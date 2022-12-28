Chord Gitar Why - Secondhand Serenade: The Buttons On My Phone Are Worn Thin

Chord Gitar
Why - Secondhand Serenade
Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Why yang dipopulerkan oleh Secondhand Serenade. Kunci dimainkan dari C.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Why yang dipopulerkan oleh Secondhand Serenade.
Lagu Why termuat dalam album studio kedua Secondhand Serenade yang berjudul A Twist In My Story.
Album tersebut dirilis pada tahun 2008, silam.
Why - Secondhand Serenade
Intro: G
C D
The buttons on my phone are worn thin
G C D
I don't think that I knew the chaos I was getting in.
Em D G C
But I've broken all my promises to you
Em D C D
I've broken all my promises to you.
G C Em D
Why do you do this to me?
G C Em D
Why do you do this so easily?
G C
You make it hard to smile because
Em D
You make it hard to breathe
G C Em D
Why do you do this to me?
Em D
To me..
G
A phrasing that's a single tear,
C
Iis harder than I ever feared
G C
And you were left feeling so alone.
Em D
Because these days aren't easy
G C
Like they have been once before
Em D C D
These days aren't easy anymore.
G C Em D
Why do you do this to me?
G C Em D
Why do you do this so easily?
G C
You make it hard to smile because
Em D
You make it hard to breathe
G C Em D
Why do you do this to me?
Em D Em D Em D
To me, to me, to me..
G
I should've known this wasn't real
D
And fought it off and fought to feel
Em
What matters most? Everything
C G
That you feel while listening to every word that I sing.
D Em
I promise you I will bring you home
C
I will bring you home.
G C Em D
Why do you do this to me?
G C Em D
Why do you do this so easily?
G C
You make it hard to smile because
Em D
You make it hard to breathe
G C Em D
Why do you do this to me?
G C Em D
Why do you do this to me?
G C Em D
Why do you do this so easily?
G C
You make it hard to smile because
Em D
You make it hard to breathe
G C Em D
Why do you do this to me?
Em D Em D Em D G
To me, to me, to me...
