Lirik Lagu Shirt – SZA: Let You All In My Mental Got Me Looking Too Desperate

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Berikut lirik lagu Shirt yang dinyanyikan oleh SZA.

Lagu Shirt memiliki durasi 4 menit 53 detik.

Lagu Shirt dirilis pada 2022.

Lagu Shirt memiliki genre musik RNB atau Soul.

Simak Lirik lagu Shirt yang dinyanyikan oleh SZA dalam artikel berikut:

Lirik

Kiss me, dangerous

Been so lost without you all around me

Get anxious

Lead me, don't look back, it's all about you

In the dark right now

Feeling lost, but I like it

Comfort in my sins, and all about me

All I got right now

Feel the taste of resentment

Simmer in my skin, it's all about

Blood stain on my shirt, new bitch on my nerves

Old nigga got curved, going back on my word

Damn, bitch, you so thirsty

Still don't know my worth, still stressing perfection

Let you all in my mental, got me looking too desperate

Damn, you ain't deserve

Broad day, sunshine, I'll find a way to fuck it up still

Can't cry about the shit that I can't change

Just my mind, gotta get outta here

Tough crowd, I hate it, can't stay

In the dark right now

Feeling lost, but I like it

Comfort in my sins, and all about me

All I got right now

Feel the taste of resentment

Simmer in my skin, it's all about

Blood stain on my shirt, new bitch on my nerves

Old nigga got curved, going back on my word

Damn, bitch, you so thirsty

Still don't know my worth, still stressing perfection

Let you all in my mental, got me looking too desperate

Damn

It's what you say and how you do me

How I'm 'posed to trust, baby? 'Posed to love?

It ain't 'posed to hurt this way, all I need is the best of you

How I got to say it? Give me all of you

In the dark right now

Feeling lost, but I like it

Comfort in my sins, and all about me

All I got right now

Feel the taste of resentment

Simmer in my skin, it's all about

Blood stain on my shirt, new bitch on my nerves

Old nigga got curved, going back on my word

Damn, bitch, you so thirsty

Still don't know my worth, still stressing perfection

Let you all in my mental, got me looking too desperate

Damn, you ain't deserve

