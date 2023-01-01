Lirik Lagu
Lirik Romanji Lagu Phantom - WayV: Like A Phantom That Be Pulling My Strings
Lagu Phantom tergabung dalam mini album ke-4 WayV yang bertajuk sama, rilis pada 28 Desember 2022 lalu.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu Phantom dari WayV dalam artikel ini.
Album Phantom pertama kali dirilis pada 28 Desember 2022, lalu.
Berikut ini lirik romanji lagu Phantom dari WayV:
Uh, uh
What is it? What is it?
Uh, uh
Xuán zài qiányìshí de jiāojiè
Èmèng fēngē de huàmiàn
Cāokòng shéi de tǎntè
Diāndǎo shìjiè guīzé
All the noises in my brain
Yè xiéchí suǒyǒu shìxiàn
When it just gets louder
Yeah, it just gets harder
(Woah)
Xūhuàn lúnkuò jiē kāi chénmò (Hint me)
Shéi néng kàntòu shēnsuì de mèng (Leave me)
(Woah)
Ayy, mèngyì huàn shéi móhú visions
It makes me wonder
Qīngxié de shíkè
Four, three, two, one times
È yèlǐ zhēn wěi nán biàn de zītài
Dài shàng miànjù de jiǎobù
Bēn xiàng zìwǒ de guītú
Zhēnxiàng bìrán cúnzài
Like a phantom that be pulling my strings
Hey-yo, hey-yo, cāozòng de pínlǜ
Shīkòng de huàmiàn hūn'àn de shìjiè
Zhēnxiàng qiáncáng yì mèng
Dài shàng miànjù kàntòu
Bù'ān sǒngyǒng shīkòng
Oh, standing in the dark
Only I can see the truth, so crazy
Wèizhuāng liǎn kǒng qīngxī de shìxiàn
Guāngyǐng de zhēnlǐ wèi zhǐxī
Fade out, phantom
Nǐ wúshēng děngdài bèi qiújìn de yǎnshén
Hēiyè lǐ xǐng lái
Shìjiè shīqù guāngzé
Can't get out, uh, of the phantom tower
Ménglóng de wèilái nǎo zhōng déjà vu
Xūhuàn de cúnzài huāngtáng de xǐngmù
When it just gets louder
Yeah, it just gets harder
(Woah)
Zhēnxiàng hēiyè shàn è shùnjiān (Lead me)
Shéi de gǎibiàn wǒ néng kànjiàn (Get it)
(Woah)
Ayy, chuān tòu xūwèi jiē kāi shíjiān
Yǎnshén de zhìrè
Zhēnxiàng bèi tóushè
Four, three, two, one times
Yòng shuāngshǒu dǎpò shīxù de zhǔzǎi
Zhāi xià kǒngjù de lǐngwù
Chuānyuè sēnlín de míwù
Feeling me up alive
Like a phantom that be pulling my strings
Hey-yo, hey-yo, cāozòng de pínlǜ
Shīkòng de huàmiàn hūn'àn de shìjiè
Zhēnxiàng qiáncáng yì mèng
Dài shàng miànjù kàntòu
Bù'ān sǒngyǒng shīkòng
Oh, standing in the dark
Only you can see the truth, so babe
Wèizhuāng liǎn kǒng qīngxī de shìxiàn
Guāngyǐng de zhēnlǐ wèi zhǐxī
Fade out, phantom
Yeah, tíngzhǐ diāndǎo shìjiè de yùnzuò
Zhǎnkāi suǒyǒu miàn mùdì zìwǒ
Zhǎo huí shīxù de zhēnlǐ
Like the way ahead of me
Not afraid, now you can see, uh, uh
Liúyán chéngwéi shíjiān de huāngwú
Tīng bùjiàn zhè cànruò de xuānxiāo de let it go
Without warning
Línghún zhōng bèi shìfàng over you
Keeping me alive
Zhízhuó de děngdài truth alive
Like a phantom that be pulling my strings
Hey-yo, hey-yo cāozòng de pínlǜ (My feeling, yeah)
Shīkòng de huàmiàn hūn'àn de shìjiè (hūn'àn de shìjiè)
Zhēnxiàng qiáncáng yì mèng (dài shàng miànjù kàntòu, yeah)
Bù'ān sǒngyǒng shīkòng
Oh, standing in the dark (Oh, standing in the)
Only you can see the truth, so babe (You see the truth)
Wèizhuāng liǎn kǒng qīngxī de shìxiàn
Guāngyǐng de zhēnlǐ wèi zhǐxī
Fade out, phantom
Uh, uh
What is it? What is it?
Uh, uh
