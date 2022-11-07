Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Matilda - Harry Styles: You Can Throw a Party Full of Everyone You Know

Harry Styles telah merilis lagu Matilda pada 20 Mei 2022 di kanal YouTubenya.

Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Matilda - Harry Styles 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Matilda - Harry Styles di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Matilda telah dirilis Harry Styles pada 20 Mei 2022 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Matilda - Harry Styles:

[Verse 1]

D                    Gmaj7                     D            Gmaj7

You were riding your bike to the sound of it's no big deal

D                    Gmaj7                        D              Gmaj7

And you're trying to lift off the ground on those old two wheels

D                                           Gmaj7                   D                Gmaj7

Nothing 'bout the way that you were treated ever seemed especially alarming 'til now

D                    Gmaj7                      D            Gmaj7

So you tie up your hair and you smile like it's no big deal

[Chorus]

D

You can let it go

Gmaj7                         D

You can throw a party full of everyone you know

     Gmaj7                               D

And not invite your family 'cause they never showed you love

      G                          Bm                 G

You don't have to be sorry for leaving and growing up, mmh

[Verse 2]

D               Gmaj7                    D           Gmaj7

Matilda, you talk of the pain like it's all alright

D                   Gmaj7                       D          Gmaj7

But I know that you feel like a piece of you is dead inside

D                              Gmaj7                            A            Gmaj7

You showed me a power that is strong enough to bring sun to the darkest days

D                 Gmaj7                      D         Gmaj7*

It's none of my business but it's just been on my mind

[Chorus]

D

You can let it go

Gmaj7                         Asus4

You can throw a party full of everyone you know

Gmaj7                                   D

And not invite your family 'cause they never showed you love

      G                          Bm                  Gmaj7

You don't have to be sorry for leaving and growing up

D

You can see the world

Gmaj7

Following the seasons

D

Anywhere you go

Gmaj7                                D

You don't need a reason 'cause they never showed you love

    Gmaj7                       Bm               Gmaj7

You don't have to be sorry for doing it on your own

[Bridge]

Gmaj7                                        D     Dmaj7

You're just in time make your tea and your toast

Gmaj7                                 D

You framed all your posters and dyed your clothes, oh

          F#m

You don't have to go

          Em7

You don't have to go home

D             D     F#m  G

Oh, there's a long way to go

G                     D          F#m        G

I don't believe that time will change your mind

G

In other words

    D        F#7        G              E7      D      F#7      G

I know they won't hurt you anymore as long as you can let them go

[Chorus]

Gmaj7

You can let it go

Gmaj7                          D

You can throw a party full of everyone you know

F#m                             G5

You can start a family who will always show you love

      G5                       D6              F#m

You don't have to be sorry for doing it on your own

Gmaj7

You can let it go

Gmaj7                          D6

You can throw a party full of everyone you know

F#m                               G5

You can start a family who will always show you love

F#                          Em9

You don't have to be sorry, no

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
