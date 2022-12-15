Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Miss You - Louis Tomlinson: Tuesday Night, Glazed Over Eyes

Lagu Miss You telah dirilis Louis Tomlinson pada 8 Desember 2017 di kanal YouTube-nya.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Miss You - Louis Tomlinson: Tuesday Night, Glazed Over Eyes
The Sun
Louis Tomlinson - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Miss You - Louis Tomlinson 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Miss You - Louis Tomlinson di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Miss You terdapat di album Louis Tomlinson yang bertajuk "Walls".

Lagu Miss You telah dirilis Louis Tomlinson pada 8 Desember 2017 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Miss You - Louis Tomlinson:

[Verse 1]

C                   G

Is it my imagination?

                             Am

Is it something that I’m taking?

                             F

All the smiles that I’m faking

“Everything is great, everything is fucking great”

C                       G

Going out every weekend

                                   Am

Staring at the stars on the ceiling

                                F

Hollywood friends, gotta see them

Such a good time, I believe it this time

[Pre-Chorus]

C

Tuesday night

       G

Glazed over eyes

     Am               F

Just one more pint or five

N.C.

Does it even matter anyway?

[Chorus]

C                 G

We’re dancing on tables

    E7         Am

And I’m off my face

               F

With all of my people

                                C

And it couldn’t get better they say

                     G

We’re singing 'til last call

         E/G#        Am

And it’s all out of tune

                                          F

Should be laughing, but there’s something wrong

                                  Fm

And it hits me when the lights go on

N.C.

Shit, maybe I miss you

[Verse 2]

C                             G

Just like that and I’m sober

                               Am

I’m asking myself, “Is it over?”

                                F

Maybe I was lying when I told you

“Everything is great, everything is fucking great”

C                                          G

And all of these thoughts and the feelings

                                     Am

Chase you down if you don’t need them

                                       F

I’ve been checking my phone all evening

Such a good time, I believe it this time

[Pre-Chorus]

C

Tuesday night

       G

Glazed over eyes

     Am                F

Just one more pint or five

N.C.

Does it even matter anyway?

[Chorus]

C                G

We’re dancing on tables

    E7         Am

And I’m off my face

               F

With all of my people

                                C

And it couldn’t get better they say

                     G

We’re singing 'til last call

         E/G#        Am

And it’s all out of tune

                                          F

Should be laughing, but there’s something wrong

                                  Fm

And it hits me when the lights go on

N.C.

Shit, maybe I miss you

[Bridge]

C                                           G

Now I’m asking my friends how to say “I’m sorry”

G                                                Am

They say “Lad, give it time, there’s no need to worry”

Am

And we can’t even be on the phone now

F

And I can’t even be with you alone now

   C

Oh, how shit changes

            G                       Am

We were in love, now we’re strangers

When I feel it coming up, I just throw it all away

F

Get another two shots 'cause it doesn’t matter anyway

[Chorus]

C                G

We’re dancing on tables

    E7         Am

And I’m off my face

               F

With all of my people

                                C

And it couldn’t get better they say

                     G

We’re singing 'til last call

         E/G#        Am

And it’s all out of tune

                                          F

Should be laughing, but there’s something wrong

And it hits me when the lights go on

C                G

We’re dancing on tables

    E7         Am

And I’m off my face

               F

With all of my people

                                C

And it couldn’t get better they say

                     G

We’re singing 'til last call

         E/G#        Am

And it’s all out of tune

                                          F

Should be laughing, but there’s something wrong

                                  Fm

And it hits me when the lights go on

N.C.

Shit, maybe I’ll miss you

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu Silver Tongues - Louis Tomlinson: You Know Its Times Like These Were So Much Happier

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Louis Tomlinson
Lirik Lagu
Video Klip
Baca Juga
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan