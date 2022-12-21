Chord Gitar Lagu Faithfully - Journey: They Say That The Road Ain't No Place To Start A Family

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Faithfully yang dipopulerkan oleh grup band rock, Journey.

Lagu ini termuat dalam album Journey yang bertajuk Frontiers.

Album tersebut dirilis pada tahun 1983 oleh label Columbia Records.

Faithfully dari Journey

[Verse 1]

C

Highway run

Am

Into the midnight sun

F

Wheels go round and round

C

You're on my mind

C

Restless hearts

Am

Sleep alone tonight

F

Sending all my love

C G

Along the wire

[Chorus 1]

F

They say that the road

Am C

Ain't no place to start a family

F Am

Right down the line

C

It's been you and me

F

And lovin' a music man

Am C

Ain't always what it's supposed to be

G

Oh, girl, you stand by me

Dm F

I'm forever yours

C

Faithfully

[Verse 2]

C

Circus life

Am

Under the big top world

F

We all need the clowns

C

To make us smile

C

Through space and time

Am

Always another show

F

Wondering where I am

C G

Lost without you

[Chorus 2]

F

And being apart

Am C

Ain't easy on this love affair

F Am C

Two strangers learn to fall in love again

F Am C

I get the joy of rediscovering you

G

Oh, girl, you stand by me

Dm F

I'm forever yours

C

Faithfully

Baca juga: Chord Gitar After Last Night - Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, Silk Sonic: I Think Im In Love With You

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Miss You - Louis Tomlinson: Tuesday Night, Glazed Over Eyes