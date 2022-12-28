Chord Gitar Why - Secondhand Serenade: The Buttons On My Phone Are Worn Thin

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Why yang dipopulerkan oleh Secondhand Serenade.

Lagu Why termuat dalam album studio kedua Secondhand Serenade yang berjudul A Twist In My Story.

Album tersebut dirilis pada tahun 2008, silam.

Why - Secondhand Serenade

Intro: G

C D

The buttons on my phone are worn thin

G C D

I don't think that I knew the chaos I was getting in.

Em D G C

But I've broken all my promises to you

Em D C D

I've broken all my promises to you.

G C Em D

Why do you do this to me?

G C Em D

Why do you do this so easily?

G C

You make it hard to smile because

Em D

You make it hard to breathe

G C Em D

Why do you do this to me?

Em D

To me..

G

A phrasing that's a single tear,

C

Iis harder than I ever feared

G C

And you were left feeling so alone.

Em D

Because these days aren't easy

G C

Like they have been once before

Em D C D

These days aren't easy anymore.

G C Em D

Why do you do this to me?

G C Em D

Why do you do this so easily?

G C

You make it hard to smile because

Em D

You make it hard to breathe

G C Em D

Why do you do this to me?

Em D Em D Em D

To me, to me, to me..

G

I should've known this wasn't real

D

And fought it off and fought to feel

Em

What matters most? Everything

C G

That you feel while listening to every word that I sing.

D Em

I promise you I will bring you home

C

I will bring you home.

G C Em D

Why do you do this to me?

G C Em D

Why do you do this so easily?

G C

You make it hard to smile because

Em D

You make it hard to breathe

G C Em D

Why do you do this to me?

G C Em D

Why do you do this to me?

G C Em D

Why do you do this so easily?

G C

You make it hard to smile because

Em D

You make it hard to breathe

G C Em D

Why do you do this to me?

Em D Em D Em D G

To me, to me, to me...

(Tribunnews.com)