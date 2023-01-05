Lirik Lagu I Lay My Love On You – Westlife: As I Lay My Love On You

Lirik Lagu
Penulis: Gabriella Gunatyas
Editor: Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Berikut lirik lagu I Lay My Love On You yang dinyanyikan Westlife.
Lagu I Lay My Love On You memiliki durasi 3 menit 28 detik.
Lagu ini dirilis pada tahun 2010 dan memiliki genre musik pop.
Lirik
Just a smile and the rain is gone
Can hardly believe it, yeah
There's an angel standing next to me
Reaching for my heart
Just a smile and there's no way back
Can hardly believe it, yeah
But there's an angel calling me
Reaching for my heart
I know that I'll be okay now
This time, it's real
I lay my love on you
It's all I wanna do
Every time I breathe I feel brand new
You opened up my heart
Show me all your love and walk right through
As I lay my love on you
I was lost in a lonely place
Could hardly believe it, yeah
Holding on to yesterday
Far, far too long
Now, I believe it's okay 'cause
This time, it's real
I lay my love on you
It's all I wanna do
Every time I breathe I feel brand new
You opened up my heart
Show me all your love and walk right through
As I lay my love on you
I never knew that love could feel so good
Like a once in a lifetime
You changed my world
I lay my love on you
You make me feel brand new
Show me your love and walk right through, oh, yeah
As I lay my love on you
I lay my love on you
It's all I wanna do
Every time I breathe I feel brand new (brand new)
You opened up my heart
Show me all your love and walk right through
'Cause I lay my love, I lay my love on you
I lay my love on you
You make me feel brand new (you opened up my heart)
Show me all your love and walk right through (oh, yeah)
As I lay my love on you
As I lay my love on you