Chord Gitar Lagu Faithfully - Journey: They Say That The Road Ain't No Place To Start A Family
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Faithfully yang dipopulerkan oleh Journey. Kunci dimainkan dari C.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Faithfully yang dipopulerkan oleh grup band rock, Journey.
Lagu ini termuat dalam album Journey yang bertajuk Frontiers.
Album tersebut dirilis pada tahun 1983 oleh label Columbia Records.
Faithfully dari Journey
[Verse 1]
C
Highway run
Am
Into the midnight sun
F
Wheels go round and round
C
You're on my mind
C
Restless hearts
Am
Sleep alone tonight
F
Sending all my love
C G
Along the wire
[Chorus 1]
F
They say that the road
Am C
Ain't no place to start a family
F Am
Right down the line
C
It's been you and me
F
And lovin' a music man
Am C
Ain't always what it's supposed to be
G
Oh, girl, you stand by me
Dm F
I'm forever yours
C
Faithfully
[Verse 2]
C
Circus life
Am
Under the big top world
F
We all need the clowns
C
To make us smile
C
Through space and time
Am
Always another show
F
Wondering where I am
C G
Lost without you
[Chorus 2]
F
And being apart
Am C
Ain't easy on this love affair
F Am C
Two strangers learn to fall in love again
F Am C
I get the joy of rediscovering you
G
Oh, girl, you stand by me
Dm F
I'm forever yours
C
Faithfully
