Lirik Lagu White Christmas - Bing Crosby

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu White Christmas yang dinyanyikan Bing Crosby.

Lagu natal White Christmas ditulis oleh Berlin untuk film musikal Holiday Inn pada tahun 1942.

White Christmas telah dinyanyikan oleh banyak artis, termasuk Bing Crosby.

Lirik White Christmas - Bing Crosby

I'm dreaming of a white Christmas

Just like the ones I used to know (Ooo)

Where the treetops glisten and children listen

To hear sleigh bells in the snow

I'm dreaming of a white Christmas

With every Christmas card I write (Ooo)

"May your days be merry and bright

And may all your Christmases be white"

I'm dreaming of a white Christmas

Just like the ones I used to know (Ooo)

Where the treetops glisten and children listen

To hear (To hear the sleigh bеlls in the snow)

I'm dreaming of a white Christmas (*whistling*)

With еvery Christmas card I write (Mmm)

"May your days be merry and bright

And may all your Christmases be white" (Mmm)

Mmm-mmm-mmm (Mmm)

