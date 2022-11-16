Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Silver Tongues - Louis Tomlinson: You Know It's Times Like These We're So Much Happier
Penyanyi Louis Tomlinson belum lama ini meliris lagu terbarunya yang bertajuk Silver Tongues. Simak lirik lagu Silver Tongues dalama artikel ini.
Penulis: Bunga Pradipta Pertiwi
Editor: Nanda Lusiana Saputri
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu Silver Tongues dari Louis Tomlinson dalam artikel ini.
Penyanyi Louis Tomlinson belum lama ini meliris lagu terbarunya yang bertajuk Silver Tongues.
Silver Tongues pertama kali dirilis Louis Tomlinson pada 9 November 2022.
Meski sudah dirilis awal November, namun video klip Silver Tongues baru diunggah tiga hari lalu, Minggu (13/11/2022).
Hingga berita ini diturunkan, video klip Silver Tongues telah ditonton lebih dari 1 juta kali di YouTube.
Berikut Lirik Lagu Silver Tongues dari Louis Tomlinson:
Getting high on the ember wave
Going deep for the ones who do the same
Air max's and silver tongues
Settle in for another heavy one
You said love was a pretty lie
And I choked when your smoke got in my eye
Bad logic and empty cans
I know nobody understands
Me like you do
Reff:
You know it's times like these we're so much happier
Nights like these, we'll remember those stupid jokes
Only we know
You know when I'm with you, I'm so much happier
Nights like these, we'll remember those songs we wrote
Only we know
You smile at me and say, "It's time to go"
But I don't feel like going home
You said grass was a dirty drug
You like to preach with vodka in your mug
I love all the things you know
But I'm king on a 50 metre road
We stand up tall and beat our chest
Shout some things that we'll regret
Sit down with a master plan
I know nobody understands
Me like you do
You know it's times like these we're so much happier
Nights like these, we'll remember those stupid jokes
Only we know
You know when I'm with you, I'm so much happier
Nights like these, we'll remember those songs we wrote
Only we know
You smile at me and say, "It's time to go"
But I don't feel like going home
You and me until the end
Waking up to start again
You and me until the end
Waking up to start again
There's nowhere else that I would rather be
Reff:
Because it's times like these we're so much happier
Nights like these, we'll remember those stupid jokes
Only we know
You know when I'm with you, I'm so much happier
Nights like these, we'll remember those songs we wrote
Only we know
You smile at me and say, "It's time to go"
