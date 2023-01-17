Chord Gitar Lagu The Way I Loved You - Taylor Swift: But I Miss Screaming and Fighting

Simak chord gitar lagu The Way I Loved You dari Taylor Swift dalam artikel ini.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu The Way I Loved You dari Taylor Swift dalam artikel ini.

Lagu The Way I Loved You dari Taylor Swift tergabung dalam album Fearless (Taylor’s Version).

Album Fearless ini dirilis pada April 2021.

Berikut ini chord gitar lagu The Way I Loved You - Taylor Swift:

Intro : F..C..Gm..Bb Bbm

F..C..Gm..Bb C

F C

He is sensible and so incredible

Gm Bb

And all my single friends are jealous..

F C

He says everything i need to hear and it's like

Gm Bb

I couldn't ask for anything better..

F C

He opens up my door and i get into his car

Gm Bbm

And he says, "iou look beautiful tonight"

Bbm

And i feel perfectly fine

Reff :

F

But i miss screaming and fighting

And kissing in the rain

C

And it's 2AM and i'm cursing your name

Gm

You're so in love that you act insane

Bb C

And that's the way i loved you..

F

Breaking down and coming undone

C

It's a rollercoaster kind of rush..

Gm

And i never knew i could feel that much

Bb Bbm (F)

And that's the way i loved you..

Int. F..C..Gm..Bb C

F

He respects my space

C

And never makes me wait

Gm Bb

And he calls exactly when he says he will

F

He's close to my mother

C

Talks business with my father

Gm

He's charming and endearing

Bb

And i'm comfortable

Reff :

F

But i miss screaming and fighting

And kissing in the rain

C

And it's 2AM and i'm cursing your name

Gm

You're so in love that you act insane

Bb C

And that's the way i loved you..

F

Breaking down and coming undone

C

It's a rollercoaster kind of rush..

Gm

And i never knew i could feel that much

Bb Bbm (F)

And that's the way i loved you..

Int. F..C..Gm..Bb..

Gm Bb

He can't see the smile i'm faking

F

And my heart's not breaking

C

'Cause i'm not feeling anything at all

Gm

And you were wild and crazy

Bb

Just so frustrating

F

Intoxicating, complicated

F Bb

Got away by some mistake and now..

Reff :

F

I miss screaming and fighting

And kissing in the rain

C

And it's 2AM and i'm cursing your name

Gm

You're so in love that you act insane

Bb C

And that's the way i loved you..

F

Breaking down and coming undone

C

It's a rollercoaster kind of rush..

Gm

And i never knew i could feel that much

Bb C F

And that's the way i loved you..

F C Gm

Whoa, whoa, oh-oh, oh

Bb C

And that's the way i loved you

F C

Oh, oh, oh, whoa

Gm

Oh, oh, oh, whoa

Never knew i could feel that much

Bb Bbm F

And that's the way i loved you..

(Tribunnews.com)