Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu That's What Friends Are For - Dionne Warwick: Knowing You Can Always Count On Me
Berikut lirik lagu What Friends Are For yang dinyanyikan oleh Dionne Warwick, lagu What Friends Are For dirilis pada tahun 1985.
Penulis: Gabriella Gunatyas
Editor: Arif Fajar Nasucha
TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Berikut lirik lagu That's What Friends Are For yang dinyanyikan oleh Dionne Warwick.
Lagu That's What Friends Are For dirilis pada tahun 1985.
And I never thought I'd feel this way
And as far as I'm concerned
I'm glad I got the chance to say
That I do believe, I love you
And if I should ever go away
Well, then close your eyes and try
To feel the way we do today
And then if you can remember
Keep smiling, keep shining
Knowing you can always count on me, for sure
That's what friends are for
For good times and bad times
I'll be on your side forever more
That's what friends are for
Well, you came in loving me
And now there's so much more I see
And so by the way
I thank you
Oh and then for the times when we're apart
Well, then close your eyes and know
The words are coming from my heart
And then if you can remember
Keep smiling and keep shining
Knowing you can always count on me, for sure
That's what friends are for
In good times and bad times
I'll be on your side forever more
That's what friends are for
Keep smiling, keep shining
Knowing you can always count on me, for sure
That's what friends are for
For good times and bad times
I'll be on your side forever more
That's what friends are for
Keep smiling, keep shining
Knowing you can always count on me, for sure
Cause I tell you, that's what friends are for
Whoa, good times and the bad times
I'll be on your side forever more
That's what friends are for
