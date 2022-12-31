Lirik Lagu Start Over Again - New Hope Club: I Bet You Told Your Friends

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Simak lirik lagu Start Over Again yang dinyanyikan New Hope Club dalam artikel berikut.

Start Over Again dirilis pada tahun 2018.

Lagu Start Over Again memiliki durasi 3 menit 29 detik.

Lagu Start Over Again memiliki genre musik pop.

Berikut lirik lagu Start Over Again - New Hope Club.

Don't you hang up on me

I know you probably think I'm mad, oh, no

But I haven't been to sleep

Thinking of ways to get you back, oh, no

And I wonder if I'm in trouble with your older brother

I don't think you even kept my number

If only we could do it all again, oh, no

I wouldn't spill that drink on your dress, wouldn't be so late

I would've paid the bill instead of splitting it two ways

Would've told you, "You look beautiful" instead of, "You look nice"

Girl, I couldn't be more stupid even if I tried

Oh, I wish we could start over again

I bet you told your friends

It was the worst night of your life, oh, yeah

And I wish I could pretend

But we both know you're probably right, oh, yeah

And if I'm honest, a second date with you is all I wanted

I just hope I haven't gone and blown it

If only we could do this all again, oh, yeah

I wouldn't spill that drink on your dress, wouldn't be so late

I would've paid the bill instead of splitting it two ways

Would've told you, "You look beautiful" instead of, "You look nice"

Girl, I couldn't be more stupid even if I tried

I wouldn't spill that drink on your dress, wouldn't be so late

I would've paid the bill instead of splitting it two ways

Would've told you you, "You look beautiful" instead of, "You look nice"

Girl, I couldn't be more stupid even if I tried

Oh, I wish we could start over again

And I wonder if I'm in trouble with your older brother

I don't even think you kept my number

If only we could do this all again

I wouldn't spill that drink on your dress, wouldn't be so late

I would've paid the bill instead of splitting it two ways

Would've told you, "You look beautiful" instead of, "You look nice"

Girl, I couldn't be more stupid even if I tried

I wouldn't spill that drink on your dress, wouldn't be so late

I would've paid the bill instead of splitting it two ways

Would've told you, "You look beautiful" instead of, "You look nice"

Girl, I couldn't be more stupid even if I tried

Oh, I wish we could start over again

(Tribunnews.com)