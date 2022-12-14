Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Too Late - SZA: I Just Wanna Be Loved

Berikut ini chord gitar lagu Too Late yang dinyanyikan oleh SZA. Lirik video lagu Too Late telah dirilis SZA pada Selasa (13/12/2022).

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Too Late - SZA: I Just Wanna Be Loved
Pixabay/karishea
Berikut ini chord gitar lagu Too Late yang dinyanyikan oleh SZA. 

Lagu Too Late masuk dalam album baru SZA yang berjudul "SOS".

SZA merupakan penyanyi asal Amerika Serikat.

Lirik video lagu Too Late telah dirilis SZA pada Selasa (13/12/2022).

Lagu Too Late masuk dalam album baru SZA yang berjudul "SOS".

SZA merupakan penyanyi asal Amerika Serikat.

Inilah chord gitar lagu Too Late yang dipopulerkan oleh SZA:

[Intro]

Cmaj7 Bm7 Cmaj7 Bm7
 
Cmaj7
Too late for us
   Bm7
We both dangerous
           Am7
Movin' so close, we combust
      D
Is it bad that I want more?
 
[Verse 1]

Cmaj7
I been gone so long, I don't know where I'm going
Bm7
You be on my phone, talkin' 'bout what's my problem?
Cmaj7
I done go alone and get it how I want it
D                                             Cmaj7
Had to be alone to figure out how I should be loved
                 Bm7         Cmaj7
And if it's just us, is that enough?
       D
Is it bad that I want more?
 
[Chorus]

      Cmaj7
Is it too late for us?
   Bm7
We both dangerous
           Cmaj7
Movin' so close, we combust
      Bm7
Is it bad that I want more?
      Cmaj7
Is it too late for us?
   Bm7
We both scared of love
           Cmaj7
Movin' so close, we combust
      D
Is it bad that I want more?
 
[Verse 2]

     Cmaj7
See, bust it like a toolie in your waistband
                  Bm7
Bust it like that booty too big and you need two hands
                 Cmaj7
Bust it like you catchin' a body and you in G stance
                  Bm7
Bust it like it's casual Friday and you hear two things
     Cmaj7                Bm7
Call bluff, I know what's up
          Cmaj7
Can't gеt enough
      D
Is it bad that I want more?
 
[Chorus]

      Cmaj7
Is it too late for us?
   Bm7
We both dangerous
           Cmaj7
Movin' so close, we combust
      Bm7
Is it bad that I want more?
      Cmaj7
Is it too late for us?
   Bm7
We both scared of love
           Cmaj7
Movin' so close, we combust
      D
Is it bad that I want more?
 
[Bridge]
 
Cmaj7          Bm7
Mmm, pressure, I won't learn my lesson
Cmaj7                     Bm7
I want you to stretch it, limit, want you to test it
  Cmaj7              Bm7
I know I was born to roll
        Cmaj7
I gotta know
      D
Is it bad that I want more?
 
[Chorus]

      Cmaj7
Is it too late for us?
   Bm7
We both dangerous
           Cmaj7
Movin' so close, we combust
      Bm7
Is it bad that I want more?
      Cmaj7
Is it too late for us?
   Bm7
We both scared of love
           Cmaj7
Movin' so close, we combust
      D
Is it bad that I want more?
 
[Outro]

Cmaj7
So done with you
  Bm7
Nobody got me like you do
               Cmaj7
Every time you break my heart, it feel new
             Bm7
Every time I fall up, I call you
                Cmaj7         Bm7
I just wanna be loved, loving sucks
             Am7
I can't get enough
      D
Is it bad that I want more?
      N.C.
Is it too late for us?
 
 
