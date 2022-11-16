Lirik Lagu Happiness - Rex Orange County, Viral di TikTok: Proud Of Me, Of My Short List

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu Happiness yang dinyanyikan Rex Orange County.

Lagu Happiness telah dirilis Rex Orange County pada 19 Maret 2020.

Lagu Happines rilis dalam durasi 4 menit 40 detik.

Kini lagu Happiness tengah viral di TikTok.

Banyak pengguna TikTok yang menggunakan lagu Happiness sebagai konten mereka.

Lagu Happines ini mengisahkan tentang seorang pria yang mengharapakan cinta dari wanita.

Pria tersebut bertanya-tanya apakah wanita tersebut akan mencintainya hingga akhir.

Pria tersebut berharap agar wanita yang dicintainya terus bahagia.

Inilah lirik lagu Happines yang dipopulerkan oleh Rex Orange County:

I’ll be the one

That stays ‘till the end

And I’ll be the one

That needs you again

And I’ll be the one that proposes

In a garden of roses

And truly loves you long after our curtain closes

But will you still love me?

When nobody wants me around

When I turn 81 and forget things

Will you still be proud?

Cause I am the one

That waited this long

And I am the one

That might get it wrong

And I’ll be the one

That will love you

The way I’m supposed to, girl

But will you still love me?

When nobody wants me around, around

When I turn 81 and forget things

Will you still be proud?

Proud of me, of my short list of accomplishments

Me and my lack of new news

Me and my selfishness

Or me and myself wish you nothing but a happy new version of you

Cause I, I, I…

I want you to tell me you find it hard to be yourself so I can say,”It’s gonna be alright.”

And I want you to love me the way you love your family, the way you love to show me what it’s like to be happy

(Tribunnews.com/Dicha Devega)