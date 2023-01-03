Lirik Lagu Love Again - New Hope Club: Make Me Wanna Grab Your Hand

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Berikut Lirik lagu Love Again yang dinyanyikan New Hope Club.

Lagu Love Again memilimki durasi 3 menit 24 detik.

Lagu Love Again dirilis pada tahun 2021.

Lagu Love Again memiliki genre musik Pop.

Simak lagu Love Again yang dinyanyikan New Hope Club dalam atikel berikut:

Lirik

It's been a year, two weeks, one day, I

Knew the minute that I saw your face that

Only thing that never changed was you

Your perfume's intoxicating

You still smile when you say my name and

I love the way that you dance across the room

And it comes rushing back

As the moment passed

Make me wanna grab your hand

And pull you back

Tell me, have I lost my mind again?

I get the feeling you might feel the same

Tell me you can feel that love, feel that love again

And even though we're in this crowded room

I'm feeling like there's no one else but you

Tell me you can feel that love, feel that love again

It's been a minute, six seconds, now I want you

'Bout to risk it all, baby, if you want to

See that look in your eyes and I guess you do

And it comes rushing back

As the moment passed

Make me wanna grab your hand

And pull you back

Tell me, have I lost my mind again?

I get the feeling you might feel the same

Tell me you can feel that love, feel that love again

And even though we're in this crowded room

I'm feeling like there's no one else but you

Tell me you can feel that love, feel that love again

If I make a move are you down with that?

Go in for a kiss, would you kiss me back?

Feel that love, feel that love again

If I wrap my arms around you and I pull you close

Tell you once again that I'm taking you home

Feel that love, feel that love again

Oh

Let me know

Let me know

Let me know

Tell me, have I lost my mind again?

I get the feeling you might feel the same

Tell me you can feel that love, feel that love again (no)

And even though we're in this crowded room

I'm feeling like there's no one else but you

Tell me you can feel that love, feel that love again

(Tell me can you feel that love)

If I make a move are you down with that?

Go in for a kiss, would you kiss me back?

Feel that love, feel that love again

If I wrap my arms around you and I pull you close

Tell you once again that I'm taking you home

Feel that love, feel that love again

