Chord Gitar Lagu Skin - Rag'n'Bone Man: Cause It Was Almost Love, It Was Almost Love

Chord Gitar Lagu Skin - Rag'n'Bone Man

Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Skin yang dipopulerkan oleh Rag'n'Bone Man.

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Skin dari Rag'n'Bone Man. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Skin yang dipopulerkan oleh Rag'n'Bone Man.

Lagu Skin dirilis pada tahun 2017, silam.

Lagu ini merupakan singel ketiga dari album populer Rag'n'Bone Man yang bertajuk Human.

Skin - Rag'n'Bone Man

[Chorus]

             Dm
When I heard that sound
                  A#
When the walls came down
                       F
I was thinking about you
C/E
About you
                Dm
When my skin grows old
                 A#
When my breath runs cold
                         F
I'll be thinking about you
C/E
About you

[Verse]
                            Dm
Seconds from my heart
                              A#
A bullet from the dark
                              C
Helpless, I surrender
                          Gm
Shackled by your love
                      Dm
Holding me like this
                               A#
With poison on your lips
                        C
Only when it's over
                      Gm
Silence it's so hard

[Refrain]
                        A#          Dm                   C
'Cause it was almost love, it was almost love
             A#          Dm              C
It was almost love, it was almost love

[Kembali ke Chorus]

[Post Chorus]

 

Dm
When I run out of air to breathe
               A#
It's your ghost I see
                          F              C/E
I'll be thinking about you, about you
           Dm          F                   C
It was almost love, it was almost

[Verse]
                                   Dm
We bleed ourselves in vain
                                 A#
How tragic is this game
                                C
Turn around, I'm holding on to someone
                         Gm
But the love is gone
                  Dm                                          A#
Carrying the load, with wings that feel like stone
                                   C
Knowing that we nearly fell so far now
                Gm
It's hard to tell

[Kembali ke Refrain dan Chorus]

[Post Chorus 2]
            Dm
When I run out of air to breathe
                A#
It's your ghost I see
                     F               C/E
I'll be thinking about you, about you

[Bridge]

A#               Dm                    C
While I reached out for your hand
A#              Dm                 Am
When the walls were caving in
A#           Dm                      C
Well, I see you on the other side
A#          Dm               A
We can try all over again

[Kembali ke Chorus, Post Chorus 2 dan Refrain]

(Tribunnews.com)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
