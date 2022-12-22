TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu Joy To The World yang dinyanyikan oleh Mariah Carey.

Lagu Joy To The World awalnya diciptakan oleh komponis bernama Isaac Watts.

Lagu Joy To The World menjadi salah satu lagu yang biasanya dinyanyikan di Hari Natal.

Lirik Joy to the World- Mariah Carey:

Joy to the world

The Lord is come

Let earth receive her King

Let every heart prepare Him room

And heaven and nature sing

And heaven and nature sing

And heaven and heaven and nature sing

Joy to the world

The Lord is come

Let earth receive her King

Let every heart prepare Him room

And heaven and nature sing

And heaven and nature sing

And heaven and heaven and nature sing

Joy to the earth

The Savior reigns

Let men their songs employ

While fields and floods

Rocks, hills, and plains

Repeat the sounding joy

Repeat the sounding joy

Repeat, repeat the sounding joy

Joy to the world

All the boys and girls

Joy to the people everywhere you see

Joy to you and me

Joy to the world

All the boys and girls

Joy to the people everywhere you see

Joy to you and me

He rules the world

With truth and grace

And makes the nations prove

The glories of His righteousness

And wonders of His love

And wonders of His love

And wonders, wonders of His love

Joy to the world

All the boys and girls

Joy to the people everywhere you see

Joy to you and me

Joy to the people everywhere you see

Joy to you and me

(Tribunnews.com)