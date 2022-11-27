Lirik Lagu Oh, Pretty Woman - Pomplamoose, Viral Jadi Sound Reels Instagram

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lirik lagu Oh, Pretty Woman versi Pomplamoose sedang sering dipakai untuk jadi sound di reels Instagram.

Lagu ini diunggah di kanal YouTube Pomplamoose pada 28 Mei 2022 dan telah dilihat hingga 1,65 juta tayangan.

Oh, Pretty Woman ditulis oleh Roy Orbison da Dees William M.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Biarkan Ku Sendiri - Vagetoz: Mengapa Ini Terjadi pada Diriku

Berikut lirik lagu Oh, Pretty Woman versi Pomplamoose.

Pretty woman, walking down the street

Pretty woman, the kind I like to meet

Pretty woman

I don't believe you, you're not the truth

No one could look as good as you

Mercy

Pretty woman, won't you pardon me?

Pretty woman, I couldn't help but see

Pretty woman

That you look lovely as can be

Are you lonesome just like me? (Lomesome just like me?)

Pretty woman, stop a while

Pretty woman, talk a while

Pretty woman, give your smile to me

Oh, pretty woman, yeah, yeah, yeah

Pretty woman, look my way

Pretty woman, say you'll stay with me

'Cause I need you, I'll treat you right (I need you, I'll treat you right)

Come with me baby, be mine tonight

Pretty woman, don't walk on by

Pretty woman, don't make me cry

Pretty woman, don't walk away, hey

Okay

If that's the way it must be, Okay

I guess I'll go on home, it's late

There'll be tomorrow night, but wait

What do I see?

Is she walking back to me?

Oh yeah, she's walking back to me

Ooh, pretty woman

(Tribunnews.com/ Salma)