Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Too Late - SZA: I Just Wanna Be Loved

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar lagu Too Late yang dinyanyikan oleh SZA.

Lirik video lagu Too Late telah dirilis SZA pada Selasa (13/12/2022).

Lagu Too Late masuk dalam album baru SZA yang berjudul "SOS".

SZA merupakan penyanyi asal Amerika Serikat.

Inilah chord gitar lagu Too Late yang dipopulerkan oleh SZA:

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Jomblo - Saykoji, Viral di TikTok: Gua Punya Temen Malam Minggu Dia Melongo

[Intro]



Cmaj7 Bm7 Cmaj7 Bm7

Cmaj7 Too late for us

Bm7 We both dangerous

Am7 Movin' so close, we combust

D Is it bad that I want more?

[Verse 1]



Cmaj7 I been gone so long, I don't know where I'm going

Bm7 You be on my phone, talkin' 'bout what's my problem?

Cmaj7 I done go alone and get it how I want it

D Cmaj7 Had to be alone to figure out how I should be loved

Bm7 Cmaj7 And if it's just us, is that enough?

D Is it bad that I want more?

[Chorus]



Cmaj7 Is it too late for us?

Bm7 We both dangerous

Cmaj7 Movin' so close, we combust

Bm7 Is it bad that I want more?

Cmaj7 Is it too late for us?

Bm7 We both scared of love

Cmaj7 Movin' so close, we combust

D Is it bad that I want more?

[Verse 2]



Cmaj7 See, bust it like a toolie in your waistband

Bm7 Bust it like that booty too big and you need two hands

Cmaj7 Bust it like you catchin' a body and you in G stance

Bm7 Bust it like it's casual Friday and you hear two things

Cmaj7 Bm7 Call bluff, I know what's up

Cmaj7 Can't gеt enough

D Is it bad that I want more?

[Chorus]



Cmaj7 Is it too late for us?

Bm7 We both dangerous

Cmaj7 Movin' so close, we combust

Bm7 Is it bad that I want more?

Cmaj7 Is it too late for us?

Bm7 We both scared of love

Cmaj7 Movin' so close, we combust

D Is it bad that I want more?

[Bridge]

Cmaj7 Bm7 Mmm, pressure, I won't learn my lesson

Cmaj7 Bm7 I want you to stretch it, limit, want you to test it

Cmaj7 Bm7 I know I was born to roll

Cmaj7 I gotta know

D Is it bad that I want more?

[Chorus]



Cmaj7 Is it too late for us?

Bm7 We both dangerous

Cmaj7 Movin' so close, we combust

Bm7 Is it bad that I want more?

Cmaj7 Is it too late for us?

Bm7 We both scared of love

Cmaj7 Movin' so close, we combust

D Is it bad that I want more?

[Outro]



Cmaj7 So done with you

Bm7 Nobody got me like you do

Cmaj7 Every time you break my heart, it feel new

Bm7 Every time I fall up, I call you

Cmaj7 Bm7 I just wanna be loved, loving sucks

Am7 I can't get enough

D Is it bad that I want more?

N.C.

Is it too late for us?