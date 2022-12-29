Lirik Lagu Every Second - Mina Okabe: Leave Worries Far Away

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Simak lirik lagu Every Second yang dinyanyikan oleh Mina Okabe.

Lagu Every Second memiliki durasi 3 menit 34 detik.

Lagu Every Second dirilis pada tahun 2021.

Simak lirik lagu Lagu Every Second dalam artikel berikut:

Every second, every day

I spend hoping we never change, love when you

Never wait or hesitate

To tell me what is on your mind, really do

Enjoy your company, I think you would agree

Just where you'd rather be is right here with me

Make my day in every way

Know I'll be ok when you are around

I just want to stop

Worrying 'bout what could come

I really like it here in your arms

Thinking this is where I belong

I had no doubt in my mind we would make it far

Now I fear a change, want time to stop

Waiting for an argument

Inevitable, but don't know how bad

The smallest things will get to you

Hoping we won't be a thing of the past

But where we are today is where I want to stay

Leave worries far away when you're here with me

I should just enjoy this time

In case we end up leaving all this behind

I just need to stop

Worrying 'bout what could come

I really like it here in your arms

Thinking this is where I belong

I had no doubt in my mind we would make it far

Now I fear a change, want time to stop

Yeah, I'm always with you

I wanna remember this moment in time

Though I'm always with you

I wanna remember if we leave this behind

I really like it here in your arms

Thinking this is where I belong

I had no doubt in my mind we would make it far

Now I fear a change, want time to stop

I really like it here in your arms

Thinking this is where I belong

I had no doubt in my mind we would make it far

Now I fear a change, want time to stop

Yeah, I'm always with you

I wanna remember this moment in time

Though I'm always with you

I wanna remember if we leave this behind

Yeah, I'm always with you

I wanna remember this moment in time

Though I'm always with you

I wanna remember if we leave this behind

