Lirik Lagu Start Over Again - New Hope Club: I Bet You Told Your Friends

Simak lirik lagu Start Over Again yang dinyanyikan New Hope Club,lagu Start Over Again dirilis pada tahun 2018.

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik Lagu Start Over Again - New Hope Club: I Bet You Told Your Friends
Tangkapan layar YouTube New Hope Club
Lirik Lagu Start Over Again yang dinyanyikan New Hope Club. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Simak lirik lagu Start Over Again yang dinyanyikan New Hope Club dalam artikel berikut.

Start Over Again dirilis pada tahun 2018.

Lagu Start Over Again memiliki durasi 3 menit 29 detik.

Lagu Start Over Again memiliki genre musik pop.

Berikut lirik lagu Start Over Again - New Hope Club.

Don't you hang up on me
I know you probably think I'm mad, oh, no
But I haven't been to sleep
Thinking of ways to get you back, oh, no

And I wonder if I'm in trouble with your older brother
I don't think you even kept my number
If only we could do it all again, oh, no

I wouldn't spill that drink on your dress, wouldn't be so late
I would've paid the bill instead of splitting it two ways
Would've told you, "You look beautiful" instead of, "You look nice"
Girl, I couldn't be more stupid even if I tried
Oh, I wish we could start over again

I bet you told your friends
It was the worst night of your life, oh, yeah
And I wish I could pretend
But we both know you're probably right, oh, yeah

And if I'm honest, a second date with you is all I wanted
I just hope I haven't gone and blown it
If only we could do this all again, oh, yeah

I wouldn't spill that drink on your dress, wouldn't be so late
I would've paid the bill instead of splitting it two ways
Would've told you, "You look beautiful" instead of, "You look nice"
Girl, I couldn't be more stupid even if I tried
I wouldn't spill that drink on your dress, wouldn't be so late
I would've paid the bill instead of splitting it two ways
Would've told you you, "You look beautiful" instead of, "You look nice"
Girl, I couldn't be more stupid even if I tried
Oh, I wish we could start over again

And I wonder if I'm in trouble with your older brother
I don't even think you kept my number
If only we could do this all again

I wouldn't spill that drink on your dress, wouldn't be so late
I would've paid the bill instead of splitting it two ways
Would've told you, "You look beautiful" instead of, "You look nice"
Girl, I couldn't be more stupid even if I tried
I wouldn't spill that drink on your dress, wouldn't be so late
I would've paid the bill instead of splitting it two ways
Would've told you, "You look beautiful" instead of, "You look nice"
Girl, I couldn't be more stupid even if I tried
Oh, I wish we could start over again

