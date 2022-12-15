Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Miss You - Louis Tomlinson: Tuesday Night, Glazed Over Eyes

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Miss You - Louis Tomlinson di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Miss You terdapat di album Louis Tomlinson yang bertajuk "Walls".

Lagu Miss You telah dirilis Louis Tomlinson pada 8 Desember 2017 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Miss You - Louis Tomlinson:

[Verse 1]

C G

Is it my imagination?

Am

Is it something that I’m taking?

F

All the smiles that I’m faking

“Everything is great, everything is fucking great”

C G

Going out every weekend

Am

Staring at the stars on the ceiling

F

Hollywood friends, gotta see them

Such a good time, I believe it this time

[Pre-Chorus]

C

Tuesday night

G

Glazed over eyes

Am F

Just one more pint or five

N.C.

Does it even matter anyway?

[Chorus]

C G

We’re dancing on tables

E7 Am

And I’m off my face

F

With all of my people

C

And it couldn’t get better they say

G

We’re singing 'til last call

E/G# Am

And it’s all out of tune

F

Should be laughing, but there’s something wrong

Fm

And it hits me when the lights go on

N.C.

Shit, maybe I miss you

[Verse 2]

C G

Just like that and I’m sober

Am

I’m asking myself, “Is it over?”

F

Maybe I was lying when I told you

“Everything is great, everything is fucking great”

C G

And all of these thoughts and the feelings

Am

Chase you down if you don’t need them

F

I’ve been checking my phone all evening

Such a good time, I believe it this time

[Pre-Chorus]

C

Tuesday night

G

Glazed over eyes

Am F

Just one more pint or five

N.C.

Does it even matter anyway?

[Chorus]

C G

We’re dancing on tables

E7 Am

And I’m off my face

F

With all of my people

C

And it couldn’t get better they say

G

We’re singing 'til last call

E/G# Am

And it’s all out of tune

F

Should be laughing, but there’s something wrong

Fm

And it hits me when the lights go on

N.C.

Shit, maybe I miss you

[Bridge]

C G

Now I’m asking my friends how to say “I’m sorry”

G Am

They say “Lad, give it time, there’s no need to worry”

Am

And we can’t even be on the phone now

F

And I can’t even be with you alone now

C

Oh, how shit changes

G Am

We were in love, now we’re strangers

When I feel it coming up, I just throw it all away

F

Get another two shots 'cause it doesn’t matter anyway

[Chorus]

C G

We’re dancing on tables

E7 Am

And I’m off my face

F

With all of my people

C

And it couldn’t get better they say

G

We’re singing 'til last call

E/G# Am

And it’s all out of tune

F

Should be laughing, but there’s something wrong

And it hits me when the lights go on

C G

We’re dancing on tables

E7 Am

And I’m off my face

F

With all of my people

C

And it couldn’t get better they say

G

We’re singing 'til last call

E/G# Am

And it’s all out of tune

F

Should be laughing, but there’s something wrong

Fm

And it hits me when the lights go on

N.C.

Shit, maybe I’ll miss you

