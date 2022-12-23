Lirik Lagu Merry Christmas Everybody - Slade, Cocok Diputar saat Perayaan Natal

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Berikut lirik Merry Christmas Everybody yang dinyanyikan oleh Slade.

Lagu Merry Christmas Everybody dirilis pada tahun 1993.

Merry Christmas Everybody berdurasi 3 menit 26 detik.

Lagu ini cocok untuk diputar saat perayaan natal

Lirik Merry Christmas Everybody - Slade:

Are you hanging up a stocking on your wall?

It's the time that every Santa has a ball

Does he ride a red-nosed reindeer?

Does a ton-up on his sleigh?

Do the fairies keep him sober for a day?

So here it is, Merry Christmas

Everybody's having fun

Look to the future now

It's only just begun

Are you waiting for the family to arrive?

Are you sure you've got the room to spare inside?

Does your granny always tell you

That the old songs are the best?

Then she's up and rock-'n'-rolling with the rest

So here it is, Merry Christmas

Everybody's having fun

Look to the future now

It's only just begun

What will your daddy do when he sees your momma kissing Santa Claus?

Are you hanging up a stocking on your wall?

Are you hoping that the snow will start to fall?

Do you ride on down the hillside

In a buggy you have made?

When you land upon your head then you've been slayed

So here it is, Merry Christmas

Everybody's having fun

Look to the future now

It's only just begun

So here it is, Merry Christmas

Everybody's having fun

Look to the future now

It's only just begun

So here it is, Merry Christmas

Everybody's having fun

(It's Christmas!)

Look to the future now

It's only just begun

