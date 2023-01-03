Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Love Again - New Hope Club: Make Me Wanna Grab Your Hand
Simak lagu Love Again yang dinyanyikan New Hope Club dalam atikel berikut.
Penulis: Gabriella Gunatyas
Editor: Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Berikut Lirik lagu Love Again yang dinyanyikan New Hope Club.
Lagu Love Again memilimki durasi 3 menit 24 detik.
Lagu Love Again dirilis pada tahun 2021.
Lagu Love Again memiliki genre musik Pop.
Lirik
It's been a year, two weeks, one day, I
Knew the minute that I saw your face that
Only thing that never changed was you
Your perfume's intoxicating
You still smile when you say my name and
I love the way that you dance across the room
And it comes rushing back
As the moment passed
Make me wanna grab your hand
And pull you back
Tell me, have I lost my mind again?
I get the feeling you might feel the same
Tell me you can feel that love, feel that love again
And even though we're in this crowded room
I'm feeling like there's no one else but you
Tell me you can feel that love, feel that love again
It's been a minute, six seconds, now I want you
'Bout to risk it all, baby, if you want to
See that look in your eyes and I guess you do
And it comes rushing back
As the moment passed
Make me wanna grab your hand
And pull you back
Tell me, have I lost my mind again?
I get the feeling you might feel the same
Tell me you can feel that love, feel that love again
And even though we're in this crowded room
I'm feeling like there's no one else but you
Tell me you can feel that love, feel that love again
If I make a move are you down with that?
Go in for a kiss, would you kiss me back?
Feel that love, feel that love again
If I wrap my arms around you and I pull you close
Tell you once again that I'm taking you home
Feel that love, feel that love again
Oh
Let me know
Let me know
Let me know
Tell me, have I lost my mind again?
I get the feeling you might feel the same
Tell me you can feel that love, feel that love again (no)
And even though we're in this crowded room
I'm feeling like there's no one else but you
Tell me you can feel that love, feel that love again
(Tell me can you feel that love)
If I make a move are you down with that?
Go in for a kiss, would you kiss me back?
Feel that love, feel that love again
If I wrap my arms around you and I pull you close
Tell you once again that I'm taking you home
Feel that love, feel that love again
