Lirik Lagu Bad Habits dari Ed Sheeran: My Bad Habits Lead to Late Nights

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu Bad Habits dari Ed Sheeran dalam artikel ini.

Penyanyi Ed Sheeran merilis lagu bertajuk Bad Habits pada 25 Juni 2021.

Lagu Bad Habits milik Ed Sheeran ini sempat viral di TikTok saat awal dirilis.

Berikuti ini lirik lagu Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran:

Ooh, ooh

Every time you come around, you know I can't say no

Every time the sun goes down, I let you take control

I can feel the paradise before my world implodes

And tonight I had something wonderful

Reff:

My bad habits lead to late nights, endin' alone

Conversations with a stranger I barely know

Swearin' this will be the last but it probably won't

I got nothin' left to lose, or use, or do

My bad habits lead to wide eyes stare into space

And I know I'll lose control of the things that I say

Yeah, I was lookin' for a way out, now I can't escape

Nothin' happens aftеr two, it's true, it's true

My bad habits lead to you

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

My bad habits lеad to you

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

My bad habits lead to you

Every pure intention ends when the good times start

Fallin' over everything to reach the first time's spark

It started under neon lights and then it all got dark

I only know how to go too far

My bad habits lead to late nights, endin' alone

Conversations with a stranger I barely know

Swearin' this will be the last but it probably won't

I got nothin' left to lose, or use, or do

My bad habits lead to wide eyes stare into space

And I know I'll lose control of the things that I say

Yeah, I was lookin' for a way out, now I can't escape

Nothin' happens after two, it's true, it's true

My bad habits lead to you

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

My bad habits lead to you

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

My bad habits lead to you

We took the long way 'round

And burned 'til the fun ran out, now

My bad habits lead to late nights, endin' alone

Conversations with a stranger I barely know

Swearin' this will be the last but it probably won't

I got nothin' left to lose, or use, or do

My bad habits lead to wide eyes stare into space

And I know I'll lose control of the things that I say

Yeah, I was lookin' for a way out, now I can't escape

Nothin' happens after two, it's true, it's true

My bad habits lead to you

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

My bad habits lead to you

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

My bad habits lead to you

Ooh

Every time you come around you know I can't say no

Every time the sun goes down I let you take control

And tonight I had something wonderful

My bad habits lead to late nights, endin' alone

Conversations with a stranger I barely know

Swearin' this will be the last but it probably won't

I got nothin' left to lose, or use, or do

My bad habits lead to wide eyes starin' at space

And I know I'll lose control of the things that I say

I was lookin' for a way out, now I can't escape

Nothin' happens after two, my bad habits lead to you

Ooh, ooh

