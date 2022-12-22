Lirik Lagu
Lagu Last Christmas - Ariana Grande, Cocok Dinyanyikan untuk Perayaan Natal
Berikut lirik lagu Lagu Last Christmas yang dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi asal Amerika, Ariana Grande.
Penulis: Gabriella Gunatyas
Editor: bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Berikut lirik Lagu Last Christmas yang dinyanyikan Ariana Grande.
Lagu Last Christmas memiliki durasi 3 menit 24 detik.
Last Christmas memiliki genre musik pop holiday.
Lagu Last Christmas milik Ariana Grande dirilis pada 19 November 2013.
Simak lirik lagu Last Christmas yang dinyanyikan Ariana Grande:
I hate that I remember
I wish I could forget
What you did last December
You left my heart a mess (a mess)
Boy, you blew it
How could you do it, do it, oh, yeah, oh, yeah?
Last Christmas
I gave you my heart
But the very next day you gave it away
This year
To save me from tears
I'll give it to someone special, oh, yeah, yeah.
But last Christmas
I gave you my heart
But the very next day you gave it away
This year
To save me from tears
I'll give it to someone special
Thought we belong together
At least that's what you said
I should've known better
You broke my heart again (again)
Boy, you blew it
How could you do it, do it, oh, yeah?
The last Christmas
I gave you my heart, gave you my heart
But the very next day you gave it away (gave it away)
This year
To save me from tears (you got it)
I'll give it to someone special
The last Christmas (oh, baby)
I gave you my heart
But the very next day you gave it away (gave it away)
This year (you got it)
To save me from tears
I'll give it to someone special
Ooh, yeah
How could you leave Christmas morning?
You broke my heart with no warning
Boy, you blew it
How could you do it, do it, oh, yeah?
Last Christmas
I gave you my heart (gave you my heart)
But the very next day you gave it away (you gave it away)
This year
To save me from tears (oh, baby)
I'll give it to someone special
This is our last (last) last (last) Christmas
You broke my heart
Last (last) last (last) Christmas you broke my heart
This year
To save me from tears
I'll give it to someone special
I hate that I remember
I wish I could forget
What you did last December
You left my heart a mess (you left my heart a mess)
(This year, to save me from tears (oh, baby) I'll give it to someone special)
I hate that I remember
I wish I could forget
What you did last December
You left my heart a mess (you left my heart a mess)
(This year, to save me from tears (oh, baby) I'll give it to someone special)
(Tribunnews.com)