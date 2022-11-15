Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Quarter Life Crisis - Taylor Bickett, Viral di TikTok hingga Reels Instagram
Lirik lagu viral di TikTok dan reels Instagram Quarter Life Crisis dinyanyikan Taylor Bickett.
Penulis: Salma Fenty Irlanda
Editor: Pravitri Retno Widyastuti
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lirik lagu Quarter alife Crisis dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Bickett.
Lagu Quarter Life Crisis berhasil menembus top 50 lagu yang paling banyak didengarkan di Indonesia meski baru rilis 11 hari lalu.
Quarter Life Crisis Taylor Bickett viral dengan kutipan lirik 'I swear sisxteen was yesterday'.
Baca juga: Terjemahan dan Lirik Lagu Last Scene - Chen EXO, Rilis 14 November 2022
Berikut lirik lagu Quarter Life Crisis Taylor Bickett.
I'm terrified of rejection
But I get high off attention
I drink my coffee light 'cause I'm not fucking pretentious
Say that I read for fun
But haven't read in months
Say that I'm settling down
But I blacked out at brunch
I swear sixteen was yesterday
But now I'm closer to twenty-eight
I'm focusing all of my energy on just staying awake
Oh, I don't need to keep
Making it about me
Everybody feels like this at twenty-three
I know I'm not unique
But I'm a drama queen
I don't why I'm surprised
It's just a quarter life crisis
I'm constantly symptomatic
Mom says it's psychosomatic
That I'm the girl that cried headache
I'm melodramatic as hell
Where's all the talent that I had last decade
Another gifted kid that burned out in the tenth grade
Swear that feels like yesterday
I'm just a tired old cliché
I'm focusing all of my energy on just being okay
Oh, I don't need to keep
Making it about me
Everybody feels like this at twenty-three
I know I'm not unique
But I'm a drama queen
I don't why I'm surprised
It's just a quarter life crisis
Oh, oh-oh
It's just a quarter life crisis
And I just found out
That someone from my high school is dead
And another one is married with a kid
And the rest are all lying on the internet
I fall for it every time
It feels like that falling behind
I don't need to keep
Making it about me
Everybody feels like this at twenty-three
I know I'm not unique
But I'm a drama queen
Oh-oh
I don't need to keep
Making it about me
Everybody feels like this at twenty-three
I know I'm not unique
But I'm a drama queen
I don't why I'm surprised
It's just a quarter life
Everybody feels like this
It's a quarter life
I don't why I'm surprised
It's just a quarter life crisis
(Tribunnews.com/ Salma)