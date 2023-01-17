Lirik Lagu Sure Thing - Miguel: If You Be The Cash, I'll Be The Rubber Band, Viral di TikTok

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu Sure Thing yang dinyanyikan oleh Miguel.

Lagu Sure Thing telah dirilis Miguel pada tahun 2010.

Sementara musik video lagu Sure Thing telah dirilis di kanal YouTube Miguel pada 6 Januari 2011.

Belakangan ini, lagu Sure Thing viral di TikTok.

Berikut Lirik Lagu Sure Thing yang Dinyanyikan oleh Miguel:

Love you like a brother

Treat you like a friend

Respect you like a lover

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

You could bet that

Never gotta sweat that

You could bet that

Never gotta sweat that

You could bet that

Never gotta sweat that

You could bet that

Never gotta sweat that

If you be the cash

I'll be the rubber band

You be the match

I will be a fuse, boom

Painter baby, you could be the muse

I'm the reporter baby, you could be the news

'Cause you're the cigarette and I'm the smoker

We raise a bet, cause you're the joker

Checked off, you are a chalk

And I can be the blackboard

You could be the talk

And I could be the walk

Even when the sky comes falling

Even when the sun don't shine

I got faith in you and I

So put your pretty little hand in mine

Even when we're down to the wire baby

Even when it's do or die

We could do it baby, simple and plain

'Cause this love is a sure thing

You could bet that

Never gotta sweat that

You could bet that

Never gotta sweat that

You could bet that

Never gotta sweat that

You could bet that

Never gotta sweat that

Be the lover, I'll be the fighter baby

If I'm the blunt, you could be the lighter babe

Fire it up

Writer baby, you could be the quote

If I'm the lyric baby, you could be the note, record that

Saint I'm a sinner, prize I'm a winner and it's you

What did I do to deserve that

Paper baby, I'll be the pen

Say that I'm the one, cause you are a ten

Even when the sky comes falling

Even when the sun don't shine

I got faith in you and I

So put your pretty little hand in mine

Even when we're down to the wire baby

Even when it's do or die

We could do it baby, simple and plain

'Cause this love is a sure thing

This love between you and I is simple as pie baby

It's such a sure thing (such a sure thing)

Ooh it such a sure thing (such a sure thing)

Even when the sky comes falling

Even when the sun don't shine

I got faith in you and I

So put your pretty little hand in mine

Even when we're down to the wire baby

Even when it's do or die

We could do it baby, simple and plain

'Cause this love is a sure thing

Love you like a brother

Treat you like a friend

Respect you like a lover

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

