Chord Gitar Like A Knife - Secondhand Serenade: 'Cause Today, Your Words Felt Like A Knife

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Like A Knife yang dipopulerkan oleh Secondhand Serenade.

Lagu ini dimuat dalam album Secondhand Serenade yang bertajuk A Twist In My Story.

Album tersebut dirilis pada tahun 2008, silam.

Like A Knife - Secondhand Serenade

[Intro]

D A Bm G

Bm G

I dream a lot, I know you say I've got to get away.

D A

"The world is not yours for the taking" is all you ever say.

Bm G

I know I'm not the best for you, but promise that you'll stay.

D

'Cause if I watch you go, you'll see me wasting,

A

You'll see me wasted away

D A

'Cause today, you walked out of my life

Bm G

'Cause today, your words felt like a knife

Bm G D A

I'm not living this life.

Bm G

Goodbyes are meant for lonely people standing in the rain

D A

And no matter where I go it's always pouring all the same.

Bm G

These streets are filled with memories both perfect and in pain

D A

And all I wanna do is love you but I'm the only one to blame.

D A

'Cause today, you walked out of my life

Bm G

'Cause today, your words felt like a knife

I'm not living this life.

A

But what do I know, if you're leaving

All you did was stop the bleeding.

Bm

But these scars will stay forever,

These scars will stay forever

A

And these words have no meaning

If we cannot find the feeling

G

That we held on to together

Try your hardest to remember

D

Stay with me,

A

Or watch me bleed,

Bm G

I need you just to breathe.

D A

'Cause today, you walked out of my life

(stay with me, or watch me bleed)

Bm G

'Cause today, your words felt like a knife

(i need you just to breathe.)

D (D A Bm G D)

I'm not living this life.

