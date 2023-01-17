Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu You Only Like Me with the Lights Out - Avid Dancer: I'm Higher than I've Ever been Before
Simak lirik lagu You Only Like Me with the Lights Out yang dipopulerkan oleh Avid Dancer dalam artikel berikut ini.
Penulis: Andari Wulan Nugrahani
Editor: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu You Only Like Me with the Lights Out dalam artikel berikut ini.
You Only Like Me with the Lights Out merupakan lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh Avid Dancer.
Lagu You Only Like Me with the Lights Out dirilis pada 2016 kemarin.
Lirik Lagu You Only Like Me with the Lights Out - Avid Dancer:
I know you're all about
Everything I've ever said before
Baca juga: Lirik Lagu Getting Better - New Hope Club: Switch Up The weather No Sun No Shine
I just can't figure out
I'm higher than I've ever been before
You only like me with the lights out
You're always asking for more, more
You're only thinkin' about yourself now
I should be finding the door
I know you've had it now
Never have i seen you act so sore
And I feel guilty now
I'm higher than I've ever been before
Baca juga: Lirik Lagu Mataharimu - Sridevi: Untuk Dia yang Ku Cinta Demi Dia yang Tersayang
You only like me with the lights out
You're always asking for more, more
You're only thinkin' about yourself now
I should be finding the door
The door
The door
I should be finding the door
The door
(Tribunnews.com/Andari Wulan Nugrahani)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
|Lirik Lagu After School - Weeekly: I'm So Good With You, Ttarawa Catch Up!
|Lirik Lagu Hanya Ingin Bahagia - Cut Zuhra: Kembalikan Senyumku, Ku hanya Ingin Bahagia
|Lirik Lagu Rohani Kemurahan Tuhan - Angel Pieters: Ku Sembah Kau Tuhan, Ku Mengangkat Tanganku
|Lirik Lagu Saat Kau Telah Mengerti - Virgoun: Bila Bentakan Kecilku Patahkan Hatimu