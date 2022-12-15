Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Count Me Out - Kendrick Lamar

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Count Me Out yang dinyanyikan Kendrick Lamar.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Count Me Out - Kendrick Lamar
Joe.co.uk
Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Count Me Out yang dinyanyikan oleh Kendrick Lamar. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Berikut chord gitar dan lirik Lagu Count Me Out yang dinyanyikan oleh Kendrick Lamar.

Lagu Count Me Out  dirilis Kendrick Lamar pada 2022, lalu.

Berikut chord gitar lagu Count Me Out:

Am   Bm

 C

One of these lives, I'ma make things right

With the wrongs I've done, that's when I unite

 Em                         D

With the Father, Son, 'til then, I fight

 Am

Rain on me, put the blame on me

 Bm

Got guilt, got hurt, got shame on me

     C

Got six magazines that's aimed at me

Done every magazine, what's fame to me?

        Em                    D

It's a game to me, where the bedroom at?

 Am

Sleep, I ain't nevеr had affairs with that

        Bm

What's fair when the hearts and thе words don't reach?

        C

What's fair when the money don't take things back?

It's rare when somebody take your dreams back

   Em                    D                    Am

I care too much, wanna share too much, in my head too much

                           Bm

I shut down too, I ain't there too much

                          C

I'm a complex soul, they layered me up

Then broke me down, and morality's dust, I lack in trust

 Em                   D

This time around, I trust myself

  Am

Please everybody else but myself

 Bm

All else fails, I was myself

 C

Outdone fear, outdone myself

This year, you better one yourself

 Em                   D

Masks on the babies, mask on an opp

      Am

Wear masks in the neighborhood stores you shop

       Bm

But a mask won't hide who you are inside

        C

Look around, the reality's carved in lies

Wipe my ego, dodge my pride

 Em                 D

Look myself in the mirror

      Am

Amityville, I ain't seen nothin' scarier

    Bm                                    C

I fought like a pitbull terrier, blood I shed could fill up aquariums

Tell all my angels, "Carry 'em"

 Em                   D

Every emotion been deprived

 Am

Even my strong points couldn't survive

                                                                   Am

If I didn't learn to love myself, forgive myself a hundred times, dawg

Bm

   C

I love when you count me out

I love when you count me out

   Am

I love when you count me out

   C

I love when you count me out

                                                           Am

Fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up, fuckin' it up

Bm                                           C

How you gon' win my trust when the lies run deep?

                                                Am

How you gon' bend your love when the bad don't sleep?

Bm                                                    C

Beep, beep, crash our feelings in the middle of the street

Post-Chorus                                     

                    Am

Fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up, fuckin' it up

Bridge

     Bm                                     C

When you was at your lowest, tell me where the hoes was at?

                                           Am

When you was at your lowest, tell me where the bros was at?

                                                          C

Three-thirty in the mornin', scroll through the call log

                                                     Am

Ain't nobody but the mirror lookin' for the fall off

Chorus

   Bm

I love when you count me out

   C

I love when you count me out

I love when you count me out

   Am                         Bm

I love when you count me out

    C

My name is in your mouth, shoo, shoo

 Am                       Bm

It's gon' take more than pride to stop me

 C

Call 9-1-1, I caught a body

 Am                   Bm

Sun up now, and yesterday is fadin'

 C

Healing's only 'bout a mile away

        Am                                        Bm

Let me tell you 'bout the woman I know (That's my baby)

        C

I know karma like to follow us strong

I know millionaires that feel alone

    Am                                      Bm

Anytime I couldn't find God, I still could find myself through a song

      C

Many find they life in a phone

Post-Chorus

Fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up, fuckin' it up

     Am                     Bm                          C

You said I'd feel better if I just worked hard without liftin' my head up

That left me fed up

Em           D

You made me worry

Am                        Bm

I wanted my best version, but you ignored me

 C

Then changed the story, then changed the story

 Am                                    D

Good energy in the room, drop the location, please

 C

Antibiotic for the womb when I'm frustrated, please

                     G

 Am                                Bm

Tryna keep my good conscience in rotation

  C

Thoughts in my head, they livin' there with no— (Tryna keep my good)

            Am                        Bm

I made a decision, never give you my feelings

                   C

Fuck with you from, fuck with you from a distance

                    Am                        Bm

Some put it on the Devil when they fall short

               C

I put it on my ego, lord of all lords

                           Am

Sometimes I fall for her, dawg

Chorus

   Bm

I love when you count me out

   C

I love when you count me out

I love when you count me out

   Am                         Bm

I love when you count me out

    C

My name is in your mouth

Post-Chorus

                                                           Am

Fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up, fuckin' it up

Bm                 C

Miss Regrets, I believe that you done me wrong (Miss Regrets)

                       Em          D                  Am

Miss Regrets, can you please exit out my home? (Miss Regrets)

                     Bm                            C

Miss Regret, I think I'm better off alone (Miss Regrets)

                                               Em

(Miss Regret) Miss Regret, I got these deep regrets

            D          Am

Some things I can't forget

                          Bm

Lord knows, I've tried my best

                      C

You said it's not my best

I came up out my flesh

                       Em

Some things I must confess

           D             Am

Spoke my truth, paid my debt

                     Bm

Can't you see I'm a wreck?

                   C

Let me loose, I digress

This is me, and I'm blessed

This is me, and I'm blessed

This is me, and I'm blesse

This is me, and I'm blessed

Anybody fightin' through the stress?

Anybody fightin' through the—?

(Tribunnews.com)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Lirik Lagu
Count Me Out
Kendrick Lamar
Baca Juga
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan