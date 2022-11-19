Chord Gitar Lagu Lose You To Love Me - Selena Gomez: This Dancing Was Killing Me Softly

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar lagu Lose You To Love Me yang dinyanyikan Selena Gomez.

Selena Gomez merilis lagu Lose You To Love Me pada 23 Oktober 2019 lalu.

Diketahui lagu Lose You To Love Me memiliki makna tentang kekecewaan seseorang wanita pada pasangannya.

Saat merilis lagu Lose You To Love Me, Selena Gomez terinspirasi oleh banyak hal yang telah terjadi di dalam hidupnya.

Inilah chord gitar lagu Lose You To Love Me yang dipopulerkan Selena Gomez:

Intro

D Em Bm A

Verse 1

D Em

You promised the world and I fell for it

Bm A D

I put you first and you adored it, set fires to my forest

Em Bm

And you let it burn, sang off-key in my chorus

A

'Cause it wasn't yours

D Em

I saw the signs and I ignored it

Bm A D

Rose-colored glasses all distorted, set fire to my purpose

Em Bm

And I let it burn, you got off on the hurtin'

A

When it wasn’t yours, yeah

Pre-Chorus 1

G D

We'd always go into it blindly

A D/F#

I needed to lose you to find me

G D

This dancing was killing me softly

A

I needed to hate you to love me, yeah

Chorus 1

G D

To love love, yeah, to love love, yeah

A D/F#

To love, yeah, I needed to lose you to love me, yeah

G D

To love love, yeah, to love love, yeah

A

To love, yeah, I needed to lose you to love me

Verse 2

D Em

I gave my all and they all know it

Bm

That you turned me down and now it's showing

N.C.

In two months, you replaced us

D Em

Like it was easy

Bm

Made me think I deserved it

A

In the thick of healing, yeah

Pre-Chorus 2

G D

We'd always go into it blindly

A D/F#

I needed to lose you to find me

G D

This dancing was killing me softly

A

I needed to hate you to love me, yeah

Chorus 2

G D

To love love, yeah, to love love, yeah

A D/F#

To love, yeah, I needed to lose you to love me, yeah

G D

To love love, yeah, to love love, yeah

A

To love, yeah, I needed to lose you to love me

Verse 3

D Em

You promised the world and I fell for it

Bm A D

I put you first and you adored it, set fires to my forest

Em Bm

And you let it burn, sang off-key in my chorus

Chorus 3

G D

To love love, yeah, to love love, yeah

A D/F#

To love, yeah, I needed to hate you to love me, yeah

G D

To love love, yeah, to love love, yeah

A

To love, yeah, I needed to lose you to love me

Outro

G D

To love love, yeah, to love love, yeah

A D/F# G

To love, yeah, and now the chapter is closed and done

D

To love love, yeah, to love love, yeah

A G D A

To love, yeah, and now it's goodbye, it's goodbye for us

