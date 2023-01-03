Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Like A Knife - Secondhand Serenade: 'Cause Today, Your Words Felt Like A Knife
Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Like A Knife yang dipopulerkan oleh Secondhand Serenade.
Penulis: Yurika Nendri Novianingsih
Editor: Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Like A Knife yang dipopulerkan oleh Secondhand Serenade.
Lagu ini dimuat dalam album Secondhand Serenade yang bertajuk A Twist In My Story.
Album tersebut dirilis pada tahun 2008, silam.
Like A Knife - Secondhand Serenade
[Intro]
D A Bm G
Bm G
I dream a lot, I know you say I've got to get away.
D A
"The world is not yours for the taking" is all you ever say.
Bm G
I know I'm not the best for you, but promise that you'll stay.
D
'Cause if I watch you go, you'll see me wasting,
A
You'll see me wasted away
D A
'Cause today, you walked out of my life
Bm G
'Cause today, your words felt like a knife
Bm G D A
I'm not living this life.
Bm G
Goodbyes are meant for lonely people standing in the rain
D A
And no matter where I go it's always pouring all the same.
Bm G
These streets are filled with memories both perfect and in pain
D A
And all I wanna do is love you but I'm the only one to blame.
D A
'Cause today, you walked out of my life
Bm G
'Cause today, your words felt like a knife
I'm not living this life.
A
But what do I know, if you're leaving
All you did was stop the bleeding.
Bm
But these scars will stay forever,
These scars will stay forever
A
And these words have no meaning
If we cannot find the feeling
G
That we held on to together
Try your hardest to remember
D
Stay with me,
A
Or watch me bleed,
Bm G
I need you just to breathe.
D A
'Cause today, you walked out of my life
(stay with me, or watch me bleed)
Bm G
'Cause today, your words felt like a knife
(i need you just to breathe.)
D (D A Bm G D)
I'm not living this life.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Everglow - Coldplay: They Say People Come, Say People Go
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I Wanna Be Yours - Arctic Monkeys