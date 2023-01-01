Chord Gitar The Second You Sleep - Saybia: I Say To Watch You Fade Away

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu The Second You Sleep yang dipopulerkan oleh Saybia.

Lagu The Second You Sleep dirilis pada tahun 2002, silam.

Lagu ini merupakan salah satu singel dalam album dengan judul sama.

The Second You Sleep - Saybia

(Verse I:)

E Am

You close your eyes...

E Am

And leave me naked by your side...

C#m

You close the door so I can't see,

B

The love you keep inside

A

The love you keep for me

.

E Am

It fills me up...

E Am

It feel like living in a dream..

C#m

It fills me up so I can't see

B

The love you keep inside

A

The love you keep for me

.

(Chorus:)

C#m A

I stay to watch you fade away

E

I dream of you tonight

B

Tomorrow you`ll be gone

C C#m

It gives me time to stay

A

To watch you fade away

E

I dream of you tonight

B

Tomorrow you`ll be gone

G# A

I wish by god you`ll stay..

.

(Verse II:)

E Am

I stay awake..

E Am

I stay awake and watch you breathe..

C#m

I stay awake and watch you fly,

B

Away into the night

A

Escaping through a dream

.

(Chorus:)

C#m A

I stay to watch you fade away

E

I dream of you tonight

B

Tomorrow you`ll be gone

C C#m

It gives me time to stay

A

To watch you fade away

E

I dream of you tonight

B

Tomorrow you`ll be gone

G# A

I wish by god you`ll stay..

.

(Intro:)

A

Hey...

A

Stay...

.

(Chorus:)

C#m A

I stay to watch you fade away

E

I dream of you tonight

B

Tomorrow you`ll be gone

C C#m

It gives me time to stay

A

To watch you fade away

E

I dream of you tonight

B

Tomorrow you`ll be gone

G# A

I wish by god you`ll stay..

.

A

Stay.....

A

Stayyy....

A

Stayyy....

E Am E

I wish by god you`ll stay..

