Chord Gitar Lagu Skin - Rag'n'Bone Man: Cause It Was Almost Love, It Was Almost Love

Lagu Skin dirilis pada tahun 2017, silam.
Lagu ini merupakan singel ketiga dari album populer Rag'n'Bone Man yang bertajuk Human.
Skin - Rag'n'Bone Man
[Chorus]
Dm
When I heard that sound
A#
When the walls came down
F
I was thinking about you
C/E
About you
Dm
When my skin grows old
A#
When my breath runs cold
F
I'll be thinking about you
C/E
About you
[Verse]
Dm
Seconds from my heart
A#
A bullet from the dark
C
Helpless, I surrender
Gm
Shackled by your love
Dm
Holding me like this
A#
With poison on your lips
C
Only when it's over
Gm
Silence it's so hard
[Refrain]
A# Dm C
'Cause it was almost love, it was almost love
A# Dm C
It was almost love, it was almost love
[Kembali ke Chorus]
[Post Chorus]
Dm
When I run out of air to breathe
A#
It's your ghost I see
F C/E
I'll be thinking about you, about you
Dm F C
It was almost love, it was almost
[Verse]
Dm
We bleed ourselves in vain
A#
How tragic is this game
C
Turn around, I'm holding on to someone
Gm
But the love is gone
Dm A#
Carrying the load, with wings that feel like stone
C
Knowing that we nearly fell so far now
Gm
It's hard to tell
[Kembali ke Refrain dan Chorus]
[Post Chorus 2]
Dm
When I run out of air to breathe
A#
It's your ghost I see
F C/E
I'll be thinking about you, about you
[Bridge]
A# Dm C
While I reached out for your hand
A# Dm Am
When the walls were caving in
A# Dm C
Well, I see you on the other side
A# Dm A
We can try all over again
[Kembali ke Chorus, Post Chorus 2 dan Refrain]
