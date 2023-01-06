Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Nobody Gets Me - SZA: Nobody Gets Me, You Do
Berikut lirik lagu Nobody Gets Me - SZA. Salah satu lagu yang terdapat dalam album baru SZA yang bertajuk "SOS".
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu Nobody Gets Me dari SZA.
Lagu Nobody Gets Me terdapat dalam album baru SZA yang bertajuk "SOS".
Official Music Video Nobody Gets Me telah diunggah pada 10 Desember 2022 lalu di kanal YouTube SZA.
Lirik Lagu Nobody Gets Me - SZA
Took a long vacation
No make-up, just JAY-Z
You were balls deep, now we beefin'
Had me butt-naked at the MGM
So wasted, screamin', "Fuck that"
Blurry now, but I meant it then
Hurry now, baby, stick it in
'fore the memories get to kickin' in
It's too late, I don't wanna lose
What's left of you
How am I supposed to deal with it?
I don't wanna see you with anyone but me
Nobody gets me like you
How am I supposed to let you go?
Only like myself when I'm with you
Nobody gets me, you do (Do)
You do, nobody gets me, you do (Do)
You do, nobody gets me, you do
You do, nobody gets me, you do
Took me out to the ballet
You proposеd, I went on the road
You was feelin' empty so you lеft me
Now I'm stuck, dealin' with a deadbeat
If I'm real, I deserve less
If I was you, I wouldn't take me back
I pretend when I'm with a man, it's you
And I know that it's too late, I don't wanna lose
What's left of you
How am I supposed to deal with it?
I don't wanna see you with anyone but me
Nobody gets me like you
How am I supposed to let you go?
Only like myself when I'm with you
Nobody gets me, you do (Do)
You do, nobody gets me, you do (Do)
You do, nobody gets me, you do (Do)
You do, nobody gets me, you do (Do)
Nobody gets me, you do
