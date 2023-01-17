Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu Getting Better - New Hope Club: Switch Up The weather No Sun No Shine

Berikut lirik lagu Getting Better yang dinyanyikan oleh New Hope Club, lagu Getting Better dirilis pada tahun 2022.

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik Lagu Getting Better - New Hope Club: Switch Up The weather No Sun No Shine
Tangkapan layar YouTube New Hope Club
Lirik lagu Getting Better yang dinyanyikan oleh New Hope Club, lagu Getting Better dirilis pada tahun 2022. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu Getting Better yang dinyanyikan oleh New Hope Club.

Lagu Getting Better dirilis pada tahun 2022.

Lagu Getting Better memiliki durasi 3 menit.

Lagu Getting Better memiliki genre musik pop.

Simak lirik lagu Getting Better yang dinyanyikan oleh New Hope Club dalam artikel berikut:

It's getting better all of the time
I got no pressure to weigh on my mind so I
Switch up the weather, no sun, no shine
Myself together, I do what I like
And I'm feelin' alive

Woke up this morning, I can't complain
Good things are comin', comin' my way
No where I'm goin', skippin' my world
I'm on a roll, yeah, I'm walkin' the talk
Like I was sayin' before

La-la-la, la-la, la-la, life's getting better
Getting better, getting better
La-la-la, la-la, la-la, life's getting better
Getting better, getting better
La-la-la, la-la, la-la, life's getting

Better than ever, so screw the news
It's now or never so do what we do
Sweet like honey, I got no rules
I got no money so to nothin' to lose
As I was sayin' to you

La-la-la, la-la, la-la, life's getting better
Getting better, getting better
La-la-la, la-la, la-la, life's getting better
Getting better, getting better
La-la-la, la-la, la-la, life's getting

It is getting better (better)
It is getting better (better)
It's getting better all of the time
I got no pressure to weigh on my mind (so I)

Switch up the weather (switch up the weather)
No sun, no shine (no sun, no shine)
Put down your weapons, no need to fight
Between you and I

La-la-la, la-la, la-la, life's getting better
Getting better, getting better
La-la-la, la-la, la-la, life's getting better
Getting better, getting better
La-la-la, la-la, la-la, life's getting better

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Lirik Lagu
Getting Better
New Hope Club
Baca Juga
KOMENTAR

berita POPULER

Pembersih Beauty Blender Fabil Natural, 0822-2333-0052
Pembersih Beauty Blender Fabil Natural, 0822-2333-0052
Rp88.000
Jawa Barat, Bogor Kota
Jasa Desain Rumah Mewah Modern melayani Kediri
Jasa Desain Rumah Mewah Modern melayani Kediri
Rp2.500.000
Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
HEMONIX ASLI OBAT AMBIYEN /WASIR KHASIAT TERBUKTI NYATA
HEMONIX ASLI OBAT AMBIYEN /WASIR KHASIAT TERBUKTI NYATA
Rp182.000
DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
WA 0821-2345-5940 (TERLARIS), Vitamin Kambing Banjarsari Wetan
WA 0821-2345-5940 (TERLARIS), Vitamin Kambing Banjarsari Wetan
Rp15.000
Jawa Timur, Kediri Kota
WA 0821-2345-5940 (TERLARIS), Premix Sapi Bagus Ngranget
WA 0821-2345-5940 (TERLARIS), Premix Sapi Bagus Ngranget
Rp15.000
Jawa Timur, Kediri Kota
Jasa Penerjemah Bahasa Inggris Indonesia Resmi Jakarta Barat
Jasa Penerjemah Bahasa Inggris Indonesia Resmi Jakarta Barat
Rp40.000
Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
Gentle exfoliator Fabil Natural, 0822-2333-0052
Gentle exfoliator Fabil Natural, 0822-2333-0052
Rp120.000
Jawa Barat, Bogor Kota
Call 0878-6620-4033, Jasa Online Marketing Pemula
Call 0878-6620-4033, Jasa Online Marketing Pemula
Rp2.500.000
Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
Rumah di Kota Mataram Lombok Dekat Mall Lombok Epicentrum, RSUD Kota Mataram, UNRAM
Rumah di Kota Mataram Lombok Dekat Mall Lombok Epicentrum, RSUD Kota Mataram, UNRAM
Rp450.000.000
NTB, Mataram
Call 0878-6620-4033, Jasa Online Marketing Sekolah
Call 0878-6620-4033, Jasa Online Marketing Sekolah
Rp2.500.000
Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
Top Seller, WA 081357995488, Special Tali Rafia Warna Hitam di Sidoarjo, Jual Tali Rafia Warna Putih
Top Seller, WA 081357995488, Special Tali Rafia Warna Hitam di Sidoarjo, Jual Tali Rafia Warna Putih
Rp20.000
Jawa Timur, Surabaya
Jasa Desain Bangunan Online melayani Kediri
Jasa Desain Bangunan Online melayani Kediri
Rp3.000.000
Jawa Timur, Kediri Kota
Call 0878-6620-4033, Workshop Jasa Marketing Online di Malang
Call 0878-6620-4033, Workshop Jasa Marketing Online di Malang
Rp2.500.000
Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
Call 0878-6620-4033, Workshop Manajemen Tim Digital Marketing di Malang
Call 0878-6620-4033, Workshop Manajemen Tim Digital Marketing di Malang
Rp2.500.000
Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
Kualitas Terjamin, WA+6287890160900, Produsen plastik sungkup bawang merah Sidoarjo
Kualitas Terjamin, WA+6287890160900, Produsen plastik sungkup bawang merah Sidoarjo
Rp29.000
Jawa Timur, Surabaya
talirafia
talirafia
Rp20.000
Jawa Timur, Surabaya
WA 0821-2345-5940 (TERLARIS), Obat Penggemukan Sapi Ketandan
WA 0821-2345-5940 (TERLARIS), Obat Penggemukan Sapi Ketandan
Rp15.000
Jawa Timur, Kediri Kota
RUMAH TERBARU SIAP PAKAI DI SLEMAN DEKAT MAGUWOHARJO
RUMAH TERBARU SIAP PAKAI DI SLEMAN DEKAT MAGUWOHARJO
Rp699.999.888
DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
Daftar: 0813 9958 0003 - Workshop Internet Marketing Bekasi
Daftar: 0813 9958 0003 - Workshop Internet Marketing Bekasi
Rp27.575.800
Jawa Barat, Bekasi
Dijual Bangunan Minimalis Modern Custom di Buah Batu Kota Bandung
Dijual Bangunan Minimalis Modern Custom di Buah Batu Kota Bandung
Rp12 Milyar
Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
© 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan