Lirik Joy to the World-Mariah Carey: Joy To The World The Lord Is Come, Let Earth Receive Her King
Simak lirik lagu Joy To The World yang dinyanyikan oleh Mariah Carey dalam artikel ini.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu Joy To The World yang dinyanyikan oleh Mariah Carey.
Lagu Joy To The World awalnya diciptakan oleh komponis bernama Isaac Watts.
Lagu Joy To The World menjadi salah satu lagu yang biasanya dinyanyikan di Hari Natal.
Lirik Joy to the World- Mariah Carey:
Joy to the world
The Lord is come
Let earth receive her King
Let every heart prepare Him room
And heaven and nature sing
And heaven and nature sing
And heaven and heaven and nature sing
Joy to the world
The Lord is come
Let earth receive her King
Let every heart prepare Him room
And heaven and nature sing
And heaven and nature sing
And heaven and heaven and nature sing
Joy to the earth
The Savior reigns
Let men their songs employ
While fields and floods
Rocks, hills, and plains
Repeat the sounding joy
Repeat the sounding joy
Repeat, repeat the sounding joy
Joy to the world
All the boys and girls
Joy to the people everywhere you see
Joy to you and me
Joy to the world
All the boys and girls
Joy to the people everywhere you see
Joy to you and me
He rules the world
With truth and grace
And makes the nations prove
The glories of His righteousness
And wonders of His love
And wonders of His love
And wonders, wonders of His love
Joy to the world
All the boys and girls
Joy to the people everywhere you see
Joy to you and me
Joy to the people everywhere you see
Joy to you and me
