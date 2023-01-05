Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu I Lay My Love On You – Westlife: As I Lay My Love On You

Berikut lirik lagu I Lay My Love On You yang dinyanyikan Westlife, Lirik lagu I Lay My Love On dirilis pada tahun 2010.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Berikut lirik lagu I Lay My Love On You yang dinyanyikan Westlife.

Lagu I Lay My Love On You memiliki durasi 3 menit 28 detik.

Lagu ini dirilis pada tahun 2010 dan memiliki genre musik pop.

Simak Lirik lagu I Lay My Love On You dalam artikel berikut:

Lirik

Just a smile and the rain is gone
Can hardly believe it, yeah
There's an angel standing next to me
Reaching for my heart

Just a smile and there's no way back
Can hardly believe it, yeah
But there's an angel calling me
Reaching for my heart

I know that I'll be okay now
This time, it's real

I lay my love on you
It's all I wanna do
Every time I breathe I feel brand new
You opened up my heart
Show me all your love and walk right through
As I lay my love on you

I was lost in a lonely place
Could hardly believe it, yeah
Holding on to yesterday
Far, far too long

Now, I believe it's okay 'cause
This time, it's real

I lay my love on you
It's all I wanna do
Every time I breathe I feel brand new
You opened up my heart
Show me all your love and walk right through
As I lay my love on you

I never knew that love could feel so good

Like a once in a lifetime
You changed my world

I lay my love on you
You make me feel brand new
Show me your love and walk right through, oh, yeah
As I lay my love on you

I lay my love on you
It's all I wanna do
Every time I breathe I feel brand new (brand new)
You opened up my heart
Show me all your love and walk right through
'Cause I lay my love, I lay my love on you

I lay my love on you
You make me feel brand new (you opened up my heart)
Show me all your love and walk right through (oh, yeah)
As I lay my love on you
As I lay my love on you

