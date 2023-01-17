Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu Sure Thing - Miguel: If You Be The Cash, I'll Be The Rubber Band, Viral di TikTok

Lagu Sure Thing telah dirilis Miguel pada tahun 2010. Belakangan ini, lagu Sure Thing viral di TikTok.

Lirik Lagu Sure Thing - Miguel: If You Be The Cash, I'll Be The Rubber Band, Viral di TikTok
Tangkapan Layar YouTube Musik Video Sure Thing - Miguel
Musik Video Sure Thing - Miguel. Berikut lirik lagu Sure Thing yang dinyanyikan oleh Miguel. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu Sure Thing yang dinyanyikan oleh Miguel.

Lagu Sure Thing telah dirilis Miguel pada tahun 2010.

Sementara musik video lagu Sure Thing telah dirilis di kanal YouTube Miguel pada 6 Januari 2011.

Belakangan ini, lagu Sure Thing viral di TikTok.

Berikut Lirik Lagu Sure Thing yang Dinyanyikan oleh Miguel:

Love you like a brother
Treat you like a friend
Respect you like a lover
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

You could bet that
Never gotta sweat that
You could bet that
Never gotta sweat that
You could bet that
Never gotta sweat that
You could bet that
Never gotta sweat that

If you be the cash
I'll be the rubber band
You be the match
I will be a fuse, boom
Painter baby, you could be the muse
I'm the reporter baby, you could be the news
'Cause you're the cigarette and I'm the smoker
We raise a bet, cause you're the joker
Checked off, you are a chalk
And I can be the blackboard
You could be the talk
And I could be the walk

Even when the sky comes falling
Even when the sun don't shine
I got faith in you and I
So put your pretty little hand in mine
Even when we're down to the wire baby
Even when it's do or die
We could do it baby, simple and plain
'Cause this love is a sure thing

You could bet that
Never gotta sweat that
You could bet that
Never gotta sweat that
You could bet that
Never gotta sweat that
You could bet that
Never gotta sweat that

Be the lover, I'll be the fighter baby
If I'm the blunt, you could be the lighter babe
Fire it up
Writer baby, you could be the quote
If I'm the lyric baby, you could be the note, record that
Saint I'm a sinner, prize I'm a winner and it's you
What did I do to deserve that
Paper baby, I'll be the pen
Say that I'm the one, cause you are a ten

Even when the sky comes falling
Even when the sun don't shine
I got faith in you and I
So put your pretty little hand in mine
Even when we're down to the wire baby
Even when it's do or die
We could do it baby, simple and plain
'Cause this love is a sure thing

This love between you and I is simple as pie baby
It's such a sure thing (such a sure thing)
Ooh it such a sure thing (such a sure thing)

Even when the sky comes falling
Even when the sun don't shine
I got faith in you and I
So put your pretty little hand in mine
Even when we're down to the wire baby
Even when it's do or die
We could do it baby, simple and plain
'Cause this love is a sure thing

Love you like a brother
Treat you like a friend
Respect you like a lover
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Musik Video:

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
berita POPULER

