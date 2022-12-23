Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Kill Bill - SZA: If I Can't Have You, No One Should
Simak chord gitar lagu Kill Bill yang dinyanyikan oleh SZA, kini viral di TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: If I can't have you, no one should.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul Kill Bill dalam artikel berikut ini.
Lagu Kill Bill dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi SZA.
Official video Lirik lagu Kill Bill telah diunggah di kanal YouTube SZA pada 13 Desember 2022.
Lagu ini juga tengah viral di TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: If I can't have you, no one should,
Chord Gitar Lagu Kill Bill - SZA:
Intro : A#m D# G# F
A#m D#
i'm still a fan
even though i was salty
G#
hate to see you with some
other broad know you happy
F
hate to see you happy
if i'm not the one drivin'
A#m
i'm so mature, i'm so mature
D#
i'm so mature i got me a therapist
to tell me there's other men
G#
i don't want none, i just want you
F
if i can't have you, no one should
Reff :
A#m D#
i might.. i might kill my ex..
G#
not the best idea..
F
his new girlfriend's next
A#m
how'd i get here..
D#
i might kill my ex..
G#
i still love him though..
F
rather be in jail than alone..
A#m
i get the sense that
it's a lost 'cause
D#
i get the sense that
you might really love her
G#
the text gon' be evidence
this text is evidence
F
i try to ration with you
no murders, no crimes of passion
A#m
but damn.. you was out of reach
D#
you was at the farmer's
market with your perfect peach
G#
now i'm in amazement
playin' on my patience
F
now you layin' face-down
got me sayin' over a beat
A#m
i'm so mature, i'm so mature
D#
i'm so mature i got me a therapist
to tell me there's other men
G#
i don't want none, i just want you
F
if i can't have you, no one will
Reff :
A#m D#
i.. (i might) i might kill my ex..
G#
not the best idea..
F
his new girlfriend's next
A#m
how'd i get here..
D#
i might kill my ex..
G#
i still love him though..
F
rather be in jail than alone..
A#m
i did it all for love (love)
D#
i did it all on no drugs (drugs)
G#
i did all of this sober
F
i did it all for us..
A#m
oooh.. i did it all for love (love)
D#
i did all of this on no drugs (drugs)
G#
i did all of this sober
(F)
don't you know I did it all for us..
(i'll kill your ex tonight)
Reff :
A#m D#
oooh.. i just killed my ex..
G#
not the best idea.. (idea)
F
killed his girlfriend next..
A#m
how'd i get here..
D#
I just killed my ex..
G#
i still love him though..
F
rather be in hell than alone..
