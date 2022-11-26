Chord Gitar Lagu Skin - Rag'n'Bone Man: Cause It Was Almost Love, It Was Almost Love

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Skin yang dipopulerkan oleh Rag'n'Bone Man.

Lagu Skin dirilis pada tahun 2017, silam.

Lagu ini merupakan singel ketiga dari album populer Rag'n'Bone Man yang bertajuk Human.

Skin - Rag'n'Bone Man

[Chorus]

Dm

When I heard that sound

A#

When the walls came down

F

I was thinking about you

C/E

About you

Dm

When my skin grows old

A#

When my breath runs cold

F

I'll be thinking about you

C/E

About you

[Verse]

Dm

Seconds from my heart

A#

A bullet from the dark

C

Helpless, I surrender

Gm

Shackled by your love

Dm

Holding me like this

A#

With poison on your lips

C

Only when it's over

Gm

Silence it's so hard

[Refrain]

A# Dm C

'Cause it was almost love, it was almost love

A# Dm C

It was almost love, it was almost love

[Kembali ke Chorus]

[Post Chorus]

Dm

When I run out of air to breathe

A#

It's your ghost I see

F C/E

I'll be thinking about you, about you

Dm F C

It was almost love, it was almost

[Verse]

Dm

We bleed ourselves in vain

A#

How tragic is this game

C

Turn around, I'm holding on to someone

Gm

But the love is gone

Dm A#

Carrying the load, with wings that feel like stone

C

Knowing that we nearly fell so far now

Gm

It's hard to tell

[Kembali ke Refrain dan Chorus]

[Post Chorus 2]

Dm

When I run out of air to breathe

A#

It's your ghost I see

F C/E

I'll be thinking about you, about you

[Bridge]

A# Dm C

While I reached out for your hand

A# Dm Am

When the walls were caving in

A# Dm C

Well, I see you on the other side

A# Dm A

We can try all over again

[Kembali ke Chorus, Post Chorus 2 dan Refrain]

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Broken - Anson Seabra: Am I Broken?

(Tribunnews.com)