Chord Gitar Your Call - Secondhand Serenade: I Was Born To Tell You I Love You

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Your Call yang dipopulerkan oleh band rock asal Amerika, Secondhand Serenade.

Lagu ini dirilis pada tahun 2007, silam.

Lagu Your Call termuat dalam album Secondhand Serenade yang bertajuk Awake.

Your Call - Secondhand Serenade

[Intro]

C D Em x2

[Verse]

C D Em

Waiting for your call, I'm sick, call I'm angry

C D

call I'm desperate for your voice

Em C

listening to the song we used to sing

D Em

In the car, do you remember

C

Butterfly, Early Summer

D Em C

Em

It's playing on repeat, Just like when we would meet

C D Em

Like when we would meet

[Chorus]

G D Em C

I was born to tell you I love you

G D Em C

and I am torn to do what I have to, to make you mine

C

Stay with me tonight

[Verse 2]

C D Em

Stripped and pollished, I am new, I am fresh

C D Em

I am feeling so ambitious, you and me, flesh to flesh

C D

Because every breath that you will take

Em

while you are sitting next to me

C D Em

will bring life into my deepest hopes, What's your fantasy?

C D Em

D Em

What's your....(What's your, What's your..) What's your..

[Chorus]

G D Em C

I was born to tell you I love you

G D Em C

and I am torn to do what I have to, to make you mine

C

Stay with me tonight

[Breakdown]

Em D C D

D C

And I'm tired of being all alone, and this solitary moment makes me want to

D

come back home

D C

And I'm tired of being all alone, and this solitary moment makes me want to

D

come back home

D C

And I'm tired of being all alone, and this solitary moment makes me want to

D

come back home (I know everything you wanted isn't anything you have)

D C

And I'm tired of being all alone, and this solitary moment makes me want to

D

come back home (I know everything you wanted isn't anything you have)

[Chorus]

G D Em C

I was born to tell you I love you

G D Em C

and I am torn to do what I have to

G D Em C

I was born to tell you I love you

G D Em

and I am torn to do what I have to

G D Em C

I was born to tell you I love you (I know everything you wanted isn't anything you have)

G D Em C

and I am torn to do what I have to (I know everything you wanted isn't anything you have)

G D Em C

I was born to tell you I love you (I know everything you wanted isn't anything you have)

G D Em

and I am torn to do what I have to (I know everything you wanted isn't anything you have)

C C C

To make you mine, Stay with me tonight...

