5 Lagu Reality Club yang Paling Banyak Didengarkan di Spotify, 2112 hingga Is It The Answer

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah lima lagu dari Reality Club yang paling banyak didengarkan di Spotify.

Reality Club merupakan band Indie-Pop yang dibentuk tahun 2016 lalu.

Band ini beranggotakan Fatia Izzati, Nugi Wicaksono, Iqbal Anggakusumah, Era Patigo dan Faiz Novascotia Saripudin.

Selama kariernya, Reality Club telah menelurkan beberapa lagu hits, seperti is It The Answer dan Anything You Want.

Lebih lengkapnya, berikut lima lagu Reality Club yang paling banyak didengarkan di Spotify:

- 2112 (10 juta)

I'll fully comprehend

Why the 21st of December

Rings heavy on my battle-worn heart

But who are we kidding?

Nobody's winning

In this tale of past and future love

They were just 20

Show us the money

A smoke show picturesque affair

It started as all things do

A simple hello turned to romantic visions

Far away

They were too clever

For it to be never

As they sunk into each other's heart

And this is the part

Where our whole lives collide

The stars themselves fell

Like we did that night

Though it felt like the universe knew

Like a pack of friends who couldn't hold their laughter

They chose to be painfully obvious in front of us

Slightly unaware or in denial of the dangers ahead

We thrust our weary hearts into each other's arms

Content and comfortable

For years to come

They felt it right and true

Blessings and kisses

As they thought it was the universe's wishes