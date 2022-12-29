Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu Every Second - Mina Okabe: Leave Worries Far Away

Lirik lagu Every Second yang dinyanyikan oleh Mina Okabe, lagu Every Second memiliki durasi 3 menit 34 detik.

Tangkapan Layar YouTube Mina Okabe
TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Simak lirik lagu Every Second yang dinyanyikan oleh Mina Okabe.

Lagu Every Second dirilis pada tahun 2021.

Every second, every day
I spend hoping we never change, love when you
Never wait or hesitate
To tell me what is on your mind, really do
Enjoy your company, I think you would agree
Just where you'd rather be is right here with me

Make my day in every way
Know I'll be ok when you are around
I just want to stop
Worrying 'bout what could come
I really like it here in your arms
Thinking this is where I belong

I had no doubt in my mind we would make it far
Now I fear a change, want time to stop
Waiting for an argument
Inevitable, but don't know how bad
The smallest things will get to you

Hoping we won't be a thing of the past
But where we are today is where I want to stay
Leave worries far away when you're here with me
I should just enjoy this time
In case we end up leaving all this behind

I just need to stop
Worrying 'bout what could come
I really like it here in your arms
Thinking this is where I belong
I had no doubt in my mind we would make it far

Now I fear a change, want time to stop
Yeah, I'm always with you
I wanna remember this moment in time
Though I'm always with you
I wanna remember if we leave this behind
I really like it here in your arms

Thinking this is where I belong
I had no doubt in my mind we would make it far
Now I fear a change, want time to stop
I really like it here in your arms
Thinking this is where I belong
I had no doubt in my mind we would make it far

Now I fear a change, want time to stop
Yeah, I'm always with you
I wanna remember this moment in time
Though I'm always with you
I wanna remember if we leave this behind

Yeah, I'm always with you

I wanna remember this moment in time
Though I'm always with you
I wanna remember if we leave this behind

