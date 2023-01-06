Lirik Lagu Friends - Rendy Pandugo feat Pamungkas: Follows You Round and Round

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Berikut lirik lagu Lagu Friends yang dinyanyikan oleh Rendy Pandugo dan Pamungkas.

Lagu Friends dirilis pada tahun 2022 dan memiliki genre musik pop.

Lagu Friends memiliki durasi 3 menit 33 detik.

Simak lirik lagu Friends yang dinyanyikan oleh oleh Rendy Pandugo dan Pamungkas dalam artikel berikut:

When the sun looks good, slowly drowned

Going down Over the sea, it was all golden

In the sky, look around

Look around, you've got a friend in me

And when you're standing tall, everyone loves you

For what they see, it was all golden

In the sky, look around

Look around, you've got a friend in me

You've got a friend in me

In between signs in our times, rhymes in our lives

I will stand by you

And I'm going nowhere, nowhere

In between dreams in your sleep, scars that's so deep

I will stay with you, oh

I'm not leaving, no way, no way

When the darkness come

Follows you round and round

Fear hounds, and you are alone

And you cry, look around

Play around, you've got a friend in me

And I miss you

In between signs in our times, rhymes in our lives

I will stand by you (I will stand by you)

And I'm going nowhere, nowhere

In between dreams in your sleep, scars that's so deep

I will stay with you, oh

No, I'm not leaving, no way, no way

(Tribunnews.com)