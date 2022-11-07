Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Matilda - Harry Styles: You Can Throw a Party Full of Everyone You Know
Harry Styles telah merilis lagu Matilda pada 20 Mei 2022 di kanal YouTubenya.
Penulis: Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor: Wahyu Gilang Putranto
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Matilda - Harry Styles di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Matilda telah dirilis Harry Styles pada 20 Mei 2022 di kanal YouTubenya.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Matilda - Harry Styles:
[Verse 1]
D Gmaj7 D Gmaj7
You were riding your bike to the sound of it's no big deal
D Gmaj7 D Gmaj7
And you're trying to lift off the ground on those old two wheels
D Gmaj7 D Gmaj7
Nothing 'bout the way that you were treated ever seemed especially alarming 'til now
D Gmaj7 D Gmaj7
So you tie up your hair and you smile like it's no big deal
[Chorus]
D
You can let it go
Gmaj7 D
You can throw a party full of everyone you know
Gmaj7 D
And not invite your family 'cause they never showed you love
G Bm G
You don't have to be sorry for leaving and growing up, mmh
[Verse 2]
D Gmaj7 D Gmaj7
Matilda, you talk of the pain like it's all alright
D Gmaj7 D Gmaj7
But I know that you feel like a piece of you is dead inside
D Gmaj7 A Gmaj7
You showed me a power that is strong enough to bring sun to the darkest days
D Gmaj7 D Gmaj7*
It's none of my business but it's just been on my mind
[Chorus]
D
You can let it go
Gmaj7 Asus4
You can throw a party full of everyone you know
Gmaj7 D
And not invite your family 'cause they never showed you love
G Bm Gmaj7
You don't have to be sorry for leaving and growing up
D
You can see the world
Gmaj7
Following the seasons
D
Anywhere you go
Gmaj7 D
You don't need a reason 'cause they never showed you love
Gmaj7 Bm Gmaj7
You don't have to be sorry for doing it on your own
[Bridge]
Gmaj7 D Dmaj7
You're just in time make your tea and your toast
Gmaj7 D
You framed all your posters and dyed your clothes, oh
F#m
You don't have to go
Em7
You don't have to go home
D D F#m G
Oh, there's a long way to go
G D F#m G
I don't believe that time will change your mind
G
In other words
D F#7 G E7 D F#7 G
I know they won't hurt you anymore as long as you can let them go
[Chorus]
Gmaj7
You can let it go
Gmaj7 D
You can throw a party full of everyone you know
F#m G5
You can start a family who will always show you love
G5 D6 F#m
You don't have to be sorry for doing it on your own
Gmaj7
You can let it go
Gmaj7 D6
You can throw a party full of everyone you know
F#m G5
You can start a family who will always show you love
F# Em9
You don't have to be sorry, no
