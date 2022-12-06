Lirik Lagu Know What I Need - PNAU feat Troye Sivan: And Once We're Off the Tracks

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu You Know What I Need dari PNAU featuring Troye Sivan dalam artikel ini.

Belum lama ini, PNAU merilis tembang kolaborasinya bersama Lauv yang berjudul Know What I Need, Jumat (2/12/2022).

Know What I Need mengisahkan tentang seseorang yang memahami dirinya.

Baca juga: Chord Lagu Angel Baby - Troye Sivan: My Angel, Angel Baby Angel, Youre My Angel

Berikut ini lirik lagu Know What I Need - PNAU feat Troye Sivan:

When we only cared about the fall

There was no way to know that we would get here now

Too early to stay worried about us all

Before we knew what we were both about

And now we're stuck in holding

Everything is frozen

We're faking safe and sound

But I can't keep picking up each time you call

If everything I say just tears us down

You're all that I want

You're all that I need

And if it hurts baby

I don't want it

You're all that I want

You're all that I need

And if it hurts baby

I don't want it

I'm learning baby

If we keep on burning

No, I can't leave you

the world will keep on turning

But I'm thinking lately

What's so concerning

Soon as I leave you

I just keep on hurting

And once we're off the tracks

It falls apart too fast and we been scared for too long

Never really lasts

And once I get to thinking

It all keeps coming back yeah

You're all that I want

You're all that I need

And if it hurts baby

I don't want it

You're all that I want

You're all that I need

And if it hurts baby

I don't want it

Oh, right baby let’s not lie you know you don’t die for me

Why not?

Cryin’ out in the dead of night, baby don’t you lie to me

My god

Oh, right baby let’s not lie you know you don’t die for me

Be honest, just try to be honest

Because…

You're all that I want

You're all that I need

And if it hurts baby

I don't want it

You're all that I want

You're all that I need

And if it hurts baby

I don't want it

Before we run out of time

We gotta get it tonight

Before we leave it behind

We gotta get it alright

Wait till after your party that we say our goodbyes

Got my hands on your body and it’s feeling alright

But I don’t want it

(Tribunnews.com)