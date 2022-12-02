Chord Gitar Lagu December - Neck Deep: I Hope You Get Your Ball Room Floor

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar lagu December - Neck Deep yang dimulai dari kunci C.

Grup band Pop Punk Neck Deep merilis lagu December pada 2015.

Memasuki bulan Desember, lagu ini seringkali terdengar dan dibagikan di media sosial.

Petikan lirik dalam lagu December - Neck Deep yakni 'I hope you get your ball room floor'.

Lagu December ini menceritakan tentang seseorang yang sedang patah hati saat pertengahan bulan Desember.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar lagu December dari Neck Deep berikut ini.

Chord December - Neck Deep

Capo fret 2



Intro : C..

C

stumbled around the block a thousand times

C

you missed every call that i had tried so now i'm giving up

Am

a heartbreak in mid december

Am

you don't give a fuck

F

you never remember me

F

while you're pulling on his jeans

C

getting lost in the big city



C

i was looking out our window

F

watching all the cars go

F

wondering if i'll see chicago

C

or a sunset on the west coast

C

or will i die in the cold

C

feeling blue and alone

G

i wonder if you'll ever hear this song on your stereo

Reff :

C G

i hope you get your ball room floor

Am

your perfect house with rose red doors

F

i'm the last thing you'd remember

C

it's been a long lonely december



G

i wish i'd known that less is more

Am

but i was passed out on the floor

F

that's the last thing i remember

(C)

it's been a long lonely december..

C

cast me aside to show yourself

C

in a better light

F

i came out grieving barely breathing

F

and you came out alright

Am

but i'm sure you'll take his hand

Am

i hope he's better than i ever could have been

F

my mistakes were not intentions

F

this is a list of my confessions

C

i couldn't say..

F

pain is never permanent

-G

but tonight it's killing me

Reff :

C G

i hope you get your ball room floor

Am

your perfect house with rose red doors

F

i'm the last thing you'd remember

C

it's been a long lonely december



G

i wish i'd known that less is more

Am

but i was passed out on the floor

F

that's the last thing i remember

(Em)

it's been a long lonely december..

Int. Em F C G

Em F G..



Em F

i miss your face

C

you're in my head

G

there's so many things that i should have said

Em F G

a year of suffering, a lesson learned..

Em F

i miss your face

C

you're in my head

G

there's so many things that i should have said

Em F G

a year of suffering, a lesson learned..



Reff :

C G

i hope you get your ball room floor

Am

your perfect house with rose red doors

F

i'm the last thing you'd remember

C

it's been a long lonely december



G

i wish i'd known that less is more

Am

but i was passed out on the floor

F

that's the last thing i remember

C

it's been a long lonely december..

