Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Miss You - Louis Tomlinson: Tuesday Night, Glazed Over Eyes
Lagu Miss You telah dirilis Louis Tomlinson pada 8 Desember 2017 di kanal YouTube-nya.
Penulis: Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Miss You - Louis Tomlinson di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Miss You terdapat di album Louis Tomlinson yang bertajuk "Walls".
Lagu Miss You telah dirilis Louis Tomlinson pada 8 Desember 2017 di kanal YouTube-nya.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Miss You - Louis Tomlinson:
[Verse 1]
C G
Is it my imagination?
Am
Is it something that I’m taking?
F
All the smiles that I’m faking
“Everything is great, everything is fucking great”
C G
Going out every weekend
Am
Staring at the stars on the ceiling
F
Hollywood friends, gotta see them
Such a good time, I believe it this time
[Pre-Chorus]
C
Tuesday night
G
Glazed over eyes
Am F
Just one more pint or five
N.C.
Does it even matter anyway?
[Chorus]
C G
We’re dancing on tables
E7 Am
And I’m off my face
F
With all of my people
C
And it couldn’t get better they say
G
We’re singing 'til last call
E/G# Am
And it’s all out of tune
F
Should be laughing, but there’s something wrong
Fm
And it hits me when the lights go on
N.C.
Shit, maybe I miss you
[Verse 2]
C G
Just like that and I’m sober
Am
I’m asking myself, “Is it over?”
F
Maybe I was lying when I told you
“Everything is great, everything is fucking great”
C G
And all of these thoughts and the feelings
Am
Chase you down if you don’t need them
F
I’ve been checking my phone all evening
Such a good time, I believe it this time
[Pre-Chorus]
C
Tuesday night
G
Glazed over eyes
Am F
Just one more pint or five
N.C.
Does it even matter anyway?
[Chorus]
C G
We’re dancing on tables
E7 Am
And I’m off my face
F
With all of my people
C
And it couldn’t get better they say
G
We’re singing 'til last call
E/G# Am
And it’s all out of tune
F
Should be laughing, but there’s something wrong
Fm
And it hits me when the lights go on
N.C.
Shit, maybe I miss you
[Bridge]
C G
Now I’m asking my friends how to say “I’m sorry”
G Am
They say “Lad, give it time, there’s no need to worry”
Am
And we can’t even be on the phone now
F
And I can’t even be with you alone now
C
Oh, how shit changes
G Am
We were in love, now we’re strangers
When I feel it coming up, I just throw it all away
F
Get another two shots 'cause it doesn’t matter anyway
[Chorus]
C G
We’re dancing on tables
E7 Am
And I’m off my face
F
With all of my people
C
And it couldn’t get better they say
G
We’re singing 'til last call
E/G# Am
And it’s all out of tune
F
Should be laughing, but there’s something wrong
And it hits me when the lights go on
C G
We’re dancing on tables
E7 Am
And I’m off my face
F
With all of my people
C
And it couldn’t get better they say
G
We’re singing 'til last call
E/G# Am
And it’s all out of tune
F
Should be laughing, but there’s something wrong
Fm
And it hits me when the lights go on
N.C.
Shit, maybe I’ll miss you
Baca juga: Lirik Lagu Silver Tongues - Louis Tomlinson: You Know Its Times Like These Were So Much Happier
(Tribunnews.com)