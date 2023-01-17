Lirik Lagu Getting Better - New Hope Club: Switch Up The weather No Sun No Shine

Lirik lagu Getting Better yang dinyanyikan oleh New Hope Club, lagu Getting Better dirilis pada tahun 2022.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu Getting Better yang dinyanyikan oleh New Hope Club.

Lagu Getting Better dirilis pada tahun 2022.

Lagu Getting Better memiliki durasi 3 menit.

Lagu Getting Better memiliki genre musik pop.

Simak lirik lagu Getting Better yang dinyanyikan oleh New Hope Club dalam artikel berikut:

It's getting better all of the time

I got no pressure to weigh on my mind so I

Switch up the weather, no sun, no shine

Myself together, I do what I like

And I'm feelin' alive

Woke up this morning, I can't complain

Good things are comin', comin' my way

No where I'm goin', skippin' my world

I'm on a roll, yeah, I'm walkin' the talk

Like I was sayin' before

La-la-la, la-la, la-la, life's getting better

Getting better, getting better

La-la-la, la-la, la-la, life's getting better

Getting better, getting better

La-la-la, la-la, la-la, life's getting

Better than ever, so screw the news

It's now or never so do what we do

Sweet like honey, I got no rules

I got no money so to nothin' to lose

As I was sayin' to you

La-la-la, la-la, la-la, life's getting better

Getting better, getting better

La-la-la, la-la, la-la, life's getting better

Getting better, getting better

La-la-la, la-la, la-la, life's getting

It is getting better (better)

It is getting better (better)

It's getting better all of the time

I got no pressure to weigh on my mind (so I)

Switch up the weather (switch up the weather)

No sun, no shine (no sun, no shine)

Put down your weapons, no need to fight

Between you and I

La-la-la, la-la, la-la, life's getting better

Getting better, getting better

La-la-la, la-la, la-la, life's getting better

Getting better, getting better

La-la-la, la-la, la-la, life's getting better

(Tribunnews.com)