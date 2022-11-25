Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu 8 Letters - Why Dont We (WDW), Viral di TikTok
Berikut ini chord gitar lagu 8 letters yang dinyanyikan Why Dont We (WDW). Lagu ini rilis pada 9 Agustus 2019. Kini Lagu 8 Letters viral di TikTok.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar lagu 8 letters yang dinyanyikan oleh group band asal Amerika Why Dont We (WDW).
Group band WDW beranggotakan 5 orang.
Diketahui lagu 8 Letters ini dirilis pada 9 Agustus 2019 lalu.
Kini lagu 8 Letters sedang viral di TikTok.
Dalam lagu 8 Letters ini mengisahkan tentang seseorang yang sedang jatuh cinta.
Namun, seseorang tersebut tidak bisa mengungkapkan perasaannya.
Inilah chord gitar lagu 8 Letters yang dipopulerkan WDW:
Intro
F G Am C [X2]
Verse 1
F G
You know me the best
Am C
You know my worst, see me hurt, but you don't judge
F G Am C
That, right there, is the scariest feeling
F G Am
Opening and closing up again
C
I've been hurt so I don't trust
F G Am C
Now here we are, staring at the ceiling
Pre-Chorus
F G Am C
I've said those words before but it was a lie
F G Am C
And you deserve to hear them a thousand times
Chorus
F
If all it is is eight letters
G Am C
Why is it so hard to say?
F
If all it is is eight letters
G Am C
Why am I in my own way?
F
Why do I pull you close
G Am C
And then ask you for space
F G
If all it is is eight letters
Am C
Why is it so hard to say?
Instrumental
F G Am C [X2]
Verse 2
F
Isn't it amazing
G
How almost every line
Am
On our hands align
C
When your hand's in mine
F
It's like I'm whole again
G
Isn't that a sign
Am C
I should speak my mind
Pre-Chorus
F G Am C
I've said those words before but it was a lie
F G Am C
And you deserve to hear them a thousand times
Chorus
F
If all it is is eight letters
G Am C
Why is it so hard to say?
F
If all it is is eight letters
G Am
Why am I in my own way?
F
Why do I pull you close
G Am C
And then ask you for space
F
If all it is is eight letters
G Am C
Why is it so hard to say? (woah, oh yeah)
Instrumental
F G Am C [X2]
[Bridge]
F G
When I close my eyes
Am C
It's you there in my mind
F G Am C
When I close my eyes
Chorus
F
If all it is is eight letters
G Am C
Why is it so hard to say?
F
If all it is is eight letters
G Am. C
Why am I in my own way?
F
Why do I pull you close
G Am C
And then ask you for space
F
If all it is is eight letters
G Am
Why is it so hard to say?
Outro
F
If all it is is eight letters
G Am
When I close my eyes
C
It's you there in my mind (It's only you)
F G Am C
When I close my eyes
F
If all it is is eight letters
G Am
When I close my eyes
C
It's you there in my mind (you)
F G Am C
When I close my eyes
If all it is is eight letters
