Lagu Last Christmas - Ariana Grande, Cocok Dinyanyikan untuk Perayaan Natal

Berikut lirik Lagu Last Christmas yang dinyanyikan Ariana Grande.

Lagu Last Christmas memiliki durasi 3 menit 24 detik.

Last Christmas memiliki genre musik pop holiday.

Lagu Last Christmas milik Ariana Grande dirilis pada 19 November 2013.

Simak lirik lagu Last Christmas yang dinyanyikan Ariana Grande:

I hate that I remember

I wish I could forget

What you did last December

You left my heart a mess (a mess)

Boy, you blew it

How could you do it, do it, oh, yeah, oh, yeah?

Last Christmas

I gave you my heart

But the very next day you gave it away

This year

To save me from tears

I'll give it to someone special, oh, yeah, yeah.

But last Christmas

I gave you my heart

But the very next day you gave it away

This year

To save me from tears

I'll give it to someone special

Thought we belong together

At least that's what you said

I should've known better

You broke my heart again (again)

Boy, you blew it

How could you do it, do it, oh, yeah?

The last Christmas

I gave you my heart, gave you my heart

But the very next day you gave it away (gave it away)

This year

To save me from tears (you got it)

I'll give it to someone special

The last Christmas (oh, baby)

I gave you my heart

But the very next day you gave it away (gave it away)

This year (you got it)

To save me from tears

I'll give it to someone special

Ooh, yeah

How could you leave Christmas morning?

You broke my heart with no warning

Boy, you blew it

How could you do it, do it, oh, yeah?

Last Christmas

I gave you my heart (gave you my heart)

But the very next day you gave it away (you gave it away)

This year

To save me from tears (oh, baby)

I'll give it to someone special

This is our last (last) last (last) Christmas

You broke my heart

Last (last) last (last) Christmas you broke my heart

This year

To save me from tears

I'll give it to someone special

I hate that I remember

I wish I could forget

What you did last December

You left my heart a mess (you left my heart a mess)

(This year, to save me from tears (oh, baby) I'll give it to someone special)

I hate that I remember

I wish I could forget

What you did last December

You left my heart a mess (you left my heart a mess)

(This year, to save me from tears (oh, baby) I'll give it to someone special)

