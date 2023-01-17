Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Getting Better - New Hope Club: Switch Up The weather No Sun No Shine
Berikut lirik lagu Getting Better yang dinyanyikan oleh New Hope Club, lagu Getting Better dirilis pada tahun 2022.
Lagu Getting Better dirilis pada tahun 2022.
Lagu Getting Better memiliki durasi 3 menit.
Lagu Getting Better memiliki genre musik pop.
Simak lirik lagu Getting Better yang dinyanyikan oleh New Hope Club dalam artikel berikut:
It's getting better all of the time
I got no pressure to weigh on my mind so I
Switch up the weather, no sun, no shine
Myself together, I do what I like
And I'm feelin' alive
Woke up this morning, I can't complain
Good things are comin', comin' my way
No where I'm goin', skippin' my world
I'm on a roll, yeah, I'm walkin' the talk
Like I was sayin' before
La-la-la, la-la, la-la, life's getting better
Getting better, getting better
La-la-la, la-la, la-la, life's getting better
Getting better, getting better
La-la-la, la-la, la-la, life's getting
Better than ever, so screw the news
It's now or never so do what we do
Sweet like honey, I got no rules
I got no money so to nothin' to lose
As I was sayin' to you
La-la-la, la-la, la-la, life's getting better
Getting better, getting better
La-la-la, la-la, la-la, life's getting better
Getting better, getting better
La-la-la, la-la, la-la, life's getting
It is getting better (better)
It is getting better (better)
It's getting better all of the time
I got no pressure to weigh on my mind (so I)
Switch up the weather (switch up the weather)
No sun, no shine (no sun, no shine)
Put down your weapons, no need to fight
Between you and I
La-la-la, la-la, la-la, life's getting better
Getting better, getting better
La-la-la, la-la, la-la, life's getting better
Getting better, getting better
La-la-la, la-la, la-la, life's getting better
