Lirik Lagu Friends - Rendy Pandugo feat Pamungkas: Follows You Round and Round

Lirik lagu Friends yang dinyanyikan Rendy Pandugo feat Pamungkas, lagu Friends dirilis pada tahun 2022.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Berikut lirik lagu Lagu Friends yang dinyanyikan oleh Rendy Pandugo dan Pamungkas.

Lagu Friends dirilis pada tahun 2022 dan memiliki genre musik pop.

Lagu Friends memiliki durasi 3 menit 33 detik.

Simak lirik lagu Friends yang dinyanyikan oleh oleh Rendy Pandugo dan Pamungkas dalam artikel berikut:

When the sun looks good, slowly drowned
Going down Over the sea, it was all golden
In the sky, look around
Look around, you've got a friend in me

And when you're standing tall, everyone loves you
For what they see, it was all golden
In the sky, look around
Look around, you've got a friend in me
You've got a friend in me

In between signs in our times, rhymes in our lives
I will stand by you
And I'm going nowhere, nowhere
In between dreams in your sleep, scars that's so deep
I will stay with you, oh
I'm not leaving, no way, no way

When the darkness come
Follows you round and round
Fear hounds, and you are alone
And you cry, look around
Play around, you've got a friend in me
And I miss you

In between signs in our times, rhymes in our lives
I will stand by you (I will stand by you)
And I'm going nowhere, nowhere
In between dreams in your sleep, scars that's so deep
I will stay with you, oh
No, I'm not leaving, no way, no way

