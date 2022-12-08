Lirik Lagu Goodbye to a World - Porter Robinson, Viral Jadi Sound Reels Instagram

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lirik lagu Goodbye to a World dari Porter Robinson, viral jadi sound reels Instagram.

Lagu ini rilis 12 Agustus 2014 silam di kanal YouTube Porter Robinson.

Goodbye to a World sekaligus jadi track terakhir di album perdana Porter Robinson bertajuk Worlds.

Kini, lagu Goodbye to a World banyak digunakan sebagai backsound video reels Instagram.

Berikut lirik lagu Goodbye to a World - Porter Robinson.

Thank you, I'll say goodbye soon

Though its the end of the world

Don't blame yourself now

And if its true

I will surround you and give life to a world

That's our own

Thank you, I'll say goodbye now

Though its the end of the world

Don't blame yourself

And if its true

I will surround you and give life to a world

That's our own

Thank you, I'll say goodbye soon

Though its the end of the world, don't blame yourself now

And if its true

I will surround you and give life to a world

That's our own

Thank you, I'll say goodbye now

Though its the end of the world, don't blame yourself

And if its true

I will surround you and give life to a world

That's our own

