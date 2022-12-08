Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Goodbye to a World - Porter Robinson, Viral Jadi Sound Reels Instagram
Inilah lirik lagu Goodbye to a World dipopulerkan Porter Robinson. Kini viral di Instagram.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lirik lagu Goodbye to a World dari Porter Robinson, viral jadi sound reels Instagram.
Lagu ini rilis 12 Agustus 2014 silam di kanal YouTube Porter Robinson.
Goodbye to a World sekaligus jadi track terakhir di album perdana Porter Robinson bertajuk Worlds.
Kini, lagu Goodbye to a World banyak digunakan sebagai backsound video reels Instagram.
Berikut lirik lagu Goodbye to a World - Porter Robinson.
Thank you, I'll say goodbye soon
Though its the end of the world
Don't blame yourself now
And if its true
I will surround you and give life to a world
That's our own
Thank you, I'll say goodbye now
Though its the end of the world
Don't blame yourself
And if its true
I will surround you and give life to a world
That's our own
Thank you, I'll say goodbye soon
Though its the end of the world, don't blame yourself now
And if its true
I will surround you and give life to a world
That's our own
Thank you, I'll say goodbye now
Though its the end of the world, don't blame yourself
And if its true
I will surround you and give life to a world
That's our own
