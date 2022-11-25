Lirik Lagu 1001 Arabian Nights - Ch!pz, Viral di TikTok: 1-0-0-1 Nights, Arabian Nights

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik Lagu 1001 Arabian Nights pada artikel berikut ini.

Petikan liriknya yakni '1-0-0-1 nights, Arabian nights'.

Lagu 1001 Arabian Nights rilis pada 2005 dalam album yang bertajuk The World of Ch!pz.

Ch!pz merupakan grup musik asal Amsterdam, Belanda, yang pertama kali di bentuk pada 2003.

Lagu 1001 Arabian Nights bergenre R&B atau Soul, Pop dansa, Worldbeat, Pop, German Pop, dan Lebanese Pop.

Lirik Lagu 1001 Arabian Nights - Ch!pz

Come join this trip (This trip))

Have you ever seen a world like this?

No shade, just sand

Through the stormy desert we will cross the land

Pharaoh’s (Cairo), pyramids (Egypt)

Bombay (New Delhi)

Open Sesame!

1-0-0-1 nights, Arabian nights

It's a journey of a lifetime

1-0-0-1 nights, Arabian nights

Get ready for a magic carpet ride

1-0-0-1

We fly through flames

Hear the creatures calling out your name

We have no fear

Fight the demons, make 'm disappear

Heroes (Vagabonds), city of secrets

Land of mystery

Open sesame!

1-0-0-1 nights, Arabian nights

It's a journey of a lifetime

1-0-0-1 nights, Arabian nights

Get ready for a magic carpet ride

1-0-0-1

1-0-0-1

1-0-0-1 nights, Arabian nights

It's a journey of a lifetime

1-0-0-1 nights, Arabian nights

Get ready for a magic carpet ride

(Tribunnews.com)