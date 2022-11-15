Lirik Lagu Quarter Life Crisis - Taylor Bickett, Viral di TikTok hingga Reels Instagram

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lirik lagu Quarter alife Crisis dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Bickett.

Lagu Quarter Life Crisis berhasil menembus top 50 lagu yang paling banyak didengarkan di Indonesia meski baru rilis 11 hari lalu.

Quarter Life Crisis Taylor Bickett viral dengan kutipan lirik 'I swear sisxteen was yesterday'.

Berikut lirik lagu Quarter Life Crisis Taylor Bickett.

I'm terrified of rejection

But I get high off attention

I drink my coffee light 'cause I'm not fucking pretentious

Say that I read for fun

But haven't read in months

Say that I'm settling down

But I blacked out at brunch

I swear sixteen was yesterday

But now I'm closer to twenty-eight

I'm focusing all of my energy on just staying awake

Oh, I don't need to keep

Making it about me

Everybody feels like this at twenty-three

I know I'm not unique

But I'm a drama queen

I don't why I'm surprised

It's just a quarter life crisis

I'm constantly symptomatic

Mom says it's psychosomatic

That I'm the girl that cried headache

I'm melodramatic as hell

Where's all the talent that I had last decade

Another gifted kid that burned out in the tenth grade

Swear that feels like yesterday

I'm just a tired old cliché

I'm focusing all of my energy on just being okay

Oh, I don't need to keep

Making it about me

Everybody feels like this at twenty-three

I know I'm not unique

But I'm a drama queen

I don't why I'm surprised

It's just a quarter life crisis

Oh, oh-oh

It's just a quarter life crisis

And I just found out

That someone from my high school is dead

And another one is married with a kid

And the rest are all lying on the internet

I fall for it every time

It feels like that falling behind

I don't need to keep

Making it about me

Everybody feels like this at twenty-three

I know I'm not unique

But I'm a drama queen

Oh-oh

I don't need to keep

Making it about me

Everybody feels like this at twenty-three

I know I'm not unique

But I'm a drama queen

I don't why I'm surprised

It's just a quarter life

Everybody feels like this

It's a quarter life

I don't why I'm surprised

It's just a quarter life crisis

(Tribunnews.com/ Salma)