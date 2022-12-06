Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Know What I Need - PNAU feat Troye Sivan: And Once We're Off the Tracks
Simak lirik lagu You Know What I Need dari PNAU featuring Troye Sivan dalam artikel ini.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu You Know What I Need dari PNAU featuring Troye Sivan dalam artikel ini.
Belum lama ini, PNAU merilis tembang kolaborasinya bersama Lauv yang berjudul Know What I Need, Jumat (2/12/2022).
Know What I Need mengisahkan tentang seseorang yang memahami dirinya.
Berikut ini lirik lagu Know What I Need - PNAU feat Troye Sivan:
When we only cared about the fall
There was no way to know that we would get here now
Too early to stay worried about us all
Before we knew what we were both about
And now we're stuck in holding
Everything is frozen
We're faking safe and sound
But I can't keep picking up each time you call
If everything I say just tears us down
You're all that I want
You're all that I need
And if it hurts baby
I don't want it
You're all that I want
You're all that I need
And if it hurts baby
I don't want it
I'm learning baby
If we keep on burning
No, I can't leave you
the world will keep on turning
But I'm thinking lately
What's so concerning
Soon as I leave you
I just keep on hurting
And once we're off the tracks
It falls apart too fast and we been scared for too long
Never really lasts
And once I get to thinking
It all keeps coming back yeah
You're all that I want
You're all that I need
And if it hurts baby
I don't want it
You're all that I want
You're all that I need
And if it hurts baby
I don't want it
Oh, right baby let’s not lie you know you don’t die for me
Why not?
Cryin’ out in the dead of night, baby don’t you lie to me
My god
Oh, right baby let’s not lie you know you don’t die for me
Be honest, just try to be honest
Because…
You're all that I want
You're all that I need
And if it hurts baby
I don't want it
You're all that I want
You're all that I need
And if it hurts baby
I don't want it
Before we run out of time
We gotta get it tonight
Before we leave it behind
We gotta get it alright
Wait till after your party that we say our goodbyes
Got my hands on your body and it’s feeling alright
But I don’t want it
