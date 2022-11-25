Chord Gitar Lagu 8 Letters - Why Dont We (WDW), Viral di TikTok

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar lagu 8 letters yang dinyanyikan oleh group band asal Amerika Why Dont We (WDW).

Group band WDW beranggotakan 5 orang.

Diketahui lagu 8 Letters ini dirilis pada 9 Agustus 2019 lalu.

Kini lagu 8 Letters sedang viral di TikTok.

Dalam lagu 8 Letters ini mengisahkan tentang seseorang yang sedang jatuh cinta.

Namun, seseorang tersebut tidak bisa mengungkapkan perasaannya.

Inilah chord gitar lagu 8 Letters yang dipopulerkan WDW:

Intro

F G Am C [X2]

Verse 1

F G

You know me the best

Am C

You know my worst, see me hurt, but you don't judge

F G Am C

That, right there, is the scariest feeling

F G Am

Opening and closing up again

C

I've been hurt so I don't trust

F G Am C

Now here we are, staring at the ceiling

Pre-Chorus

F G Am C

I've said those words before but it was a lie

F G Am C

And you deserve to hear them a thousand times

Chorus

F

If all it is is eight letters

G Am C

Why is it so hard to say?

F

If all it is is eight letters

G Am C

Why am I in my own way?

F

Why do I pull you close

G Am C

And then ask you for space

F G

If all it is is eight letters

Am C

Why is it so hard to say?

Instrumental

F G Am C [X2]

Verse 2

F

Isn't it amazing

G

How almost every line

Am

On our hands align

C

When your hand's in mine

F

It's like I'm whole again

G

Isn't that a sign

Am C

I should speak my mind

Pre-Chorus

F G Am C

I've said those words before but it was a lie

F G Am C

And you deserve to hear them a thousand times

Chorus

F

If all it is is eight letters

G Am C

Why is it so hard to say?

F

If all it is is eight letters

G Am

Why am I in my own way?

F

Why do I pull you close

G Am C

And then ask you for space

F

If all it is is eight letters

G Am C

Why is it so hard to say? (woah, oh yeah)

Instrumental

F G Am C [X2]

[Bridge]

F G

When I close my eyes

Am C

It's you there in my mind

F G Am C

When I close my eyes

Chorus

F

If all it is is eight letters

G Am C

Why is it so hard to say?

F

If all it is is eight letters

G Am. C

Why am I in my own way?

F

Why do I pull you close

G Am C

And then ask you for space

F

If all it is is eight letters

G Am

Why is it so hard to say?

Outro

F

If all it is is eight letters

G Am

When I close my eyes

C

It's you there in my mind (It's only you)

F G Am C

When I close my eyes

F

If all it is is eight letters

G Am

When I close my eyes

C

It's you there in my mind (you)

F G Am C

When I close my eyes

If all it is is eight letters

(Tribunnews.com/Dicha Devega)