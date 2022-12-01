Lirik Lagu Walk The Line ENHYPEN: Manifesto Day 1, Kolaborasi Bahasa Inggris, Korea, dan Jepang

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu Walk The Line yang dinyanyikan oleh ENHYPEN merupakan intro atau lagu pembuka dalam album baru bertajuk Manifesto: Day 1.

Lagu ini menjadi lagu pertama ENHYPEN yang dirilis menggunakan tiga bahasa, yakni Inggris, Korea, dan Jepang.

Lagu Walk The Line tersebut diliris Enhypen tanggal 13 Juni 2022 melalui akun YouTube resmi HYBE Labels.

Berikut lirik lagu Walk The Line ENHYPEN.

[Intro: Heeseung, NI-KI]

Seon

Hayan dohwajileul galeudeus

Segyeleul galo jilleo kkeut-eobs-i ieojineun gyeong-gyeseon

Seonhabognitotte èmongdatta



[Verse: Jay, Jungwon, NI-KI, Sunghoon, *Jake*, **Sunoo**, (Heeseung)]

I kept running and running

Towards an unknown destination beyond the border

To cross the line

Eoneusae geu seon-eun

Naleul jjoch-awa mukk-eobeoligo jujeo anjhin hu

Geujeo chesbakwi maemdoldeus seon-wileul ttala geodge mandeul-eossda

Demo

Dabide no ishi ga enshinryoku de tonde iku yō ni

Kasoku shita roketto ga kō shinryoku o dasshite, kidō kara tobidasu yō ni

Hashitte hashitte, mata hashitta boku wa naneun ije kkaedadneunda

naneun ije kkaedadneunda

*And I declare*

*That I who was hunted so far have now become the hunter*

**geujeo seon-eul ttala geoddeon nan seon-eul geulineun naega doenda**

Boku wa aratana sekai no sen o hiki sono sekai no naka de

Boku

*I*

(na)

(uliga yeongyeoldoege halila)

[Chorus: Jay, NI-KI, Sunghoon]

Draw the line!

Today is the first day

sijaghae my new day

Don't walk the line!

Today is the first day

sijaghae my new day



[Post-Chorus: Heeseung, Jay]

nal gaduneun seondeul-eul jiwo

gyuchigttawin da deonjyeobeolyeo

saeloun seon nae gil-eul geulyeo

We draw the new line

We draw the new line



[Outro: NI-KI, Jungwon, Jake]

gwang

chagaun gong-gi

Clear blue skies

I lift my eyes up to see the sun rising

(Tribunnews.com)