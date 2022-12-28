Breaking News:
Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Why - Secondhand Serenade: The Buttons On My Phone Are Worn Thin

Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Why yang dipopulerkan oleh Secondhand Serenade. Kunci dimainkan dari C.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Why - Secondhand Serenade: The Buttons On My Phone Are Worn Thin
Pixabay/Free-Photos
Ilustrasi Chord Gitar - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Why dari Secondhand Serenade. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Why yang dipopulerkan oleh Secondhand Serenade.

Lagu Why termuat dalam album studio kedua Secondhand Serenade yang berjudul A Twist In My Story.

Album tersebut dirilis pada tahun 2008, silam.

Why - Secondhand Serenade

Intro: G

                                                    C               D
The buttons on my phone are worn thin
G                                                    C                            D
I don't think that I knew the chaos I was getting in.
                Em                       D                 G    C
But I've broken all my promises to you
Em                               D                 C   D
I've broken all my promises to you.

G                     C               Em    D
Why do you do this to me?
G                      C        Em        D
Why do you do this so easily?
G                                   C
You make it hard to smile because
        Em                          D
You make it hard to breathe
G                     C               Em   D
Why do you do this to me?
Em   D
To me..

G
A phrasing that's a single tear,
C
Iis harder than I ever feared
G                                                      C
And you were left feeling so alone.
              Em                          D
Because these days aren't easy
                G                                  C
Like they have been once before
Em                               D            C    D
These days aren't easy anymore.

G                    C                   Em  D
Why do you do this to me?
G                    C           Em       D
Why do you do this so easily?
G                                        C
You make it hard to smile because
        Em                           D
You make it hard to breathe
G                    C                   Em  D
Why do you do this to me?
Em   D     Em D   Em     D
To me, to me, to me..

       G
I should've known this wasn't real
            D
And fought it off and fought to feel
                 Em
What matters most? Everything
C                                                      G
That you feel while listening to every word that I sing.
      D                                             Em
I promise you I will bring you home
                            C
I will bring you home.

G                      C              Em     D
Why do you do this to me?
G                      C        Em       D
Why do you do this so easily?
G                                   C
You make it hard to smile because
        Em                           D
You make it hard to breathe
G                     C               Em   D
Why do you do this to me?

G                     C               Em   D
Why do you do this to me?
G                     C         Em        D
Why do you do this so easily?
G                                   C
You make it hard to smile because
        Em                             D
You make it hard to breathe
G                     C               Em   D
Why do you do this to me?
Em   D     Em D   Em     D     G
To me, to me, to me...

(Tribunnews.com)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
