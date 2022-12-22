Lirik Romanji Lagu Sing For You - EXO Lengkap dengan Terjemahan Bahasa Inggris, Single Spesial Natal

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lirik romanji lagu EXO - Sing For You.

Lagu Sing For You adalah single spesial Natal boyband asal Korea Selatan, EXO yang rilis 2015 silam.

Sing For You menjadi salah satu persembahan spesial Natal dari EXO yang bergenre ballad.

Berikut lirik lagu Sing For You - EXO lengkap dengan terjemahan Bahasa Inggris.

[D.O.] nae nalkeun gitareul deureo haji motan gobaegeul

hogeun gojipseure samkin iyagireul

[Chanyeol] norae hana mandeun cheok jigeum malharyeo haeyo

geunyang deureoyo I’ll sing for you

[Baekhyun] neomu saranghajiman saranghanda mal an hae

eosaekhae jajonsim heorak an hae

[Suho] oneureun yonggi naeseo na malhal tejiman

musimhi deureoyo I’ll sing for you

[Chen] The way you cry, the way you smile

naege eolmana keun uimiin geolkka?

hagopeun mal, nohchyeobeorin mal

[Xiumin] gobaekhal tejiman geunyang deureoyo I’ll sing for you, sing for you

[Sehun] geunyang hanbeon deutgo useoyo

[Chen & Kai] jogeum useupjyo naegen geudae bakke eopsneunde

[Kai] gakkeumeun namboda motan na

[Lay] sasireun geudae pume meorikareul bubigo

angigo sipeun geonde marijyo

[Baekhyun] The way you cry, the way you smile

naege eolmana keun uimiin geolkka?

doraseomyeo huhoehaedeon mal

[D.O.] sagwahal tejiman geunyang deureoyo I’ll sing for you, sing for you

[Suho] amureohji anheun cheokhaeyo

[Chen] maeil neomu gamsahae geudaega isseoseo

sinkkeseo jusin nae seonmul

[Chanyeol] oneuri jinamyeon nan tto eosaekhae haljido

[Xiumin] hajiman oneureun kkok malhago sipeo geureoni deureoyo

[D.O.] The way you cry, the way you smile

naege eolmana keun uimiin geolkka?

hagopeun mal, nohchyeobeorin mal

[Chen] gobaekhal tejiman jom eosaekhajiman

geunyang deureoyo I’ll sing for you, sing for you

[Baekhyun] geunyang deureoyo I’ll sing for you

