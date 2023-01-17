Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu The Way I Loved You - Taylor Swift: But I Miss Screaming and Fighting

Lagu The Way I Loved You dari Taylor Swift tergabung dalam album Fearless (Taylor's Version).

Chord Gitar Lagu The Way I Loved You - Taylor Swift: But I Miss Screaming and Fighting
Instagram @taylorswift
Simak chord gitar lagu The Way I Loved You dari Taylor Swift dalam artikel ini. 

Lagu The Way I Loved You dari Taylor Swift tergabung dalam album Fearless (Taylor's Version).

Lagu The Way I Loved You dari Taylor Swift tergabung dalam album Fearless (Taylor’s Version).

Album Fearless ini dirilis pada April 2021.

Berikut ini chord gitar lagu The Way I Loved You - Taylor Swift:

Intro : F..C..Gm..Bb Bbm

        F..C..Gm..Bb C

F                  C

He is sensible and so incredible

    Gm                        Bb         

And all my single friends are jealous..

F                    C

He says everything i need to hear and it's like

Gm                    Bb

I couldn't ask for anything better..

F                       C

He opens up my door and i get into his car

    Gm                             Bbm

And he says, "iou look beautiful tonight"

           Bbm

And i feel perfectly fine

Reff :

            F

 But i miss screaming and fighting

 And kissing in the rain

          C

 And it's 2AM and i'm cursing your name

        Gm

 You're so in love that you act insane

     Bb               C

 And that's the way i loved you..

 F

  Breaking down and coming undone

      C

 It's a rollercoaster kind of rush..

     Gm

 And i never knew i could feel that much

     Bb               Bbm    (F)

 And that's the way i loved you..

Int. F..C..Gm..Bb C

F

He respects my space

    C

And never makes me wait

    Gm                       Bb

And he calls exactly when he says he will

F

He's close to my mother

C

Talks business with my father

    Gm

He's charming and endearing

           Bb

And i'm comfortable

Reff :

            F

 But i miss screaming and fighting

 And kissing in the rain

          C

 And it's 2AM and i'm cursing your name

        Gm

 You're so in love that you act insane

     Bb               C

 And that's the way i loved you..

 F

  Breaking down and coming undone

      C

 It's a rollercoaster kind of rush..

     Gm

 And i never knew i could feel that much

     Bb               Bbm    (F)

 And that's the way i loved you..

Int. F..C..Gm..Bb..

Gm                         Bb

He can't see the smile i'm faking

                   F

And my heart's not breaking

                       C

'Cause i'm not feeling anything at all

    Gm

And you were wild and crazy

Bb

Just so frustrating

  F

Intoxicating, complicated

F                            Bb

Got away by some mistake and now..

Reff :

        F

 I miss screaming and fighting

 And kissing in the rain

          C

 And it's 2AM and i'm cursing your name

        Gm

 You're so in love that you act insane

     Bb               C

 And that's the way i loved you..

 F

  Breaking down and coming undone

      C

 It's a rollercoaster kind of rush..

     Gm

 And i never knew i could feel that much

     Bb               C       F

 And that's the way i loved you..

 F    C      Gm

  Whoa, whoa, oh-oh, oh

     Bb               C

 And that's the way i loved you

 F            C

  Oh, oh, oh, whoa

             Gm

 Oh, oh, oh, whoa

 Never knew i could feel that much

     Bb               Bbm     F

 And that's the way i loved you..

