Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Walk The Line ENHYPEN: Manifesto Day 1, Kolaborasi Bahasa Inggris, Korea, dan Jepang
Lirik lagu Walk The Line ENHYPEN. Lengkap dengan pembagian penyanyinya.
Penulis: Salma Fenty Irlanda
Editor: bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu Walk The Line yang dinyanyikan oleh ENHYPEN merupakan intro atau lagu pembuka dalam album baru bertajuk Manifesto: Day 1.
Lagu ini menjadi lagu pertama ENHYPEN yang dirilis menggunakan tiga bahasa, yakni Inggris, Korea, dan Jepang.
Lagu Walk The Line tersebut diliris Enhypen tanggal 13 Juni 2022 melalui akun YouTube resmi HYBE Labels.
Berikut lirik lagu Walk The Line ENHYPEN.
[Intro: Heeseung, NI-KI]
Seon
Hayan dohwajileul galeudeus
Segyeleul galo jilleo kkeut-eobs-i ieojineun gyeong-gyeseon
Seonhabognitotte èmongdatta
[Verse: Jay, Jungwon, NI-KI, Sunghoon, *Jake*, **Sunoo**, (Heeseung)]
I kept running and running
Towards an unknown destination beyond the border
To cross the line
Eoneusae geu seon-eun
Naleul jjoch-awa mukk-eobeoligo jujeo anjhin hu
Geujeo chesbakwi maemdoldeus seon-wileul ttala geodge mandeul-eossda
Demo
Dabide no ishi ga enshinryoku de tonde iku yō ni
Kasoku shita roketto ga kō shinryoku o dasshite, kidō kara tobidasu yō ni
Hashitte hashitte, mata hashitta boku wa naneun ije kkaedadneunda
naneun ije kkaedadneunda
*And I declare*
*That I who was hunted so far have now become the hunter*
**geujeo seon-eul ttala geoddeon nan seon-eul geulineun naega doenda**
Boku wa aratana sekai no sen o hiki sono sekai no naka de
Boku
*I*
(na)
(uliga yeongyeoldoege halila)
[Chorus: Jay, NI-KI, Sunghoon]
Draw the line!
Today is the first day
sijaghae my new day
Don't walk the line!
Today is the first day
sijaghae my new day
[Post-Chorus: Heeseung, Jay]
nal gaduneun seondeul-eul jiwo
gyuchigttawin da deonjyeobeolyeo
saeloun seon nae gil-eul geulyeo
We draw the new line
We draw the new line
[Outro: NI-KI, Jungwon, Jake]
gwang
chagaun gong-gi
Clear blue skies
I lift my eyes up to see the sun rising
(Tribunnews.com)