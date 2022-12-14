Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Too Late - SZA: I Just Wanna Be Loved
Lirik video lagu Too Late telah dirilis SZA pada Selasa (13/12/2022).
Berikut ini chord gitar lagu Too Late yang dinyanyikan oleh SZA.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar lagu Too Late yang dinyanyikan oleh SZA.
Lirik video lagu Too Late telah dirilis SZA pada Selasa (13/12/2022).
Lagu Too Late masuk dalam album baru SZA yang berjudul "SOS".
SZA merupakan penyanyi asal Amerika Serikat.
Inilah chord gitar lagu Too Late yang dipopulerkan oleh SZA:
[Intro]
Cmaj7 Bm7 Cmaj7 Bm7 Cmaj7 Too late for us Bm7 We both dangerous Am7 Movin' so close, we combust D Is it bad that I want more? [Verse 1]
Cmaj7 I been gone so long, I don't know where I'm going Bm7 You be on my phone, talkin' 'bout what's my problem? Cmaj7 I done go alone and get it how I want it D Cmaj7 Had to be alone to figure out how I should be loved Bm7 Cmaj7 And if it's just us, is that enough? D Is it bad that I want more? [Chorus]
Cmaj7 Is it too late for us? Bm7 We both dangerous Cmaj7 Movin' so close, we combust Bm7 Is it bad that I want more? Cmaj7 Is it too late for us? Bm7 We both scared of love Cmaj7 Movin' so close, we combust D Is it bad that I want more? [Verse 2]
Cmaj7 See, bust it like a toolie in your waistband Bm7 Bust it like that booty too big and you need two hands Cmaj7 Bust it like you catchin' a body and you in G stance Bm7 Bust it like it's casual Friday and you hear two things Cmaj7 Bm7 Call bluff, I know what's up Cmaj7 Can't gеt enough D Is it bad that I want more? [Chorus]
Cmaj7 Is it too late for us? Bm7 We both dangerous Cmaj7 Movin' so close, we combust Bm7 Is it bad that I want more? Cmaj7 Is it too late for us? Bm7 We both scared of love Cmaj7 Movin' so close, we combust D Is it bad that I want more? [Bridge] Cmaj7 Bm7 Mmm, pressure, I won't learn my lesson Cmaj7 Bm7 I want you to stretch it, limit, want you to test it Cmaj7 Bm7 I know I was born to roll Cmaj7 I gotta know D Is it bad that I want more? [Chorus]
Cmaj7 Is it too late for us? Bm7 We both dangerous Cmaj7 Movin' so close, we combust Bm7 Is it bad that I want more? Cmaj7 Is it too late for us? Bm7 We both scared of love Cmaj7 Movin' so close, we combust D Is it bad that I want more? [Outro]
Cmaj7 So done with you Bm7 Nobody got me like you do Cmaj7 Every time you break my heart, it feel new Bm7 Every time I fall up, I call you Cmaj7 Bm7 I just wanna be loved, loving sucks Am7 I can't get enough D Is it bad that I want more? N.C. Is it too late for us?
