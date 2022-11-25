Lirik Lagu 1001 Arabian Nights - Ch!pz, Viral di TikTok: 1-0-0-1 Nights, Arabian Nights

Lirik Lagu
Simak lirik Lagu 1001 Arabian Nights - Ch!pz yang rilis pada 2005 dalam album yang bertajuk The World of Ch!pz.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik Lagu 1001 Arabian Nights pada artikel berikut ini.
Petikan liriknya yakni '1-0-0-1 nights, Arabian nights'.
Lagu 1001 Arabian Nights rilis pada 2005 dalam album yang bertajuk The World of Ch!pz.
Ch!pz merupakan grup musik asal Amsterdam, Belanda, yang pertama kali di bentuk pada 2003.
Lagu 1001 Arabian Nights bergenre R&B atau Soul, Pop dansa, Worldbeat, Pop, German Pop, dan Lebanese Pop.
Lirik Lagu 1001 Arabian Nights - Ch!pz
Come join this trip (This trip))
Have you ever seen a world like this?
No shade, just sand
Through the stormy desert we will cross the land
Pharaoh’s (Cairo), pyramids (Egypt)
Bombay (New Delhi)
Open Sesame!
1-0-0-1 nights, Arabian nights
It's a journey of a lifetime
1-0-0-1 nights, Arabian nights
Get ready for a magic carpet ride
1-0-0-1
We fly through flames
Hear the creatures calling out your name
We have no fear
Fight the demons, make 'm disappear
Heroes (Vagabonds), city of secrets
Land of mystery
Open sesame!
1-0-0-1 nights, Arabian nights
It's a journey of a lifetime
1-0-0-1 nights, Arabian nights
Get ready for a magic carpet ride
1-0-0-1
1-0-0-1
1-0-0-1 nights, Arabian nights
It's a journey of a lifetime
1-0-0-1 nights, Arabian nights
Get ready for a magic carpet ride
