Lirik Lagu VIVID - Rich Brian feat $NOT: The Flowers Tend to Die but the Memories Last Forever

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu VIVID dari Rich Brian dalam artikel ini.

Penyanyi Rich Brian belum lama ini merilis single terbarunya bertajuk VIVID.

Dalam lagu VIVID, Rich Brian berkolaborasi dengan rapper asal Amerika Serikat, $NOT.

Lagu VIVID pertama kali dirilis pada Kamis (17/11/2022) lalu.

Berikut lirik lagu VIVID - Rich Brian feat $NOT:

[Verse 1: Rich Brian]

It's the weekend

Better live your life, lil bitch, you got no reruns

Tryna make a pilot but for every season

Thank you for the memories

I don't do much in a day, that's why I got these vivid dreams

All your friends are fake, they lie 'bout you

They don't ride for you

Only smiling for the cameras

They don't got five on it, they don't

No, I can't vibe with it

Seven days inside a week

How you gon' waste your time with 'em?

[Chorus: Rich Brian]

Ayy, uh

Too much on my motherfuckin' mind, uh (Ayy, ayy)

Sola hombre, we argue every night (Ayy, ayy)

I don't need two glass?s for my wine (Ayy, ayy)

If you love me baby, pl?ase don't waste my time, uh

Nah, baby, I just drew the line, baby

Rather see you make the splashes like a Disney ride, baby

Two tellies, you can call whichever one, it's fine, baby

I don't tell nobody, you my blessing in disguise, baby

[Verse 2: Rich Brian]

Uh, Burberry Touch on my neck

Sorry, my room is a mess

Pass me the light on my desk

Yeah, we gon' talk for a sec

Then I'ma call you a car

And I tell 'em to go to the vet

[Bridge: $NOT]

All the time, I think about you all the time (Ha)

Believe in me when no one else don't even got the time (Yeah)

I'm always down for you, you always down for me

Just let me know 'cause I just don't wanna let go

[Verse 3: $NOT]

We get so crazy, baby (Huh)

All black, AMG Mercedes (Yeah)

How the fuck you so outdated? (What's up?)

I just wanna see you make it (Yeah)

Even though I got no patience

This my crib, we damage shit

My bitch be on that savage shit (Huh)

I can't even manage it (Yeah)

My chopper, I can handle it

Back up ho', I'm mad as shit (Bitch)

You fuckin' with them broke niggas, ho' niggas

Yeah, I fucked your ho', niggas (Yeah)

Bullet to your dome, niggas (Go)

Stop calling on my phone, nigga

Eight figures in my bank, nigga (Woo)

[Refrain: Rich Brian]

The flowers tend to die but the memories last forever

I don't wanna wait (I don't wanna wait, baby)

'Til it goes to waste

And so far, I can't find anything that compares to the way you say my name, baby

Ayy, turn your frown around

Nobody gives a fuck, ayy

[Verse 4: Rich Brian]

Bad connection, don't play with me

My wallet lazy, can't stay skinny

Went through some shit, but I'm better now

Regular at the Rose Bowl, Brookside but I ain't playing golf

You said sorry 'bout the mixed signals, who's crying now?

Ayy, girl, my heart got miles in it

Fuck your side, I'ma pick my side

And forget 'bout you in five minutes

[Chorus: Rich Brian]

Ayy, uh

Too much on my motherfuckin' mind, uh (Ayy, ayy)

Sola hombre, we argue every night (Ayy, ayy)

I don't need two glasses for my wine (Ayy, ayy)

If you love me baby, please don't waste my time, uh

Nah, baby, I just drew the line, baby

Rather see you make the splashes like a Disney ride, baby

Two tellies, you can call whichever one, it's fine, baby

I don't tell nobody, you my blessing in disguise, baby

[Refrain: Rich Brian]

The flowers tend to die but the memories last forever

I don't wanna wait

'Til it goes to waste

And so far, I can't find anything that compares to the way you say my name, baby

Turn your frown around

Nobody gives a fuck

(Tribunnews.com)