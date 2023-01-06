Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Friends - Rendy Pandugo feat Pamungkas: Follows You Round and Round
Lirik lagu Friends yang dinyanyikan Rendy Pandugo feat Pamungkas, lagu Friends dirilis pada tahun 2022.
Penulis: Gabriella Gunatyas
Editor: Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Berikut lirik lagu Lagu Friends yang dinyanyikan oleh Rendy Pandugo dan Pamungkas.
Lagu Friends dirilis pada tahun 2022 dan memiliki genre musik pop.
Lagu Friends memiliki durasi 3 menit 33 detik.
Simak lirik lagu Friends yang dinyanyikan oleh oleh Rendy Pandugo dan Pamungkas dalam artikel berikut:
When the sun looks good, slowly drowned
Going down Over the sea, it was all golden
In the sky, look around
Look around, you've got a friend in me
And when you're standing tall, everyone loves you
For what they see, it was all golden
In the sky, look around
Look around, you've got a friend in me
You've got a friend in me
In between signs in our times, rhymes in our lives
I will stand by you
And I'm going nowhere, nowhere
In between dreams in your sleep, scars that's so deep
I will stay with you, oh
I'm not leaving, no way, no way
When the darkness come
Follows you round and round
Fear hounds, and you are alone
And you cry, look around
Play around, you've got a friend in me
And I miss you
In between signs in our times, rhymes in our lives
I will stand by you (I will stand by you)
And I'm going nowhere, nowhere
In between dreams in your sleep, scars that's so deep
I will stay with you, oh
No, I'm not leaving, no way, no way
Terjemahkan ke bahasa Indonesia
(Tribunnews.com)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
|Chord Gitar Jejak - Pamungkas: Jejak dan Tanda Alur Cerita, Berbaris Menghantui
|Lirik Lagu Jejak - Pamungkas: Jejak dan Tanda Alur Cerita, Berdiri Mendampingi
|Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Nice Day - Pamungkas: Just Take Me Somewhere I Can Breathe Again
|Lirik Lagu Kemarin - Pamungkas: Mestinya dari Kemarin, Buka Pintu Tuk yang Lain