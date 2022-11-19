Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Lose You To Love Me - Selena Gomez: This Dancing Was Killing Me Softly
Berikut ini chord gitar lagu Lose You To Love Me yang dinyanyikan Selena Gomez. Selena Gomez merilis lagu Lose You To Love Me pada 23 Oktober 2019.
Penulis: Dicha Devega Putri Arwanda
Editor: Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar lagu Lose You To Love Me yang dinyanyikan Selena Gomez.
Selena Gomez merilis lagu Lose You To Love Me pada 23 Oktober 2019 lalu.
Diketahui lagu Lose You To Love Me memiliki makna tentang kekecewaan seseorang wanita pada pasangannya.
Saat merilis lagu Lose You To Love Me, Selena Gomez terinspirasi oleh banyak hal yang telah terjadi di dalam hidupnya.
Baca juga: Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Lose You To Love Me - Selena Gomez: Tarian Ini Membunuhku Perlahan
Inilah chord gitar lagu Lose You To Love Me yang dipopulerkan Selena Gomez:
Intro
D Em Bm A
Verse 1
D Em
You promised the world and I fell for it
Bm A D
I put you first and you adored it, set fires to my forest
Em Bm
And you let it burn, sang off-key in my chorus
A
'Cause it wasn't yours
D Em
I saw the signs and I ignored it
Bm A D
Rose-colored glasses all distorted, set fire to my purpose
Em Bm
And I let it burn, you got off on the hurtin'
A
When it wasn’t yours, yeah
Pre-Chorus 1
G D
We'd always go into it blindly
A D/F#
I needed to lose you to find me
G D
This dancing was killing me softly
A
I needed to hate you to love me, yeah
Chorus 1
G D
To love love, yeah, to love love, yeah
A D/F#
To love, yeah, I needed to lose you to love me, yeah
G D
To love love, yeah, to love love, yeah
A
To love, yeah, I needed to lose you to love me
Verse 2
D Em
I gave my all and they all know it
Bm
That you turned me down and now it's showing
N.C.
In two months, you replaced us
D Em
Like it was easy
Bm
Made me think I deserved it
A
In the thick of healing, yeah
Pre-Chorus 2
G D
We'd always go into it blindly
A D/F#
I needed to lose you to find me
G D
This dancing was killing me softly
A
I needed to hate you to love me, yeah
Chorus 2
G D
To love love, yeah, to love love, yeah
A D/F#
To love, yeah, I needed to lose you to love me, yeah
G D
To love love, yeah, to love love, yeah
A
To love, yeah, I needed to lose you to love me
Verse 3
D Em
You promised the world and I fell for it
Bm A D
I put you first and you adored it, set fires to my forest
Em Bm
And you let it burn, sang off-key in my chorus
Chorus 3
G D
To love love, yeah, to love love, yeah
A D/F#
To love, yeah, I needed to hate you to love me, yeah
G D
To love love, yeah, to love love, yeah
A
To love, yeah, I needed to lose you to love me
Outro
G D
To love love, yeah, to love love, yeah
A D/F# G
To love, yeah, and now the chapter is closed and done
D
To love love, yeah, to love love, yeah
A G D A
To love, yeah, and now it's goodbye, it's goodbye for us
(Tribunnews.com/Dicha Devega)