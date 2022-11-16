Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Happiness - Rex Orange County, Viral di TikTok: Proud Of Me, Of My Short List
Berikut ini lirik lagu Happiness yang dinyanyikan oleh Rex County. Lagu Happines telah dirilis Rex Orange County pada 19 Maret 2020. Kini tengah viral
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu Happiness yang dinyanyikan Rex Orange County.
Lagu Happiness telah dirilis Rex Orange County pada 19 Maret 2020.
Lagu Happines rilis dalam durasi 4 menit 40 detik.
Kini lagu Happiness tengah viral di TikTok.
Banyak pengguna TikTok yang menggunakan lagu Happiness sebagai konten mereka.
Lagu Happines ini mengisahkan tentang seorang pria yang mengharapakan cinta dari wanita.
Pria tersebut bertanya-tanya apakah wanita tersebut akan mencintainya hingga akhir.
Pria tersebut berharap agar wanita yang dicintainya terus bahagia.
Inilah lirik lagu Happines yang dipopulerkan oleh Rex Orange County:
I’ll be the one
That stays ‘till the end
And I’ll be the one
That needs you again
And I’ll be the one that proposes
In a garden of roses
And truly loves you long after our curtain closes
But will you still love me?
When nobody wants me around
When I turn 81 and forget things
Will you still be proud?
Cause I am the one
That waited this long
And I am the one
That might get it wrong
And I’ll be the one
That will love you
The way I’m supposed to, girl
But will you still love me?
When nobody wants me around, around
When I turn 81 and forget things
Will you still be proud?
Proud of me, of my short list of accomplishments
Me and my lack of new news
Me and my selfishness
Or me and myself wish you nothing but a happy new version of you
Cause I, I, I…
I want you to tell me you find it hard to be yourself so I can say,”It’s gonna be alright.”
And I want you to love me the way you love your family, the way you love to show me what it’s like to be happy
