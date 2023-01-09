Lirik Lagu
5 Lagu Reality Club yang Paling Banyak Didengarkan di Spotify, 2112 hingga Is It The Answer
Berikut lima lagu Reality Club yang paling banyak didengarkan di Spotify: 2112 hingga Is It The Answer
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah lima lagu dari Reality Club yang paling banyak didengarkan di Spotify.
Reality Club merupakan band Indie-Pop yang dibentuk tahun 2016 lalu.
Band ini beranggotakan Fatia Izzati, Nugi Wicaksono, Iqbal Anggakusumah, Era Patigo dan Faiz Novascotia Saripudin.
Selama kariernya, Reality Club telah menelurkan beberapa lagu hits, seperti is It The Answer dan Anything You Want.
Lebih lengkapnya, berikut lima lagu Reality Club yang paling banyak didengarkan di Spotify:
- 2112 (10 juta)
I'll fully comprehend
Why the 21st of December
Rings heavy on my battle-worn heart
But who are we kidding?
Nobody's winning
In this tale of past and future love
They were just 20
Show us the money
A smoke show picturesque affair
It started as all things do
A simple hello turned to romantic visions
Far away
They were too clever
For it to be never
As they sunk into each other's heart
And this is the part
Where our whole lives collide
The stars themselves fell
Like we did that night
Though it felt like the universe knew
Like a pack of friends who couldn't hold their laughter
They chose to be painfully obvious in front of us
Slightly unaware or in denial of the dangers ahead
We thrust our weary hearts into each other's arms
Content and comfortable
For years to come
They felt it right and true
Blessings and kisses
As they thought it was the universe's wishes
