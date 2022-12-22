Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu White Christmas - Bing Crosby

Berikut lirik lagu natal White Christmas yang dinyanyikan oleh Bing Crosby.

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik Lagu White Christmas - Bing Crosby
Pixabay/ginavollendorf
Ilustrasi lirik lagu natal White Christmas yang dinyanyikan oleh Bing Crosby. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu White Christmas yang dinyanyikan Bing Crosby.

Lagu natal White Christmas ditulis oleh Berlin untuk film musikal Holiday Inn pada tahun 1942.

White Christmas telah dinyanyikan oleh banyak artis, termasuk Bing Crosby.

Lirik White Christmas - Bing Crosby

I'm dreaming of a white Christmas
Just like the ones I used to know (Ooo)
Where the treetops glisten and children listen
To hear sleigh bells in the snow

I'm dreaming of a white Christmas
With every Christmas card I write (Ooo)

"May your days be merry and bright
And may all your Christmases be white"

I'm dreaming of a white Christmas
Just like the ones I used to know (Ooo)
Where the treetops glisten and children listen
To hear (To hear the sleigh bеlls in the snow)

I'm dreaming of a white Christmas (*whistling*)
With еvery Christmas card I write (Mmm)
"May your days be merry and bright
And may all your Christmases be white" (Mmm)

Mmm-mmm-mmm (Mmm)

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Lirik Lagu
White Christmas
Bing Crosby
Natal
Baca Juga
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan