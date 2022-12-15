Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Count Me Out - Kendrick Lamar

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Count Me Out yang dinyanyikan oleh Kendrick Lamar.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Berikut chord gitar dan lirik Lagu Count Me Out yang dinyanyikan oleh Kendrick Lamar.

Lagu Count Me Out dirilis Kendrick Lamar pada 2022, lalu.

Berikut chord gitar lagu Count Me Out:

Am Bm

C

One of these lives, I'ma make things right

With the wrongs I've done, that's when I unite

Em D

With the Father, Son, 'til then, I fight

Am

Rain on me, put the blame on me

Bm

Got guilt, got hurt, got shame on me

C

Got six magazines that's aimed at me

Done every magazine, what's fame to me?

Em D

It's a game to me, where the bedroom at?

Am

Sleep, I ain't nevеr had affairs with that

Bm

What's fair when the hearts and thе words don't reach?

C

What's fair when the money don't take things back?

It's rare when somebody take your dreams back

Em D Am

I care too much, wanna share too much, in my head too much

Bm

I shut down too, I ain't there too much

C

I'm a complex soul, they layered me up

Then broke me down, and morality's dust, I lack in trust

Em D

This time around, I trust myself

Am

Please everybody else but myself

Bm

All else fails, I was myself

C

Outdone fear, outdone myself

This year, you better one yourself

Em D

Masks on the babies, mask on an opp

Am

Wear masks in the neighborhood stores you shop

Bm

But a mask won't hide who you are inside

C

Look around, the reality's carved in lies

Wipe my ego, dodge my pride

Em D

Look myself in the mirror

Am

Amityville, I ain't seen nothin' scarier

Bm C

I fought like a pitbull terrier, blood I shed could fill up aquariums

Tell all my angels, "Carry 'em"

Em D

Every emotion been deprived

Am

Even my strong points couldn't survive

Am

If I didn't learn to love myself, forgive myself a hundred times, dawg

Bm

C

I love when you count me out

I love when you count me out

Am

I love when you count me out

C

I love when you count me out

Am

Fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up, fuckin' it up

Bm C

How you gon' win my trust when the lies run deep?

Am

How you gon' bend your love when the bad don't sleep?

Bm C

Beep, beep, crash our feelings in the middle of the street

Post-Chorus

Am

Fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up, fuckin' it up

Bridge

Bm C

When you was at your lowest, tell me where the hoes was at?

Am

When you was at your lowest, tell me where the bros was at?

C

Three-thirty in the mornin', scroll through the call log

Am

Ain't nobody but the mirror lookin' for the fall off

Chorus

Bm

I love when you count me out

C

I love when you count me out

I love when you count me out

Am Bm

I love when you count me out

C

My name is in your mouth, shoo, shoo

Am Bm

It's gon' take more than pride to stop me

C

Call 9-1-1, I caught a body

Am Bm

Sun up now, and yesterday is fadin'

C

Healing's only 'bout a mile away

Am Bm

Let me tell you 'bout the woman I know (That's my baby)

C

I know karma like to follow us strong

I know millionaires that feel alone

Am Bm

Anytime I couldn't find God, I still could find myself through a song

C

Many find they life in a phone

Post-Chorus

Fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up, fuckin' it up

Am Bm C

You said I'd feel better if I just worked hard without liftin' my head up

That left me fed up

Em D

You made me worry

Am Bm

I wanted my best version, but you ignored me

C

Then changed the story, then changed the story

Am D

Good energy in the room, drop the location, please

C

Antibiotic for the womb when I'm frustrated, please

G

Am Bm

Tryna keep my good conscience in rotation

C

Thoughts in my head, they livin' there with no— (Tryna keep my good)

Am Bm

I made a decision, never give you my feelings

C

Fuck with you from, fuck with you from a distance

Am Bm

Some put it on the Devil when they fall short

C

I put it on my ego, lord of all lords

Am

Sometimes I fall for her, dawg

Chorus

Bm

I love when you count me out

C

I love when you count me out

I love when you count me out

Am Bm

I love when you count me out

C

My name is in your mouth

Post-Chorus

Am

Fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up, fuckin' it up

Bm C

Miss Regrets, I believe that you done me wrong (Miss Regrets)

Em D Am

Miss Regrets, can you please exit out my home? (Miss Regrets)

Bm C

Miss Regret, I think I'm better off alone (Miss Regrets)

Em

(Miss Regret) Miss Regret, I got these deep regrets

D Am

Some things I can't forget

Bm

Lord knows, I've tried my best

C

You said it's not my best

I came up out my flesh

Em

Some things I must confess

D Am

Spoke my truth, paid my debt

Bm

Can't you see I'm a wreck?

C

Let me loose, I digress

This is me, and I'm blessed

This is me, and I'm blessed

This is me, and I'm blesse

This is me, and I'm blessed

Anybody fightin' through the stress?

Anybody fightin' through the—?

