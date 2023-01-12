Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Believe in Love - Scorpions: Baby Our Love's Got What It Takes

Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Believe in Love yang dipopulerkan oleh Scorpions. Lengkap dengan video klipnya.

Pixabay/Free-Photos
Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Believe in Love dari Scorpions. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Believe in Love yang dipopulerkan oleh grup legendaris asal Jerman, Scorpions.

Lagu Believe in Love dirilis pada tahun 1988, silam.

Lagu ini termuat dalam album kesepuluh Scorpions yang bertajuk Savage Amusement.

Believe in Love - Scorpions

Bm  A    Bm  G  D  A

Bm  A    Bm  G  D  A

Bm          F#          A              D     G
How does it feel babe to taste sweet revenge

       D             F#
Do you want me on my knees

Bm          F#        A                   D        G
How does it feel babe to let me feel your strength

         D                F#
Don't be cruel, can't you see
 
G                     A      G                 A
If you don't catch me now I can't stop falling down

     G                      A              Bm
Just one more night and the devil's got my soul

            G                  A        Bm
I need your love babe don't tell me "no way"

       G                A                   Bm
Babe I miss you so much more than words can say
 

Bm          F#        A                D
How does it feel babe to kill our destiny

G          D           F#
I swear I'm not gonna crawl, oh no

Bm          F#        A                     D        G
How does it feel babe to make a fool out of me

        D          F#
How can you be so cold, be so cold

 
G                     A      G                 A
If you don't catch me now I can't stop falling down

     G                      A              Bm
Just one more night and the devil's got my soul

            G                 A        Bm
I need your love babe, don't treat me this way

     G           A
Oh I miss you, I miss you
 

Reff :


D        A                  Bm
Baby our love's got what it takes

   G                A         D      G    A
To give us one more chance to start, once again

D        A                Bm
Baby our love will find a way

   G            A         D
As long as we believe in love
 


Bm  A    Bm  G  D  A

Bm  A    Bm  G  D  A
 


G                     A      G                 A
If you don't catch me now I can't stop falling down

     G                      A              Bm
Just one more night and the devil's got my soul,

            G                A         Bm
I need your love babe, don't leave me this way,

     G           A
Oh I miss you, I miss you

 
Reff :

D        A                  Bm
Baby our love's got what it takes

   G                A         D      G    A
To give us one more chance to start, once again

D        A                Bm
Baby our love will find a way

   G            A         D
As long as we believe in love

   G            A
As long as we believe (we believe)
 
D        A                  Bm
Baby our love's got what it takes

   G                A         D      G    A
To give us one more chance to start, once again

D        A                Bm
Baby our love will find a way

   G            A         D
As long as we believe in love
 

D        A                  Bm
Baby our love's got what it takes

   G                A         D      G    A
To give us one more chance to start, once again

D        A                Bm
Baby our love will find a way

   G            A         D
As long as we believe in love

