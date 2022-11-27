Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Neck Deep - STFU: 25 Years in a Rut
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu STFU dari Neck Deep.
Band pop-punk asal Wales, Inggris Raya yang beranggotakan Ben Barlow, Matt West, Sam Bowden, dan Sebastian Barlow ini merilis single anyarnya berjudul STFU pada Mei 2022 lalu.
Official music video diupload pada 26 Mei 2022 di kanal YouTube Neck Deep yang saat ini telah ditonton lebih dari 700 ribu kali.
Selain di YouTube, lagu STFU juga bisa didengarkan lewat ArtistStore, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, iTunes Store, Tidal, dan Deezer.
Berikut lirik lagu STFU - Neck Deep
On the next episode of living with the Trumps
We find that Boris took a dump on public funds to hand out to his chums
And if things don’t quite work out for me
I can sell myself as an NFT
Think I’m gonna livestream my lobotomy
Should get 20 likes at least
25 years in a rut
25 years floating on a rock
Wishing it would stop
I think I had an idea once
But I think that I forgot
Maybe I should just shut the fuck up
And go along with it
Another episode of how to start a fight
That’s when you’re wrong just claim you’re right because you spent all night online again
Another victim of the times
Too blind to read between the lines
Too high to notice where you’re going half the time
Oh yeah
25 years in a rut
25 years floating on a rock
Wishing it would stop
I think I had an idea once
But I think that I forgot
Maybe I should just shut the fuck up
25 years in a rut
Never been enough
Didn’t make the cut
Couldn’t give a fuck
I think I got an idea! What?
Shut the fuck up, man
Shut the fuck up
And go along with it
Oh why is everybody so addicted to the drama?
Would it take a tidal wave of change to exercise some karma on these crooked motherfuckers?
All they do is make it harder
And if I’m being honest
I can’t be bothered
All the self gratification’s more like public masturbation
Swear to god you’d cut your face off for an ounce of validation
So here’s one while you’re waiting for your next notification
Some useful information
Shut the fuck up
