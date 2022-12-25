Lirik Lagu That's What Friends Are For - Dionne Warwick: Knowing You Can Always Count On Me

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Berikut lirik lagu That's What Friends Are For yang dinyanyikan oleh Dionne Warwick.

Lagu That's What Friends Are For dirilis pada tahun 1985.

Lirik Lagu That's What Friends Are For - Dionne Warwick

And I never thought I'd feel this way

And as far as I'm concerned

I'm glad I got the chance to say

That I do believe, I love you

And if I should ever go away

Well, then close your eyes and try

To feel the way we do today

And then if you can remember

Keep smiling, keep shining

Knowing you can always count on me, for sure

That's what friends are for

For good times and bad times

I'll be on your side forever more

That's what friends are for

Well, you came in loving me

And now there's so much more I see

And so by the way

I thank you

Oh and then for the times when we're apart

Well, then close your eyes and know

The words are coming from my heart

And then if you can remember

Keep smiling and keep shining

Knowing you can always count on me, for sure

That's what friends are for

In good times and bad times

I'll be on your side forever more

That's what friends are for

Keep smiling, keep shining

Knowing you can always count on me, for sure

That's what friends are for

For good times and bad times

I'll be on your side forever more

That's what friends are for

Keep smiling, keep shining

Knowing you can always count on me, for sure

Cause I tell you, that's what friends are for

Whoa, good times and the bad times

I'll be on your side forever more

That's what friends are for

