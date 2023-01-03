Chord Gitar Like A Knife - Secondhand Serenade: 'Cause Today, Your Words Felt Like A Knife

Chord Gitar

Like A Knife - Secondhand Serenade

Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Like A Knife yang dipopulerkan oleh Secondhand Serenade.

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Like A Knife dari Secondhand Serenade. 

Lagu ini dimuat dalam album Secondhand Serenade yang bertajuk A Twist In My Story.

Lagu ini dimuat dalam album Secondhand Serenade yang bertajuk A Twist In My Story.

Album tersebut dirilis pada tahun 2008, silam.

Like A Knife - Secondhand Serenade

[Intro]
D A Bm G

  Bm                                             G
I dream a lot, I know you say I've got to get away.
        D                                                     A
"The world is not yours for the taking" is all you ever say.
  Bm                                                 G
I know I'm not the best for you, but promise that you'll stay.
                D
'Cause if I watch you go, you'll see me wasting,
          A
You'll see me wasted away

              D                                        A
'Cause today, you walked out of my life
              Bm                                        G
'Cause today, your words felt like a knife
                            Bm G D A
I'm not living this life.

        Bm                                               G
Goodbyes are meant for lonely people standing in the rain
             D                                          A
And no matter where I go it's always pouring all the same.
          Bm                                                     G
These streets are filled with memories both perfect and in pain
              D                                                 A
And all I wanna do is love you but I'm the only one to blame.

              D                                        A
'Cause today, you walked out of my life
              Bm                                        G
'Cause today, your words felt like a knife
I'm not living this life.

                   A
But what do I know, if you're leaving
All you did was stop the bleeding.
               Bm
But these scars will stay forever,
These scars will stay forever
                 A
And these words have no meaning
If we cannot find the feeling
              G
That we held on to together
Try your hardest to remember

D
Stay with me,
     A
Or watch me bleed,
  Bm                        G
I need you just to breathe.

              D                                        A
'Cause today, you walked out of my life
(stay with me, or watch me bleed)
              Bm                                    G
'Cause today, your words felt like a knife
(i need you just to breathe.)
                             D (D A Bm G D)
I'm not living this life.

