Chord Gitar Lagu To Be Alive - Rina Sawayama: Opened My Eyes, Feels Like the First Time

Rina Sawayama merilis lagu berjudul To Be Alive pada tahun 2022 lalu.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Simak chord lagu To Be Alive dari Rina Sawayama dalam artikel ini.

Rina Sawayama merilis lagu berjudul To Be Alive pada tahun 2022 lalu.

Lagu To Be Alive tergabung dalam album kedua Rina Sawayama yang bertajuk Hold the Girl.

Berikut ini lirik dan chord lagu To Be Alive - Rina Sawayama:

Kunci: C

[Verse 1]

G Em

Flowers still look pretty when they're dying

Am D

Blue skies always there behind the rain, rain

G Em

Oceans swallow all of our feelings

Am D

I know it's just temporary pain, pain

[Pre-Chorus]

G

'Cause I used to make my world so small (Small)

Em

Prisoner to my bedroom walls

Am

I never thought that I'd get this right

D

But I finally know what it feels like

[Chorus]

G Em

To be alive, to be alive

Am

Opened my eyes, feels like the first time

D

That I finally know what it feels like

G Em

To be alive, to be alive

Am

Opened my eyes, feels like the first time

D

That I finally know what it feels like

G G/F# F Em

To be alive

[Instrumental]

| G G/F# | F Em |

[Verse 2]

G Em

Darkness used to wrap its arms around me

Am D

I used to bring it with me everywhere, where

G

I swear that sometimes I get to be my worst enemy

Em

I swear this whole time, the answer's been right in front of me

Am

All of the beauty and love I could not see

D

I see it now, I see it now

[Pre-Chorus]

G

'Cause I used to make my world so small

Em

Prisoner to my bedroom walls

Am

I never thought that I'd get this right

D

But I finally know what it feels like

[Chorus]

G Em

To be alive, to be alive

Am

Opened my eyes, feels like the first time

D

That I finally know what it feels like

G Em

To be alive, to be alive

Am

Opened my eyes, feels like the first time

D

That I finally know what it feels like

G G/F# F Em

To be alive

[Instrumental]

| G G/F# | F Em | 3x

[Outro]

G G/F# F Em

Flowers still look pretty when they're dying

G G/F# F Em

Oh, flowers still look pretty when they're dying

G G/F# F Em

Flowers still look pretty when they're dying

G G/F# F Em

Oh, flowers still look pretty when they're dying

