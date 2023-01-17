Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu The Way I Loved You - Taylor Swift: But I Miss Screaming and Fighting
Lagu The Way I Loved You dari Taylor Swift tergabung dalam album Fearless (Taylor’s Version). Berikut ini chord gitar lagu The Way I Loved You.
Penulis: Bunga Pradipta Pertiwi
Editor: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu The Way I Loved You dari Taylor Swift dalam artikel ini.
Lagu The Way I Loved You dari Taylor Swift tergabung dalam album Fearless (Taylor’s Version).
Album Fearless ini dirilis pada April 2021.
Baca juga: Profil Taylor Swift, Penyanyi yang Sempat Dinilai Plagiat Lirik dalam Lagu Shake It Off
Berikut ini chord gitar lagu The Way I Loved You - Taylor Swift:
Intro : F..C..Gm..Bb Bbm
F..C..Gm..Bb C
F C
He is sensible and so incredible
Gm Bb
And all my single friends are jealous..
F C
He says everything i need to hear and it's like
Gm Bb
I couldn't ask for anything better..
F C
He opens up my door and i get into his car
Gm Bbm
And he says, "iou look beautiful tonight"
Bbm
And i feel perfectly fine
Reff :
F
But i miss screaming and fighting
And kissing in the rain
C
And it's 2AM and i'm cursing your name
Gm
You're so in love that you act insane
Bb C
And that's the way i loved you..
F
Breaking down and coming undone
C
It's a rollercoaster kind of rush..
Gm
And i never knew i could feel that much
Bb Bbm (F)
And that's the way i loved you..
Int. F..C..Gm..Bb C
F
He respects my space
C
And never makes me wait
Gm Bb
And he calls exactly when he says he will
F
He's close to my mother
C
Talks business with my father
Gm
He's charming and endearing
Bb
And i'm comfortable
Reff :
F
But i miss screaming and fighting
And kissing in the rain
C
And it's 2AM and i'm cursing your name
Gm
You're so in love that you act insane
Bb C
And that's the way i loved you..
F
Breaking down and coming undone
C
It's a rollercoaster kind of rush..
Gm
And i never knew i could feel that much
Bb Bbm (F)
And that's the way i loved you..
Int. F..C..Gm..Bb..
Gm Bb
He can't see the smile i'm faking
F
And my heart's not breaking
C
'Cause i'm not feeling anything at all
Gm
And you were wild and crazy
Bb
Just so frustrating
F
Intoxicating, complicated
F Bb
Got away by some mistake and now..
Reff :
F
I miss screaming and fighting
And kissing in the rain
C
And it's 2AM and i'm cursing your name
Gm
You're so in love that you act insane
Bb C
And that's the way i loved you..
F
Breaking down and coming undone
C
It's a rollercoaster kind of rush..
Gm
And i never knew i could feel that much
Bb C F
And that's the way i loved you..
F C Gm
Whoa, whoa, oh-oh, oh
Bb C
And that's the way i loved you
F C
Oh, oh, oh, whoa
Gm
Oh, oh, oh, whoa
Never knew i could feel that much
Bb Bbm F
And that's the way i loved you..
(Tribunnews.com)