Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu Goodbye to a World - Porter Robinson, Viral Jadi Sound Reels Instagram

Inilah lirik lagu Goodbye to a World dipopulerkan Porter Robinson. Kini viral di Instagram.

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik Lagu Goodbye to a World - Porter Robinson, Viral Jadi Sound Reels Instagram
Pixabay.com
Ilustrasi Musik - Inilah lirik lagu Goodbye to a World dari Porter Robinson. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lirik lagu Goodbye to a World dari Porter Robinson, viral jadi sound reels Instagram.

Lagu ini rilis 12 Agustus 2014 silam di kanal YouTube Porter Robinson.

Goodbye to a World sekaligus jadi track terakhir di album perdana Porter Robinson bertajuk Worlds.

Kini, lagu Goodbye to a World banyak digunakan sebagai backsound video reels Instagram.

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu Merindunya - Pinkan Mambo: Secepat Surga Menginginkannya, Tuhan Kembalikan Dia Padaku

Berikut lirik lagu Goodbye to a World - Porter Robinson.

Thank you, I'll say goodbye soon
Though its the end of the world
Don't blame yourself now
And if its true
I will surround you and give life to a world
That's our own

Thank you, I'll say goodbye now
Though its the end of the world
Don't blame yourself
And if its true
I will surround you and give life to a world
That's our own

Thank you, I'll say goodbye soon
Though its the end of the world, don't blame yourself now
And if its true
I will surround you and give life to a world
That's our own

Thank you, I'll say goodbye now
Though its the end of the world, don't blame yourself
And if its true
I will surround you and give life to a world
That's our own

(Tribunnews.com/ Salma)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Lirik Lagu
Goodbye to a World
Porter Robinson
Instagram
Baca Juga
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan