Lirik Romanji Lagu Phantom - WayV: Like A Phantom That Be Pulling My Strings

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu Phantom dari WayV dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Phantom tergabung dalam mini album ke-4 WayV yang bertajuk sama.

Album Phantom pertama kali dirilis pada 28 Desember 2022, lalu.

Berikut ini lirik romanji lagu Phantom dari WayV:

Tease Album Phantom WayV (Twitter @@WayV_official)

Uh, uh

What is it? What is it?

Uh, uh

Xuán zài qiányìshí de jiāojiè

Èmèng fēngē de huàmiàn

Cāokòng shéi de tǎntè

Diāndǎo shìjiè guīzé

All the noises in my brain

Yè xiéchí suǒyǒu shìxiàn

When it just gets louder

Yeah, it just gets harder

(Woah)

Xūhuàn lúnkuò jiē kāi chénmò (Hint me)

Shéi néng kàntòu shēnsuì de mèng (Leave me)

(Woah)

Ayy, mèngyì huàn shéi móhú visions

It makes me wonder

Qīngxié de shíkè

Four, three, two, one times

È yèlǐ zhēn wěi nán biàn de zītài

Dài shàng miànjù de jiǎobù

Bēn xiàng zìwǒ de guītú

Zhēnxiàng bìrán cúnzài

Like a phantom that be pulling my strings

Hey-yo, hey-yo, cāozòng de pínlǜ

Shīkòng de huàmiàn hūn'àn de shìjiè

Zhēnxiàng qiáncáng yì mèng

Dài shàng miànjù kàntòu

Bù'ān sǒngyǒng shīkòng

Oh, standing in the dark

Only I can see the truth, so crazy

Wèizhuāng liǎn kǒng qīngxī de shìxiàn

Guāngyǐng de zhēnlǐ wèi zhǐxī

Fade out, phantom

Nǐ wúshēng děngdài bèi qiújìn de yǎnshén

Hēiyè lǐ xǐng lái

Shìjiè shīqù guāngzé

Can't get out, uh, of the phantom tower

Ménglóng de wèilái nǎo zhōng déjà vu

Xūhuàn de cúnzài huāngtáng de xǐngmù

When it just gets louder

Yeah, it just gets harder

(Woah)

Zhēnxiàng hēiyè shàn è shùnjiān (Lead me)

Shéi de gǎibiàn wǒ néng kànjiàn (Get it)

(Woah)

Ayy, chuān tòu xūwèi jiē kāi shíjiān

Yǎnshén de zhìrè

Zhēnxiàng bèi tóushè

Four, three, two, one times

Yòng shuāngshǒu dǎpò shīxù de zhǔzǎi

Zhāi xià kǒngjù de lǐngwù

Chuānyuè sēnlín de míwù

Feeling me up alive

Like a phantom that be pulling my strings

Hey-yo, hey-yo, cāozòng de pínlǜ

Shīkòng de huàmiàn hūn'àn de shìjiè

Zhēnxiàng qiáncáng yì mèng

Dài shàng miànjù kàntòu

Bù'ān sǒngyǒng shīkòng

Oh, standing in the dark

Only you can see the truth, so babe

Wèizhuāng liǎn kǒng qīngxī de shìxiàn

Guāngyǐng de zhēnlǐ wèi zhǐxī

Fade out, phantom

Yeah, tíngzhǐ diāndǎo shìjiè de yùnzuò

Zhǎnkāi suǒyǒu miàn mùdì zìwǒ

Zhǎo huí shīxù de zhēnlǐ

Like the way ahead of me

Not afraid, now you can see, uh, uh

Liúyán chéngwéi shíjiān de huāngwú

Tīng bùjiàn zhè cànruò de xuānxiāo de let it go

Without warning

Línghún zhōng bèi shìfàng over you

Keeping me alive

Zhízhuó de děngdài truth alive

Like a phantom that be pulling my strings

Hey-yo, hey-yo cāozòng de pínlǜ (My feeling, yeah)

Shīkòng de huàmiàn hūn'àn de shìjiè (hūn'àn de shìjiè)

Zhēnxiàng qiáncáng yì mèng (dài shàng miànjù kàntòu, yeah)

Bù'ān sǒngyǒng shīkòng

Oh, standing in the dark (Oh, standing in the)

Only you can see the truth, so babe (You see the truth)

Wèizhuāng liǎn kǒng qīngxī de shìxiàn

Guāngyǐng de zhēnlǐ wèi zhǐxī

Fade out, phantom

Uh, uh

What is it? What is it?

Uh, uh

