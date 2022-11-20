Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu VIVID - Rich Brian feat $NOT: The Flowers Tend to Die but the Memories Last Forever
Lagu VIVID pertama kali dirilis pada Kamis (17/11/2022) lalu. Simak lirik lagu VIVID dari Rich Brian dalam artikel ini.
Penyanyi Rich Brian belum lama ini merilis single terbarunya bertajuk VIVID.
Dalam lagu VIVID, Rich Brian berkolaborasi dengan rapper asal Amerika Serikat, $NOT.
Berikut lirik lagu VIVID - Rich Brian feat $NOT:
[Verse 1: Rich Brian]
It's the weekend
Better live your life, lil bitch, you got no reruns
Tryna make a pilot but for every season
Thank you for the memories
I don't do much in a day, that's why I got these vivid dreams
All your friends are fake, they lie 'bout you
They don't ride for you
Only smiling for the cameras
They don't got five on it, they don't
No, I can't vibe with it
Seven days inside a week
How you gon' waste your time with 'em?
[Chorus: Rich Brian]
Ayy, uh
Too much on my motherfuckin' mind, uh (Ayy, ayy)
Sola hombre, we argue every night (Ayy, ayy)
I don't need two glass?s for my wine (Ayy, ayy)
If you love me baby, pl?ase don't waste my time, uh
Nah, baby, I just drew the line, baby
Rather see you make the splashes like a Disney ride, baby
Two tellies, you can call whichever one, it's fine, baby
I don't tell nobody, you my blessing in disguise, baby
[Verse 2: Rich Brian]
Uh, Burberry Touch on my neck
Sorry, my room is a mess
Pass me the light on my desk
Yeah, we gon' talk for a sec
Then I'ma call you a car
And I tell 'em to go to the vet
[Bridge: $NOT]
All the time, I think about you all the time (Ha)
Believe in me when no one else don't even got the time (Yeah)
I'm always down for you, you always down for me
Just let me know 'cause I just don't wanna let go
[Verse 3: $NOT]
We get so crazy, baby (Huh)
All black, AMG Mercedes (Yeah)
How the fuck you so outdated? (What's up?)
I just wanna see you make it (Yeah)
Even though I got no patience
This my crib, we damage shit
My bitch be on that savage shit (Huh)
I can't even manage it (Yeah)
My chopper, I can handle it
Back up ho', I'm mad as shit (Bitch)
You fuckin' with them broke niggas, ho' niggas
Yeah, I fucked your ho', niggas (Yeah)
Bullet to your dome, niggas (Go)
Stop calling on my phone, nigga
Eight figures in my bank, nigga (Woo)
[Refrain: Rich Brian]
The flowers tend to die but the memories last forever
I don't wanna wait (I don't wanna wait, baby)
'Til it goes to waste
And so far, I can't find anything that compares to the way you say my name, baby
Ayy, turn your frown around
Nobody gives a fuck, ayy
[Verse 4: Rich Brian]
Bad connection, don't play with me
My wallet lazy, can't stay skinny
Went through some shit, but I'm better now
Regular at the Rose Bowl, Brookside but I ain't playing golf
You said sorry 'bout the mixed signals, who's crying now?
Ayy, girl, my heart got miles in it
Fuck your side, I'ma pick my side
And forget 'bout you in five minutes
[Chorus: Rich Brian]
Ayy, uh
Too much on my motherfuckin' mind, uh (Ayy, ayy)
Sola hombre, we argue every night (Ayy, ayy)
I don't need two glasses for my wine (Ayy, ayy)
If you love me baby, please don't waste my time, uh
Nah, baby, I just drew the line, baby
Rather see you make the splashes like a Disney ride, baby
Two tellies, you can call whichever one, it's fine, baby
I don't tell nobody, you my blessing in disguise, baby
[Refrain: Rich Brian]
The flowers tend to die but the memories last forever
I don't wanna wait
'Til it goes to waste
And so far, I can't find anything that compares to the way you say my name, baby
Turn your frown around
Nobody gives a fuck
