

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Matilda - Harry Styles di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Matilda telah dirilis Harry Styles pada 20 Mei 2022 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Matilda - Harry Styles:

[Verse 1]

D Gmaj7 D Gmaj7

You were riding your bike to the sound of it's no big deal

D Gmaj7 D Gmaj7

And you're trying to lift off the ground on those old two wheels

D Gmaj7 D Gmaj7

Nothing 'bout the way that you were treated ever seemed especially alarming 'til now

D Gmaj7 D Gmaj7

So you tie up your hair and you smile like it's no big deal

[Chorus]

D

You can let it go

Gmaj7 D

You can throw a party full of everyone you know

Gmaj7 D

And not invite your family 'cause they never showed you love

G Bm G

You don't have to be sorry for leaving and growing up, mmh

[Verse 2]

D Gmaj7 D Gmaj7

Matilda, you talk of the pain like it's all alright

D Gmaj7 D Gmaj7

But I know that you feel like a piece of you is dead inside

D Gmaj7 A Gmaj7

You showed me a power that is strong enough to bring sun to the darkest days

D Gmaj7 D Gmaj7*

It's none of my business but it's just been on my mind

[Chorus]

D

You can let it go

Gmaj7 Asus4

You can throw a party full of everyone you know

Gmaj7 D

And not invite your family 'cause they never showed you love

G Bm Gmaj7

You don't have to be sorry for leaving and growing up

D

You can see the world

Gmaj7

Following the seasons

D

Anywhere you go

Gmaj7 D

You don't need a reason 'cause they never showed you love

Gmaj7 Bm Gmaj7

You don't have to be sorry for doing it on your own

[Bridge]

Gmaj7 D Dmaj7

You're just in time make your tea and your toast

Gmaj7 D

You framed all your posters and dyed your clothes, oh

F#m

You don't have to go

Em7

You don't have to go home

D D F#m G

Oh, there's a long way to go

G D F#m G

I don't believe that time will change your mind

G

In other words

D F#7 G E7 D F#7 G

I know they won't hurt you anymore as long as you can let them go

[Chorus]

Gmaj7

You can let it go

Gmaj7 D

You can throw a party full of everyone you know

F#m G5

You can start a family who will always show you love

G5 D6 F#m

You don't have to be sorry for doing it on your own

Gmaj7

You can let it go

Gmaj7 D6

You can throw a party full of everyone you know

F#m G5

You can start a family who will always show you love

F# Em9

You don't have to be sorry, no

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu Late Night Talking - Harry Styles: I Just Wanna Make You Happier

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu As It Was - Harry Styles, Kunci G: You Know Its Not The Same

(Tribunnews.com)