Chord Gitar Crush - Cigarettes After Sex: I Wanna Line My Walls With Photographs You Sent

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Crush yang dipopulerkan oleh band asal Texas, Cigarettes After Sex.

Crush adalah lagu pop yang dirilis tahun 2018, lalu.

Lagu ini termuat dalam album Cigarettes After Sex dengan judul yang sama.

Crush - Cigarettes After Sex

[Verse 1]
F                                                                       Gm
I wanna line my walls with photographs you sent
F                                                            Gm
Of you lying in your swimsuit on the bed
F                                                          Gm
Can't live without your love inside me now
F                                                                  Gm
I'll find a way to slip into your skin somehow

[Chorus]
Bb                                       F
I wanna fuck your love slow
Bb                                  F
Catch my heart, go swim
Bb                          F
Feel your lips crush
Gm7                     C                    F
Hold you here my loveliest friend

[Verse 2]
F                                                                                  Gm
I love to watch you when you're trying on your clothes
F                                                                        Gm
And now you're all I think about when I'm alone
F                                                              Gm
Can't wait to feel your love inside me now
F                                                                                 Gm
We'll have a drink or two and we'll go to your house...

[Chorus 2]
Bb                                       F
I wanna fuck your love slow
Bb                                   F
Catch my heart, go swim
Bb                            F
Feel your lips crush
Gm7                     C
Hold you here my loveliest friend

[Interlude]
| Am | Dm7 | Gm7 | C | x3
| Am | Dm7 | Gm7 | C | C |

[Chorus 2]
Bb                                        F
I wanna fuck your love slow
Bb                                  F
Catch my heart, go swim
Bb                           F
Feel your lips crush
Gm7                     C                    F/A
Hold you here my loveliest friend

