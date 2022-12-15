Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Count Me Out - Kendrick Lamar
Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Count Me Out yang dinyanyikan Kendrick Lamar.
Penulis: Gabriella Gunatyas
Editor: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Berikut chord gitar dan lirik Lagu Count Me Out yang dinyanyikan oleh Kendrick Lamar.
Lagu Count Me Out dirilis Kendrick Lamar pada 2022, lalu.
Berikut chord gitar lagu Count Me Out:
Am Bm
C
One of these lives, I'ma make things right
With the wrongs I've done, that's when I unite
Em D
With the Father, Son, 'til then, I fight
Am
Rain on me, put the blame on me
Bm
Got guilt, got hurt, got shame on me
C
Got six magazines that's aimed at me
Done every magazine, what's fame to me?
Em D
It's a game to me, where the bedroom at?
Am
Sleep, I ain't nevеr had affairs with that
Bm
What's fair when the hearts and thе words don't reach?
C
What's fair when the money don't take things back?
It's rare when somebody take your dreams back
Em D Am
I care too much, wanna share too much, in my head too much
Bm
I shut down too, I ain't there too much
C
I'm a complex soul, they layered me up
Then broke me down, and morality's dust, I lack in trust
Em D
This time around, I trust myself
Am
Please everybody else but myself
Bm
All else fails, I was myself
C
Outdone fear, outdone myself
This year, you better one yourself
Em D
Masks on the babies, mask on an opp
Am
Wear masks in the neighborhood stores you shop
Bm
But a mask won't hide who you are inside
C
Look around, the reality's carved in lies
Wipe my ego, dodge my pride
Em D
Look myself in the mirror
Am
Amityville, I ain't seen nothin' scarier
Bm C
I fought like a pitbull terrier, blood I shed could fill up aquariums
Tell all my angels, "Carry 'em"
Em D
Every emotion been deprived
Am
Even my strong points couldn't survive
Am
If I didn't learn to love myself, forgive myself a hundred times, dawg
Bm
C
I love when you count me out
I love when you count me out
Am
I love when you count me out
C
I love when you count me out
Am
Fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up, fuckin' it up
Bm C
How you gon' win my trust when the lies run deep?
Am
How you gon' bend your love when the bad don't sleep?
Bm C
Beep, beep, crash our feelings in the middle of the street
Post-Chorus
Am
Fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up, fuckin' it up
Bridge
Bm C
When you was at your lowest, tell me where the hoes was at?
Am
When you was at your lowest, tell me where the bros was at?
C
Three-thirty in the mornin', scroll through the call log
Am
Ain't nobody but the mirror lookin' for the fall off
Chorus
Bm
I love when you count me out
C
I love when you count me out
I love when you count me out
Am Bm
I love when you count me out
C
My name is in your mouth, shoo, shoo
Am Bm
It's gon' take more than pride to stop me
C
Call 9-1-1, I caught a body
Am Bm
Sun up now, and yesterday is fadin'
C
Healing's only 'bout a mile away
Am Bm
Let me tell you 'bout the woman I know (That's my baby)
C
I know karma like to follow us strong
I know millionaires that feel alone
Am Bm
Anytime I couldn't find God, I still could find myself through a song
C
Many find they life in a phone
Post-Chorus
Fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up, fuckin' it up
Am Bm C
You said I'd feel better if I just worked hard without liftin' my head up
That left me fed up
Em D
You made me worry
Am Bm
I wanted my best version, but you ignored me
C
Then changed the story, then changed the story
Am D
Good energy in the room, drop the location, please
C
Antibiotic for the womb when I'm frustrated, please
G
Am Bm
Tryna keep my good conscience in rotation
C
Thoughts in my head, they livin' there with no— (Tryna keep my good)
Am Bm
I made a decision, never give you my feelings
C
Fuck with you from, fuck with you from a distance
Am Bm
Some put it on the Devil when they fall short
C
I put it on my ego, lord of all lords
Am
Sometimes I fall for her, dawg
Chorus
Bm
I love when you count me out
C
I love when you count me out
I love when you count me out
Am Bm
I love when you count me out
C
My name is in your mouth
Post-Chorus
Am
Fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up, fuckin' it up
Bm C
Miss Regrets, I believe that you done me wrong (Miss Regrets)
Em D Am
Miss Regrets, can you please exit out my home? (Miss Regrets)
Bm C
Miss Regret, I think I'm better off alone (Miss Regrets)
Em
(Miss Regret) Miss Regret, I got these deep regrets
D Am
Some things I can't forget
Bm
Lord knows, I've tried my best
C
You said it's not my best
I came up out my flesh
Em
Some things I must confess
D Am
Spoke my truth, paid my debt
Bm
Can't you see I'm a wreck?
C
Let me loose, I digress
This is me, and I'm blessed
This is me, and I'm blessed
This is me, and I'm blesse
This is me, and I'm blessed
Anybody fightin' through the stress?
Anybody fightin' through the—?