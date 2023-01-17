Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Sure Thing - Miguel: If You Be The Cash, I'll Be The Rubber Band, Viral di TikTok
Lagu Sure Thing telah dirilis Miguel pada tahun 2010. Belakangan ini, lagu Sure Thing viral di TikTok.
Penulis: Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu Sure Thing yang dinyanyikan oleh Miguel.
Lagu Sure Thing telah dirilis Miguel pada tahun 2010.
Sementara musik video lagu Sure Thing telah dirilis di kanal YouTube Miguel pada 6 Januari 2011.
Belakangan ini, lagu Sure Thing viral di TikTok.
Berikut Lirik Lagu Sure Thing yang Dinyanyikan oleh Miguel:
Love you like a brother
Treat you like a friend
Respect you like a lover
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
You could bet that
Never gotta sweat that
You could bet that
Never gotta sweat that
You could bet that
Never gotta sweat that
You could bet that
Never gotta sweat that
If you be the cash
I'll be the rubber band
You be the match
I will be a fuse, boom
Painter baby, you could be the muse
I'm the reporter baby, you could be the news
'Cause you're the cigarette and I'm the smoker
We raise a bet, cause you're the joker
Checked off, you are a chalk
And I can be the blackboard
You could be the talk
And I could be the walk
Even when the sky comes falling
Even when the sun don't shine
I got faith in you and I
So put your pretty little hand in mine
Even when we're down to the wire baby
Even when it's do or die
We could do it baby, simple and plain
'Cause this love is a sure thing
You could bet that
Never gotta sweat that
You could bet that
Never gotta sweat that
You could bet that
Never gotta sweat that
You could bet that
Never gotta sweat that
Be the lover, I'll be the fighter baby
If I'm the blunt, you could be the lighter babe
Fire it up
Writer baby, you could be the quote
If I'm the lyric baby, you could be the note, record that
Saint I'm a sinner, prize I'm a winner and it's you
What did I do to deserve that
Paper baby, I'll be the pen
Say that I'm the one, cause you are a ten
Even when the sky comes falling
Even when the sun don't shine
I got faith in you and I
So put your pretty little hand in mine
Even when we're down to the wire baby
Even when it's do or die
We could do it baby, simple and plain
'Cause this love is a sure thing
This love between you and I is simple as pie baby
It's such a sure thing (such a sure thing)
Ooh it such a sure thing (such a sure thing)
Even when the sky comes falling
Even when the sun don't shine
I got faith in you and I
So put your pretty little hand in mine
Even when we're down to the wire baby
Even when it's do or die
We could do it baby, simple and plain
'Cause this love is a sure thing
Love you like a brother
Treat you like a friend
Respect you like a lover
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Musik Video:
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
