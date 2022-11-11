Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Bad Habits dari Ed Sheeran: My Bad Habits Lead to Late Nights
Ed Sheeran merilis lagu bertajuk Bad Habits pada 25 Juni 2021. Simak lirik lagu Bad Habits dari Ed Sheeran dalam artikel ini.
Penulis: Bunga Pradipta Pertiwi
Editor: Facundo Chrysnha Pradipha
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu Bad Habits dari Ed Sheeran dalam artikel ini.
Penyanyi Ed Sheeran merilis lagu bertajuk Bad Habits pada 25 Juni 2021.
Lagu Bad Habits milik Ed Sheeran ini sempat viral di TikTok saat awal dirilis.
Berikuti ini lirik lagu Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran:
Ooh, ooh
Every time you come around, you know I can't say no
Every time the sun goes down, I let you take control
I can feel the paradise before my world implodes
And tonight I had something wonderful
Reff:
My bad habits lead to late nights, endin' alone
Conversations with a stranger I barely know
Swearin' this will be the last but it probably won't
I got nothin' left to lose, or use, or do
My bad habits lead to wide eyes stare into space
And I know I'll lose control of the things that I say
Yeah, I was lookin' for a way out, now I can't escape
Nothin' happens aftеr two, it's true, it's true
My bad habits lead to you
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
My bad habits lеad to you
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
My bad habits lead to you
Every pure intention ends when the good times start
Fallin' over everything to reach the first time's spark
It started under neon lights and then it all got dark
I only know how to go too far
My bad habits lead to late nights, endin' alone
Conversations with a stranger I barely know
Swearin' this will be the last but it probably won't
I got nothin' left to lose, or use, or do
My bad habits lead to wide eyes stare into space
And I know I'll lose control of the things that I say
Yeah, I was lookin' for a way out, now I can't escape
Nothin' happens after two, it's true, it's true
My bad habits lead to you
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
My bad habits lead to you
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
My bad habits lead to you
We took the long way 'round
And burned 'til the fun ran out, now
My bad habits lead to late nights, endin' alone
Conversations with a stranger I barely know
Swearin' this will be the last but it probably won't
I got nothin' left to lose, or use, or do
My bad habits lead to wide eyes stare into space
And I know I'll lose control of the things that I say
Yeah, I was lookin' for a way out, now I can't escape
Nothin' happens after two, it's true, it's true
My bad habits lead to you
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
My bad habits lead to you
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
My bad habits lead to you
Ooh
Every time you come around you know I can't say no
Every time the sun goes down I let you take control
And tonight I had something wonderful
My bad habits lead to late nights, endin' alone
Conversations with a stranger I barely know
Swearin' this will be the last but it probably won't
I got nothin' left to lose, or use, or do
My bad habits lead to wide eyes starin' at space
And I know I'll lose control of the things that I say
I was lookin' for a way out, now I can't escape
Nothin' happens after two, my bad habits lead to you
Ooh, ooh
(Tribunnews.com)