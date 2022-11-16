Lirik Lagu Silver Tongues - Louis Tomlinson: You Know It's Times Like These We're So Much Happier

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu Silver Tongues dari Louis Tomlinson dalam artikel ini.

Penyanyi Louis Tomlinson belum lama ini meliris lagu terbarunya yang bertajuk Silver Tongues.

Silver Tongues pertama kali dirilis Louis Tomlinson pada 9 November 2022.

Meski sudah dirilis awal November, namun video klip Silver Tongues baru diunggah tiga hari lalu, Minggu (13/11/2022).

Hingga berita ini diturunkan, video klip Silver Tongues telah ditonton lebih dari 1 juta kali di YouTube.

Berikut Lirik Lagu Silver Tongues dari Louis Tomlinson:

Baca juga: Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Still Feel Like Your Man - John Mayer: ‘Cause I Still Feel Like Your Man

Getting high on the ember wave

Going deep for the ones who do the same

Air max's and silver tongues

Settle in for another heavy one

You said love was a pretty lie

And I choked when your smoke got in my eye

Bad logic and empty cans

I know nobody understands

Me like you do

Reff:

You know it's times like these we're so much happier

Nights like these, we'll remember those stupid jokes

Only we know

You know when I'm with you, I'm so much happier

Nights like these, we'll remember those songs we wrote

Only we know

You smile at me and say, "It's time to go"

But I don't feel like going home

You said grass was a dirty drug

You like to preach with vodka in your mug

I love all the things you know

But I'm king on a 50 metre road

We stand up tall and beat our chest

Shout some things that we'll regret

Sit down with a master plan

I know nobody understands

Me like you do

You know it's times like these we're so much happier

Nights like these, we'll remember those stupid jokes

Only we know

You know when I'm with you, I'm so much happier

Nights like these, we'll remember those songs we wrote

Only we know

You smile at me and say, "It's time to go"

But I don't feel like going home

You and me until the end

Waking up to start again

You and me until the end

Waking up to start again

There's nowhere else that I would rather be

Reff:

Because it's times like these we're so much happier

Nights like these, we'll remember those stupid jokes

Only we know

You know when I'm with you, I'm so much happier

Nights like these, we'll remember those songs we wrote

Only we know

You smile at me and say, "It's time to go"

(Tribunnews.com)