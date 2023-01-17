Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu You Only Like Me with the Lights Out - Avid Dancer: I'm Higher than I've Ever been Before

Simak lirik lagu You Only Like Me with the Lights Out yang dipopulerkan oleh Avid Dancer dalam artikel berikut ini.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu You Only Like Me with the Lights Out dalam artikel berikut ini.

You Only Like Me with the Lights Out merupakan lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh Avid Dancer.

Lagu You Only Like Me with the Lights Out dirilis pada 2016 kemarin.

Lirik Lagu You Only Like Me with the Lights Out - Avid Dancer:

I know you're all about

Everything I've ever said before

I just can't figure out

I'm higher than I've ever been before

You only like me with the lights out

You're always asking for more, more

You're only thinkin' about yourself now

I should be finding the door

I know you've had it now

Never have i seen you act so sore

And I feel guilty now

I'm higher than I've ever been before

You only like me with the lights out

You're always asking for more, more

You're only thinkin' about yourself now

I should be finding the door

The door

The door

I should be finding the door

The door

