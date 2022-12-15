Lirik Lagu SZA - Kill Bill: I Might Kill My Ex

Penyanyi R&B asal Amerika Serikat, SZA. Berikut lirik Lagu SZA - Kill Bill dengan reff I might I might kill my ex Not the best idea His new girlfriend's next How'd I get here?

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu Kill Bill dari SZA.

Lagu milik penyanyi R&B asal Amerika Serikat ini terdapat dalam album barunya bertajuk "SOS".

Album yang rilis pada 9 Desember 2022 ini berisi 23 lagu.

Dikutip dari hitc.com, Kill Bill terinspirasi dari film klasik Quentin Tarantino dengan judul yang sama.

Official Lyric Video Kill Bill juga telah diunggah pada 13 Desember 2022 di kanal YouTube SZA.

Lirik Lagu SZA - Kill Bill

I'm still a fan even though I was salty

Hate to see you with some other broad, know you happy

Hate to see you happy if I'm not the one driving

I'm so mature, I'm so mature, I'm so mature

Got me a therapist to tell me there's other men

I don't want none, I just want you

If I can't have you, no one should

I might

I might kill my ex

Not the best idea

His new girlfriend's next

How'd I get here?

I might kill my ex

I still love him though

Rather be in jail than alone

I get the sense that it's a lost cause

I get the sense that you might really love her

The text gon' be evidence, this text is evidence

I tried to ration with you, no murders or crime of passion

But damn, you was out of reach

You was at the farmers market with your perfect peach

Now I'm in amazement, planning home invasion

Now you laying facedown

Got me saying over a beat

I'm so mature, I'm so mature, I'm so mature

Got me a therapist to tell me there's other men

I don't want none, I just want you

If I can't have you, no one will, oh

I might kill my ex

Not the best idea

His new girlfriend's next

How'd I get here?

I might kill my ex

I still love him though

Rather be in jail than alone

I did it all for love

I did it all on no drugs

I did all of this sober

I did it all for us, oh

I did it all for love

I did all of this on no drugs

I did all of this sober

Don't you know I did it all for us?

Oh

I just killed my ex

Not the best idea (idea)

Killed his girlfriend next

How'd I get here?

I just killed my ex

I still love him though (I do)

Rather be in hell than alone

(Tribunnews.com)