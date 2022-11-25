Chord Gitar Lagu 8 Letters - Why Dont We (WDW), Viral di TikTok

Chord Gitar

Berikut ini chord gitar lagu 8 letters yang dinyanyikan Why Dont We (WDW). Lagu ini rilis pada 9 Agustus 2019. Kini Lagu 8 Letters viral di TikTok.

Editor: Salma Fenty
YouTube Why Don't We
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar lagu 8 letters yang dinyanyikan oleh group band asal Amerika Why Dont We (WDW).

Group band WDW beranggotakan 5 orang.

Diketahui lagu 8 Letters ini dirilis pada 9 Agustus 2019 lalu.

Kini lagu 8 Letters sedang viral di TikTok.

Dalam lagu 8 Letters ini mengisahkan tentang seseorang yang sedang jatuh cinta.

Namun, seseorang tersebut tidak bisa mengungkapkan perasaannya.

Inilah chord gitar lagu 8 Letters yang dipopulerkan WDW:

Intro
F G Am C [X2]

Verse 1
F                          G
You know me the best
                     Am                                      C
You know my worst, see me hurt, but you don't judge
F                            G                 Am                  C
That, right there, is the scariest feeling
F                   G                 Am
Opening and closing up again
                            C
I've been hurt so I don't trust
F                         G                    Am      C
Now here we are, staring at the ceiling

Pre-Chorus
                                    F           G           Am C
I've said those words before but it was a lie
                               F                 G             Am      C
And you deserve to hear them a thousand times

Chorus
                          F
If all it is is eight letters
          G                  Am      C
Why is it so hard to say?
           F
If all it is is eight letters
            G                 Am    C
Why am I in my own way?
               F
Why do I pull you close
       G                        Am      C
And then ask you for space
           F             G
If all it is is eight letters
                              Am     C
Why is it so hard to say?

Instrumental
F G Am C [X2]

Verse 2
            F
Isn't it amazing
                   G
How almost every line
            Am
On our hands align
                 C
When your hand's in mine
                 F
It's like I'm whole again
       G
Isn't that a sign
             Am                     C
I should speak my mind

Pre-Chorus
                                 F               G          Am           C
I've said those words before but it was a lie
                               F                 G             Am         C
And you deserve to hear them a thousand times

Chorus
                          F
If all it is is eight letters
          G                   Am   C
Why is it so hard to say?
           F
If all it is is eight letters
            G                  Am
Why am I in my own way?
              F
Why do I pull you close
       G                        Am      C
And then ask you for space
           F
If all it is is eight letters
          G                  Am    C
Why is it so hard to say? (woah, oh yeah)

Instrumental
F G Am C [X2]

[Bridge]
F                   G
  When I close  my eyes
Am                C
  It's you there  in my mind
F                   G             Am       C 
  When I close  my eyes

Chorus
                          F
If all it is is eight letters
          G                  Am      C
Why is it so hard to say?
                          F
If all it is is eight  letters
            G                 Am.    C
Why am I in my own way?
              F
Why do I pull you close
       G                        Am   C
And then ask you for space
                          F
If all it is is eight letters
           G                 Am
Why is it so hard to say?

Outro
           F
If all it is is eight letters
           G             Am
When I close my eyes
            C
It's you there in my mind (It's only you)
F                   G             Am     C
  When I close  my eyes
                          F
If all it is is eight letters
            G            Am
When I close my eyes
            C
It's you there in my mind (you)
F                  G          Am   C
  When I close my eyes

If all it is is eight letters

(Tribunnews.com/Dicha Devega)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
