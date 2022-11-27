Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Oh, Pretty Woman - Pomplamoose, Viral Jadi Sound Reels Instagram
Inilah lirik lagu Oh, Pretty Woman yang dinyanyikan ulang oleh Pomplamoose.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lirik lagu Oh, Pretty Woman versi Pomplamoose sedang sering dipakai untuk jadi sound di reels Instagram.
Lagu ini diunggah di kanal YouTube Pomplamoose pada 28 Mei 2022 dan telah dilihat hingga 1,65 juta tayangan.
Oh, Pretty Woman ditulis oleh Roy Orbison da Dees William M.
Berikut lirik lagu Oh, Pretty Woman versi Pomplamoose.
Pretty woman, walking down the street
Pretty woman, the kind I like to meet
Pretty woman
I don't believe you, you're not the truth
No one could look as good as you
Mercy
Pretty woman, won't you pardon me?
Pretty woman, I couldn't help but see
Pretty woman
That you look lovely as can be
Are you lonesome just like me? (Lomesome just like me?)
Pretty woman, stop a while
Pretty woman, talk a while
Pretty woman, give your smile to me
Oh, pretty woman, yeah, yeah, yeah
Pretty woman, look my way
Pretty woman, say you'll stay with me
'Cause I need you, I'll treat you right (I need you, I'll treat you right)
Come with me baby, be mine tonight
Pretty woman, don't walk on by
Pretty woman, don't make me cry
Pretty woman, don't walk away, hey
Okay
If that's the way it must be, Okay
I guess I'll go on home, it's late
There'll be tomorrow night, but wait
What do I see?
Is she walking back to me?
Oh yeah, she's walking back to me
Ooh, pretty woman
